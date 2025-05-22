The South African road wrongly identified as a “burial place” by the American president





The murder of Roland Collyer's aunt and uncle in 2020 led to the creation of the temporary crucifix memorial presented in President Donald Trump's video on Wednesday

The P39-1 is an anonymous section of the barely tared highway connecting the small cities of Newcastle and Normandein in South Africa, four hours drive from Johannesburg.

This week, the single Chaussée route, which takes place mainly along the edge of farms nestled in the remote hills of the country's Kwazulu-Natalu province, has been unexpected to the subject of world attention.

Many South Africans were one of those who looked live around the world on Wednesday while US President Donald Trump has set an ambush to his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa with a video arguing that the whites were persecuted. He had previously declared that a “genocide” was held.

The most striking scene of the video has been an aerial photo of thousands of white crosses next to the road – a “burial site”, President Trump, said on several occasions, of more than a thousand Afrikaners murdered in recent years.

The president did not mention where the road was, although the film was quickly linked to Normandein.

Watch: The journalist questions the White House on the video shown in the oval office

But people who live nearby know better than anyone that its claim is not true.

The BBC visited the region on Thursday, the day after the oval office test, to note that the P39-1 crosses have long disappeared.

There is no burial place and the road looks like others. A new grain mill was built along a section where the crosses stood briefly.

What we have found was a community shocked to find themselves under the spotlight and a truth about the crosses which reveal a lot about the delicate balance of racial relations in South Africa.

Roland Collyer is a man who includes both.

A farmer from the Afrikaner community in South Africa was the murder of his aunt and uncle Glen and Vida Flefety, who died to death in their house five years ago, which led to the erection of the crosses.

Their death on their farm, by attackers who stole valuables at their home, led to a public outcry by the agricultural community and to the temporary plantation of the crosses by Afrikaners colleagues wishing to highlight their murders among those of other farmers who were killed across South Africa.

“So the video you saw,” he said when we get together by the road, “arrived along this section of the road.”

Pointing the hill, towards a village where many black families live in mud huts, he explains: “There were crosses planted on both sides of the road, representing lives that have been taken from farms, murders on the farm. From the bridge below, to the place where we are right now.

“The crosses were symbolic, what was happening in the country.”

Reuters

Cyril Ramaphosa was the first African leader to be welcomed in the White House since the start of Donald Trump's second term

One of the neighbors of fetch, the businessman Rob Hoatson, told the BBC how he had organized the crosses to attract the attention of the public, it was the shock of the death of the couple.

“It is not a burial place,” he said, saying that Trump was subject to “exaggerating”, adding, however, that he did not care about the image of the crosses used. “It was a memorial. It was not a permanent memorial that was erected. He was a temporary memorial.”

Mr. Collyer continues to cultivate in the region, but says that the two sons of the Fricerty left after the murders of their parents. The youngest, he explains, moved to Australia while the elder sold and left agriculture to move to the city.

Many people are afraid of their future in South Africa, which has one of the highest levels of murder in the world.

In 2022, two local men, Doctor Fikane Ngwenya and Sibongiseni Madondo, were convicted of the murders of the fertiles, as well as for theft, and sentenced respectively to 21 years.

For many in the local community, it was a rare act of justice, thousands of murders did not remain resolved in a country that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told President Trump did not have the grip of his crime rate.

Firfty murders sparked an increased racial tension period in the region.

The Minister of Police of South Africa was forced to visit in an attempt to calm down, with demonstrations of the Afrikaners reflected by the demands of certain members of the local black community of ill -treatment by white farmers.

YouTube

Trump referred to this clip showing rows of cross on a rural road

In the midst of all this, Mr. Collyer tells me that despite the misleading use of his family's memorial, it is happy that President Trump highlights attacks on white farmers.

“The entire procession was to raise international media coverage of all of this,” he said. “And for them to understand what we really live and the lives that we have to live here at the moment in South Africa.

“A person must go to a house before nightfall, you live behind electric fences. This is the life we ​​are living in right now and you don't want to live a life like that.”

His fears were going to ring with many breeds, in a country that suffered more than 26,000 murders last year. The vast majority of victims are black, according to safety experts.

President Trump made an asylum offer for all Afrikaners, with a first group of 49 arriving in Washington earlier this month.

But Mr. Collyer tells me that he will remain in Normandein and does not intend to leave South Africa.

“It is not easy for me to leave what my father, what my grandfather, for which my great-grandfather worked and how hard they worked to be able to bring together what I can contribute today,” he said.

“It's the difficult thing, just wrapped up after many generations and trying to leave the country.

“Unfortunately, white Afrikaners have the weight of being a” boer “(farmer) in South Africa … But at this stage, I would certainly not think of going, I still love this country too much.”

And while we separate, Mr. Collyer offers a note of optimism about the future.

“I think that if we can join the hands, and I think there are more than people in this country – black and white – who are ready to join the hands and try to make this country a success.”

There are many others in the local community for which agriculture dates back to generations.

Along the road, towards the city of Normandein, we meet Bethuel Mabaso.

The 63 -year -old grew up in the region and tells us that he was surprised to learn that his community had made international news – even more so that it was quoted by the American president as “evidence” of the targeting of white farmers.

“Nothing like it happens here,” he said in his native zulla. “We were shocked as a community when the murders occurred and sad for this family.

“I have lived here since I was a little boy and it's a peaceful area. Nothing like it has happened here since.”

In the years following the death of the Raffety, there have been reports of allegation of certain residents of the Black Farm that the local police had not attended cases involving blacks in the same urgency as they killed the couple.

I ask another local agricultural worker, Mbongiseni Shibibe, 40, what relations between farmers and their staff were like most black.

“We manage all the problems with discussions, if it does not work, we ask the police to intervene,” he said. “These are generally incidents like our cattle that enters their areas and the police helps us to recover it and vice versa.”

The violent past of the racial segregation of South Africa is not lost on Mr. Ship and how delicate racial questions can be here.

“We come from a difficult past in this country with whites, I remember these moments of mistreatment even as a young boy, especially in farms here,” he told me.

“But we have dropped it, we don't use this to punish anyone.”

Additional report by Ed Habershon

Getty Images / BBC

