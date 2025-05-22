Police call Jokowi's announcement passing through the UGM selection entering the Journal of Popular Sovereignty

Jakarta, Kompas.com – Bareskrim Polri made sure that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) studied at the Forestry Faculty of the Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and fulfilled all the requirements for graduation as a forestry.

The director of general crimes of the criminal investigation The police of the Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro said that the announcement of Jokowi adopted the selection of the entry of the UGM entered the newspaper People's sovereignty.

“The investigators obtained the fact that it was true that the engineer of Joko Widodo registered himself and entered the Faculty of Forestry UGM in 1980 thanks to the proof of announcement in the Journal of People's Sovereignty on 3169 participants succeeded in the PPI or UGM Pioneer Project entrance exam published on Friday kliwon July 18, 1980” Press Thursday (5/25).

The Joko Widodo name is listed on page 4 column 6, classified 14th in the Faculty of Forestry section.

“The newspaper confirmed its authenticity thanks to information from the Library staff,” he added.

Not only that, the same edition of the National Journal (Bernas) also contained a re -enrollment calendar for the new students of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, which was held on Monday July 28, 1980.

The calendar complies with the student registration document on behalf of Joko Widodo dated the same stored at the Faculty of Archives of Forest Professors.

“It was tested in the laboratory by the Puslabfor which is declared empty is identical or the same product as the comparison of the newspaper was confirmed by its authenticity thanks to information on the staff of the library,” said Djuhandhani.

Various academic documents belonging to Joko Widodo were also examined by the authenticity of the Medico-Legal Laboratory Center (Puslabfor), from the study results card (KHS), proof of SPP payment, Her-Immor registration permit, to a success examination certificate.

All documents are declared identical or derived from the same product as the comparative document.

In addition, the documents to describe the practice on the jokowi field in college, including KKN in Boyolali and research on forest problems in Surakarta, were also found and verified.

The police also examined the original Jokowi thesis entitled Study of plywood consumption in the final use in the municipality of Surakarta.

The results of the PUSLABFOR examination showed that the thesis was tapped using a PIKA type type type and that the ratification page was printed with a hand press technique, according to general practices at the time.

Djuhandhani added that the original Jokowi diploma with number 1120 and NIM 1681KT had also been tested and declared synonymous with diplomas belonging to three of his colleagues from the Faculty of Forestry UGM of the same generation.

“Paper equipment, paper safety, printing techniques, handwritten ink, stamp stamps and ink signatures belonging to the dean and the chancellor of the researcher, then the evidence and comparison are identical or from the same product,” he said.

It is also known that Jokowi's thesis was scanned in 2016 and downloaded from the UGM Digital Library (PTD) application in 2019.

Although the majority of the thesis is downloaded only to graduates in 1990, the Jokowi thesis download is the only exception due to its national figure status.

Based on the results of the case, this investigation was closed with the conclusion that no crime was found linked to the Joko Widodo diploma and that the Jokowi diploma was declared original.

“We all hope that the situation in this country will become calmer. We help the government which is currently managed by Mr. Prabowo to do development,” said Djuhandani.

