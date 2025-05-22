List of AMRIT stations inaugurated by PM Modi as part of the AMRIT BHART station scheme





Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 103 renovated stations located in 86 districts of 18 States and territories of the Union under AMRIT BHARAT (ABS) station scheme May 22, 2025. This is an important step in driving Indian railways for modernization in order to transform more than 1,300 stations across the country into transport centers adapted to new age customers. Important characteristics of the AMRIT Bharat station scheme Objective: The purpose of this scheme is to redevelop world class stations with an improvement in accessibility and local architectural integration.

First lot: 103 stations have been opened, built at the cost of more than 1,100 crosses.

Improved waiting areas, improved lighting, modern ticketing, Divyangjan, energy efficient and the integration of local culture and heritage. Stations Serve 86 Districts Over 18 States and Uts, Major and Minor, Of ​​Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. ,, @Narendramodi #Amritation pic.twitter.com/n9ep6royic Ministry of Railways (@railminindia) May 22, 2025 Major protruding facts of the inauguration event Virtual inauguration by PM Modi of the Rajasthan Bikaner.

The newly refurbished Deshnoke station at Rajasthan, with local architectural reasons, was out of competition during the event.

Other projects: Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the new Bikaner-Mumbai Express and posed foundation stones for various infrastructure projects worth more than 26,000. Check: China restricts the export of 7 rare earth minerals, check the full list and their uses here List of 103 AMRIT BHARAT railway stations (2025) Check here the list of 103 stations inaugurated as part of the Amrit Bharat station system, according to the last Official Press Bureau of India (GDP) data:: No. Station name State / UT 1 Sullurutata Andhra Pradesh 2 Haïbargaon Assam 3 Pirpainti Bihar 4 Thanneath Bihar 5 Ambikapur Chhattisgarh 6 Dalli Rajhara Chhattisgarh 7 Jagdalpur Chhattisgarh 8 Raigarh Chhattisgarh 9 Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh 10 Amreli Gujarat 11 Anand Gujarat 12 Bharuch Jn Gujarat 13 Bhavnagar by. Gujarat 14 Bhuj Gujarat 15 Hardened Gujarat 16 Chhota Udepur Gujarat 17 Dahod Gujarat 18 Godhra Gujarat 19 Jamnagar Gujarat 20 Jetalsar Gujarat 21 Junagadh jn Gujarat 22 Khambhat Gujarat 23 Navsari Gujarat 24 Porbandar Gujarat 25 Surendrandar Gujarat 26 Valsad Gujarat 27 Veraval Gujarat 28 Bhiwani Haryana 29 Which Haryana 30 Jind Jn Haryana 31 Kurukshetra Jn Haryana 32 Palwal Haryana 33 With Etdaura Himachal Pradesh 34 Was real Jharkhand 35 Daltonganj Jharkhand 36 Dive Jharkhand 37 Dumka Jharkhand 38 City of Hazaribagh Jharkhand 39 Mayhar Jharkhand 40 At Lhan Jharkhand 41 Pakur Jharkhand 42 Sahebganj Jharkhand 43 Simulation Jharkhand 44 Scales Karnataka 45 Wardat Karnataka 46 Gadag Karnataka 47 GOKAK ROAD Karnataka 48 Munirabad Karnataka 49 Chalakkudy Kerala 50 Chenganur Kerala 51 Ettumanoor Kerala 52 Kayamkulam Jn Kerala 53 Kottayam Kerala 54 Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh 55 Passage Madhya Pradesh 56 Dewas Madhya Pradesh 57 Guna Madhya Pradesh 58 Itarsi Jn Madhya Pradesh 59 Katni Madhya Pradesh 60 Kurai Madhya Pradesh 61 Akola Jn Maharashtra 62 Amravati Maharashtra 63 In Angabad Maharashtra 64 Bhusaval Maharashtra 65 Chandrapur Maharashtra 66 DAUND JN Maharashtra 67 Hingoli Deccan Maharashtra 68 Jalgaon Jn Maharashtra 69 Jalna Maharashtra 70 Lazy Maharashtra 71 Manmad Jn Maharashtra 72 Nande Maharashtra 73 Parbhani Maharashtra 74 Solapur Maharashtra 75 Yavatmal Maharashtra 76 Mahe Prudish 77 Bundi Rajasthan 78 Deshnok Rajasthan 79 Fatehpur Shekhawati Rajasthan 80 Gogameri Rajasthan 81 Govindgarh Rajasthan 82 Mandalgarh Rajasthan 83 Mahwarawawar Mahwa Road Rajasthan 84 Rajgarh Rajasthan 85 Chidambaram Tamil Nadu 86 Kulittai Tamil Nadu 87 And shirt Tamil Nadu 88 Polyur Tamil Nadu 89 Samalpatti Tamil Nadu 90 Sriranungam Tamil Nadu 91 Mont St. Thomas Tamil Nadu 92 Tiruvannamalai Tamil Nadu 93 Vriddhachalam Tamil Nadu 94 Bel-Boussol Telangana 95 Karimnagar Telangana 96 Warangal Telangana 97 Balrampur Uttar Pradesh 98 Naked city Uttar Pradesh 99 Bijnor Uttar Pradesh 100 Fatehabad Uttar Pradesh 101 GOLA GOKARANNATH Uttar Pradesh 102 Goverdhan Uttar Pradesh 103 Govindpuri Uttar Pradesh Importance and future plans Cultural integration : The architecture of each station can be seen in its design, which shows regional identity and improves travel experience.

Passenger equipment: The infrastructure adapted to Divyangjan (disabled) is one of the equipment improved for comfort, safety and accessibility.

Sustainability: An emphasis on ecological methods and energy efficiency.

Expansion: About 500 stations are planned for redevelopment by 2027, with an additional 100 planned for the next eight months. The opening of these 103 Amrit Bharat stations is an important turning point in the dedication of Indian railways to contemporary infrastructure, cultural celebration and improving passenger experience. This project integrates the varied heritage of India into the country's transit system in addition to improving physical equipment.

