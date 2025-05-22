Connect with us

List of AMRIT stations inaugurated by PM Modi as part of the AMRIT BHART station scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 103 renovated stations located in 86 districts of 18 States and territories of the Union under AMRIT BHARAT (ABS) station scheme May 22, 2025. This is an important step in driving Indian railways for modernization in order to transform more than 1,300 stations across the country into transport centers adapted to new age customers.

Important characteristics of the AMRIT Bharat station scheme

  • Objective: The purpose of this scheme is to redevelop world class stations with an improvement in accessibility and local architectural integration.
  • First lot: 103 stations have been opened, built at the cost of more than 1,100 crosses.
  • Improved waiting areas, improved lighting, modern ticketing, Divyangjan, energy efficient and the integration of local culture and heritage.

Stations Serve 86 Districts Over 18 States and Uts, Major and Minor, Of ​​Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Major protruding facts of the inauguration event

  • Virtual inauguration by PM Modi of the Rajasthan Bikaner.
  • The newly refurbished Deshnoke station at Rajasthan, with local architectural reasons, was out of competition during the event.
  • Other projects: Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the new Bikaner-Mumbai Express and posed foundation stones for various infrastructure projects worth more than 26,000.

List of 103 AMRIT BHARAT railway stations (2025)

Check here the list of 103 stations inaugurated as part of the Amrit Bharat station system, according to the last Official Press Bureau of India (GDP) data::

No.

Station name

State / UT

1

Sullurutata

Andhra Pradesh

2

Haïbargaon

Assam

3

Pirpainti

Bihar

4

Thanneath

Bihar

5

Ambikapur

Chhattisgarh

6

Dalli Rajhara

Chhattisgarh

7

Jagdalpur

Chhattisgarh

8

Raigarh

Chhattisgarh

9

Rajnandgaon

Chhattisgarh

10

Amreli

Gujarat

11

Anand

Gujarat

12

Bharuch Jn

Gujarat

13

Bhavnagar by.

Gujarat

14

Bhuj

Gujarat

15

Hardened

Gujarat

16

Chhota Udepur

Gujarat

17

Dahod

Gujarat

18

Godhra

Gujarat

19

Jamnagar

Gujarat

20

Jetalsar

Gujarat

21

Junagadh jn

Gujarat

22

Khambhat

Gujarat

23

Navsari

Gujarat

24

Porbandar

Gujarat

25

Surendrandar

Gujarat

26

Valsad

Gujarat

27

Veraval

Gujarat

28

Bhiwani

Haryana

29

Which

Haryana

30

Jind Jn

Haryana

31

Kurukshetra Jn

Haryana

32

Palwal

Haryana

33

With Etdaura

Himachal Pradesh

34

Was real

Jharkhand

35

Daltonganj

Jharkhand

36

Dive

Jharkhand

37

Dumka

Jharkhand

38

City of Hazaribagh

Jharkhand

39

Mayhar

Jharkhand

40

At Lhan

Jharkhand

41

Pakur

Jharkhand

42

Sahebganj

Jharkhand

43

Simulation

Jharkhand

44

Scales

Karnataka

45

Wardat

Karnataka

46

Gadag

Karnataka

47

GOKAK ROAD

Karnataka

48

Munirabad

Karnataka

49

Chalakkudy

Kerala

50

Chenganur

Kerala

51

Ettumanoor

Kerala

52

Kayamkulam Jn

Kerala

53

Kottayam

Kerala

54

Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh

55

Passage

Madhya Pradesh

56

Dewas

Madhya Pradesh

57

Guna

Madhya Pradesh

58

Itarsi Jn

Madhya Pradesh

59

Katni

Madhya Pradesh

60

Kurai

Madhya Pradesh

61

Akola Jn

Maharashtra

62

Amravati

Maharashtra

63

In Angabad

Maharashtra

64

Bhusaval

Maharashtra

65

Chandrapur

Maharashtra

66

DAUND JN

Maharashtra

67

Hingoli Deccan

Maharashtra

68

Jalgaon Jn

Maharashtra

69

Jalna

Maharashtra

70

Lazy

Maharashtra

71

Manmad Jn

Maharashtra

72

Nande

Maharashtra

73

Parbhani

Maharashtra

74

Solapur

Maharashtra

75

Yavatmal

Maharashtra

76

Mahe

Prudish

77

Bundi

Rajasthan

78

Deshnok

Rajasthan

79

Fatehpur Shekhawati

Rajasthan

80

Gogameri

Rajasthan

81

Govindgarh

Rajasthan

82

Mandalgarh

Rajasthan

83

Mahwarawawar Mahwa Road

Rajasthan

84

Rajgarh

Rajasthan

85

Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu

86

Kulittai

Tamil Nadu

87

And shirt

Tamil Nadu

88

Polyur

Tamil Nadu

89

Samalpatti

Tamil Nadu

90

Sriranungam

Tamil Nadu

91

Mont St. Thomas

Tamil Nadu

92

Tiruvannamalai

Tamil Nadu

93

Vriddhachalam

Tamil Nadu

94

Bel-Boussol

Telangana

95

Karimnagar

Telangana

96

Warangal

Telangana

97

Balrampur

Uttar Pradesh

98

Naked city

Uttar Pradesh

99

Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh

100

Fatehabad

Uttar Pradesh

101

GOLA GOKARANNATH

Uttar Pradesh

102

Goverdhan

Uttar Pradesh

103

Govindpuri

Uttar Pradesh

Importance and future plans

  • Cultural integration: The architecture of each station can be seen in its design, which shows regional identity and improves travel experience.
  • Passenger equipment: The infrastructure adapted to Divyangjan (disabled) is one of the equipment improved for comfort, safety and accessibility.
  • Sustainability: An emphasis on ecological methods and energy efficiency.
  • Expansion: About 500 stations are planned for redevelopment by 2027, with an additional 100 planned for the next eight months.

The opening of these 103 Amrit Bharat stations is an important turning point in the dedication of Indian railways to contemporary infrastructure, cultural celebration and improving passenger experience. This project integrates the varied heritage of India into the country's transit system in addition to improving physical equipment.

