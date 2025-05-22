Politics
List of AMRIT stations inaugurated by PM Modi as part of the AMRIT BHART station scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 103 renovated stations located in 86 districts of 18 States and territories of the Union under AMRIT BHARAT (ABS) station scheme May 22, 2025. This is an important step in driving Indian railways for modernization in order to transform more than 1,300 stations across the country into transport centers adapted to new age customers.
Important characteristics of the AMRIT Bharat station scheme
- Objective: The purpose of this scheme is to redevelop world class stations with an improvement in accessibility and local architectural integration.
- First lot: 103 stations have been opened, built at the cost of more than 1,100 crosses.
- Improved waiting areas, improved lighting, modern ticketing, Divyangjan, energy efficient and the integration of local culture and heritage.
Stations Serve 86 Districts Over 18 States and Uts, Major and Minor, Of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Major protruding facts of the inauguration event
- Virtual inauguration by PM Modi of the Rajasthan Bikaner.
- The newly refurbished Deshnoke station at Rajasthan, with local architectural reasons, was out of competition during the event.
- Other projects: Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the new Bikaner-Mumbai Express and posed foundation stones for various infrastructure projects worth more than 26,000.
Check: China restricts the export of 7 rare earth minerals, check the full list and their uses here
List of 103 AMRIT BHARAT railway stations (2025)
Check here the list of 103 stations inaugurated as part of the Amrit Bharat station system, according to the last Official Press Bureau of India (GDP) data::
|
No.
|
Station name
|
State / UT
|
1
|
Sullurutata
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
2
|
Haïbargaon
|
Assam
|
3
|
Pirpainti
|
Bihar
|
4
|
Thanneath
|
Bihar
|
5
|
Ambikapur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
6
|
Dalli Rajhara
|
Chhattisgarh
|
7
|
Jagdalpur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
8
|
Raigarh
|
Chhattisgarh
|
9
|
Rajnandgaon
|
Chhattisgarh
|
10
|
Amreli
|
Gujarat
|
11
|
Anand
|
Gujarat
|
12
|
Bharuch Jn
|
Gujarat
|
13
|
Bhavnagar by.
|
Gujarat
|
14
|
Bhuj
|
Gujarat
|
15
|
Hardened
|
Gujarat
|
16
|
Chhota Udepur
|
Gujarat
|
17
|
Dahod
|
Gujarat
|
18
|
Godhra
|
Gujarat
|
19
|
Jamnagar
|
Gujarat
|
20
|
Jetalsar
|
Gujarat
|
21
|
Junagadh jn
|
Gujarat
|
22
|
Khambhat
|
Gujarat
|
23
|
Navsari
|
Gujarat
|
24
|
Porbandar
|
Gujarat
|
25
|
Surendrandar
|
Gujarat
|
26
|
Valsad
|
Gujarat
|
27
|
Veraval
|
Gujarat
|
28
|
Bhiwani
|
Haryana
|
29
|
Which
|
Haryana
|
30
|
Jind Jn
|
Haryana
|
31
|
Kurukshetra Jn
|
Haryana
|
32
|
Palwal
|
Haryana
|
33
|
With Etdaura
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
34
|
Was real
|
Jharkhand
|
35
|
Daltonganj
|
Jharkhand
|
36
|
Dive
|
Jharkhand
|
37
|
Dumka
|
Jharkhand
|
38
|
City of Hazaribagh
|
Jharkhand
|
39
|
Mayhar
|
Jharkhand
|
40
|
At Lhan
|
Jharkhand
|
41
|
Pakur
|
Jharkhand
|
42
|
Sahebganj
|
Jharkhand
|
43
|
Simulation
|
Jharkhand
|
44
|
Scales
|
Karnataka
|
45
|
Wardat
|
Karnataka
|
46
|
Gadag
|
Karnataka
|
47
|
GOKAK ROAD
|
Karnataka
|
48
|
Munirabad
|
Karnataka
|
49
|
Chalakkudy
|
Kerala
|
50
|
Chenganur
|
Kerala
|
51
|
Ettumanoor
|
Kerala
|
52
|
Kayamkulam Jn
|
Kerala
|
53
|
Kottayam
|
Kerala
|
54
|
Chhindwara
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
55
|
Passage
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
56
|
Dewas
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
57
|
Guna
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
58
|
Itarsi Jn
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
59
|
Katni
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
60
|
Kurai
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
61
|
Akola Jn
|
Maharashtra
|
62
|
Amravati
|
Maharashtra
|
63
|
In Angabad
|
Maharashtra
|
64
|
Bhusaval
|
Maharashtra
|
65
|
Chandrapur
|
Maharashtra
|
66
|
DAUND JN
|
Maharashtra
|
67
|
Hingoli Deccan
|
Maharashtra
|
68
|
Jalgaon Jn
|
Maharashtra
|
69
|
Jalna
|
Maharashtra
|
70
|
Lazy
|
Maharashtra
|
71
|
Manmad Jn
|
Maharashtra
|
72
|
Nande
|
Maharashtra
|
73
|
Parbhani
|
Maharashtra
|
74
|
Solapur
|
Maharashtra
|
75
|
Yavatmal
|
Maharashtra
|
76
|
Mahe
|
Prudish
|
77
|
Bundi
|
Rajasthan
|
78
|
Deshnok
|
Rajasthan
|
79
|
Fatehpur Shekhawati
|
Rajasthan
|
80
|
Gogameri
|
Rajasthan
|
81
|
Govindgarh
|
Rajasthan
|
82
|
Mandalgarh
|
Rajasthan
|
83
|
Mahwarawawar Mahwa Road
|
Rajasthan
|
84
|
Rajgarh
|
Rajasthan
|
85
|
Chidambaram
|
Tamil Nadu
|
86
|
Kulittai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
87
|
And shirt
|
Tamil Nadu
|
88
|
Polyur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
89
|
Samalpatti
|
Tamil Nadu
|
90
|
Sriranungam
|
Tamil Nadu
|
91
|
Mont St. Thomas
|
Tamil Nadu
|
92
|
Tiruvannamalai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
93
|
Vriddhachalam
|
Tamil Nadu
|
94
|
Bel-Boussol
|
Telangana
|
95
|
Karimnagar
|
Telangana
|
96
|
Warangal
|
Telangana
|
97
|
Balrampur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
98
|
Naked city
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
99
|
Bijnor
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
100
|
Fatehabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
101
|
GOLA GOKARANNATH
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
102
|
Goverdhan
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
103
|
Govindpuri
|
Uttar Pradesh
Importance and future plans
- Cultural integration: The architecture of each station can be seen in its design, which shows regional identity and improves travel experience.
- Passenger equipment: The infrastructure adapted to Divyangjan (disabled) is one of the equipment improved for comfort, safety and accessibility.
- Sustainability: An emphasis on ecological methods and energy efficiency.
- Expansion: About 500 stations are planned for redevelopment by 2027, with an additional 100 planned for the next eight months.
The opening of these 103 Amrit Bharat stations is an important turning point in the dedication of Indian railways to contemporary infrastructure, cultural celebration and improving passenger experience. This project integrates the varied heritage of India into the country's transit system in addition to improving physical equipment.
|
Sources
https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/list-of-amrit-bharat-stations-in-india-1747898232-1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
