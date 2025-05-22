Boris Johnson wanted authoritarian co -vored rules, investigation in investigation

Media in Pennsylvania Lord Patrick Vallance, former chief scientific advisor of government, testified to the investigation in western London

Boris Johnson put pressure on a more “ruthless and authoritarian” approach to the people who refused to self-isolate during the pandemic, said former scientific adviser in the United Kingdom to the cocovid investigation. The instinct of political decision -makers had to promote “punitive measures” from financial support, according to Lord Patrick Vallance who spoke to the Prime Minister throughout the crisis and appeared alongside him during television information. The newspaper inscriptions written by Lord Vallance during this period revealed that civil servants “still want[ed] To go for the stick, not the carrot “. Lord Vallance said his newspaper entries were informal personal reflections and “end -of -night reflections”, never intended for publication.

Media in Pennsylvania The staff distributes test kits to the inhabitants of Southwark cars, London on September 16, 2020.

He testified to the sixth part of the Covid investigation, which investigates the policies of test, trace and quarantine. For 90 minutes of questioning, a series of entries in his evening newspaper of the first year of the pandemic was shown. On August 12, 2020, he wrote on a meeting with the Prime Minister and his superior assistants, notably the chief advisor Dominic Cummings and the secretary of the cabinet Simon Case. “The instinct of this crew is to opt for more application and punitive measures,” he wrote. “We have suggested more carrots and incentives [were] Required so that people pass a test, self-isolating, etc., but they always want to go for the stick and not the carrot. “” Asked who he referred to this entry, Lord Vallance said that it was the “policy makers”. In another entry, on September 25, 2020, while the cropped cases increased once again, he quoted Boris Johnson saying: “We need many more sanctions and much more closure”. And in a new entry on January 7, 2021, just after the start of the third national locking, he wrote: “PM says:” We were not ruthless enough. We have to force more isolation. I promote a more authoritarian approach. “” However, he also added: “Enough late during the day, the PM understands that the incentives (or the removal of deterrents) must be in place to help people.”

On September 28, 2020, the ministers presented a legal obligation for those who had been tested positive for COVID or who were contacted by the test and trace service to self-isolate it in England. It has been announced that fines between 1,000 and 10,000 are inflicted on recurrences. Test support and trace payments of 500 have also been offered for those with lower income. Sir Patrick said it was “important to remember” the goal of mass tests was to identify potentially infectious individuals who could self-improve and “if the isolation does not happen, then the tests do not really do what is supposed to do”. When the new rules were introduced, Boris Johnson said that the public had to do “everything he could to control the propagation of the virus” and prevent the most vulnerable from being infected.

Media in Pennsylvania

Earlier, Matt Hancock told the investigation that it was “crucial” that the United Kingdom should keep its ability to quickly increase mass tests for a new disease in any future pandemic. The former secretary of health said that he feared that the test system implemented in 2020 will now be dismantled, which made the answer much more difficult. “The critical thing is that we must absolutely, as a nation, be ready to radically expand the capacity once the test developed,” he said. “We were not the last time.”

Asymptomatic infections