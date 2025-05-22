



President Donald Trump has spent a large part of today's oval office to meet the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa disjointed the refuted statements and theories of conspiracy according to which white South African farmers are the victims of a genocide. Ramaphosa was not interested in engaging in Trump's delusions on his country.

When a journalist asked Trump what he would need to believe that there was no white genocide in South Africa, Ramaphosa was interrupted to say that such a change would require Trump “really listening to the voices of the South Africans, some of whom are good friends, like those who are here”.

“It will take him, President Trump, listening to their stories, in their point of view,” added Ramaphosa.

During last week, the participants of the Nampo Agriculture Exhibition in Bothaville, Free State – the largest agricultural exhibition in South Africa – categorically refuted the affirmations that they were victims of a genocide. The allegations were also rejected by South African courts which blocked the transfer of funds to white supremacist groups which propagated the conspiracy theory. Nevertheless, Trump granted refugee status to more than 50 white South Africans and prohibited the government from participating in the G20 summit of this year, which is expected to be organized by South Africa.

The assertion that South African whites-in particular white farmers and Afrikaners-have been the targets of systematic, genocidal and anti-white African violence in Post-Apartheid South Africa has existed for decades and constitutes an extension of theories of the world conspiracy of white genocide. The statements have been challenged several times, international and South African surveys concluding that rural crime against South African farmers victimized both black and white farmers and employees. According to a review of the New York Times data, between April 2020 and March 2024, South African police reported 225 agricultural murders. “Many victims – 101 – were current or ancient workers living in farms, mostly black,” said the report. “Fifty-three victims were farmers, who are generally white.” Choice of publishers

Trump seemed tireless during today's meeting, putting Ramaphosa at a given time – who has tried several times to correct the story of the president as respectful as possible – a pile of printed articles which, according to him, were linked to the murder of a white farmer. “Death. Death. Death,” said Trump while leafing through the impressions.

After Ramaphosa suggested that Trump really listens to the prospect of the South Africans, Trump had the lights of the oval office sift and played images of members of the Economic Liberty Party (EFF) of South Africa singing the controversial anti-apartment song “Kill the Boer”. The presentation also included images on the social networks of white crucifix which border a highway in South Africa supposing representing murdered white farmers.

“I would like to know where it is because I have never seen,” said Ramaphosa.

“It is in South Africa,” replied Trump, without indicating a specific location.

Ramaphosa also tried to explain that even if the song songs were a point of controversy even in South Africa, and that he was personally disagreement with the content, the party had constitutional protections and rights of freedom of expression preventing the government from closing them.

Trump did not gently be asked about the plane he accepts from Qatar. Jim Watson / AFP / Getty images

Never of the type to ignore the Oval Office Press herd, the president complained several times that the media of the “false news” refused to report on the alleged murders based on the breed and rather criticized it for accepting a plane of $ 400 million from the Qatar government. The Pentagon confirmed today that it had accepted the plane. Related contents

“I would like to have a plane to give you,” said a ramaphosa apparently exasperated at some point.

“I want you to do it. I would take it,” replied Trump. “If your country offered the Air Force in the United States an airplane, I would take it.” Trendy stories

Others in the room seemed disconcerted by the ambush and complaint session that Trump had orchestrated during the meeting. At one point, the South African businessman Johann Rupert tried to gently explain to Trump that if South Africa has too many deaths. It is at all levels. They are not only white farmers. It's at all levels. ”

Rupert continued to implore Trump to help provide American technology such as drones and Starlink – led by the South African billionaire and the regular conspiracy merchant Elon Musk – to the police in South Africa, which would help limit crime rates in rural areas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-ramaphosa-south-africa-white-farmer-genocide-1235345116/

