Politics
Boris Johnson wanted authoritarian co -vored rules, investigation in investigation
Boris Johnson put pressure on a more “ruthless and authoritarian” approach to the people who refused to self-isolate during the pandemic, said former scientific adviser in the United Kingdom to the cocovid investigation.
The instinct of political decision -makers had to promote “punitive measures” from financial support, according to Lord Patrick Vallance who spoke to the Prime Minister throughout the crisis and appeared alongside him during television information.
The newspaper inscriptions written by Lord Vallance during this period revealed that civil servants “still want[ed] To go for the stick, not the carrot “.
Lord Vallance said his newspaper entries were informal personal reflections and “end -of -night reflections”, never intended for publication.
He testified to the sixth part of the Covid investigation, which investigates the policies of test, trace and quarantine.
For 90 minutes of questioning, a series of entries in his evening newspaper of the first year of the pandemic was shown.
On August 12, 2020, he wrote on a meeting with the Prime Minister and his superior assistants, notably the chief advisor Dominic Cummings and the secretary of the cabinet Simon Case.
“The instinct of this crew is to opt for more application and punitive measures,” he wrote.
“We have suggested more carrots and incentives [were] Required so that people pass a test, self-isolating, etc., but they always want to go for the stick and not the carrot. “”
Asked who he referred to this entry, Lord Vallance said that it was the “policy makers”.
In another entry, on September 25, 2020, while the cropped cases increased once again, he quoted Boris Johnson saying: “We need many more sanctions and much more closure”.
And in a new entry on January 7, 2021, just after the start of the third national locking, he wrote: “PM says:” We were not ruthless enough. We have to force more isolation. I promote a more authoritarian approach. “”
However, he also added: “Enough late during the day, the PM understands that the incentives (or the removal of deterrents) must be in place to help people.”
On September 28, 2020, the ministers presented a legal obligation for those who had been tested positive for COVID or who were contacted by the test and trace service to self-isolate it in England. It has been announced that fines between 1,000 and 10,000 are inflicted on recurrences.
Test support and trace payments of 500 have also been offered for those with lower income.
Sir Patrick said it was “important to remember” the goal of mass tests was to identify potentially infectious individuals who could self-improve and “if the isolation does not happen, then the tests do not really do what is supposed to do”.
When the new rules were introduced, Boris Johnson said that the public had to do “everything he could to control the propagation of the virus” and prevent the most vulnerable from being infected.
Earlier, Matt Hancock told the investigation that it was “crucial” that the United Kingdom should keep its ability to quickly increase mass tests for a new disease in any future pandemic.
The former secretary of health said that he feared that the test system implemented in 2020 will now be dismantled, which made the answer much more difficult.
“The critical thing is that we must absolutely, as a nation, be ready to radically expand the capacity once the test developed,” he said. “We were not the last time.”
Asymptomatic infections
Mr. Hancock was asked About a letter he was sent, on April 14, 2020, by two scientists winner of the Nobel Prize, Sir Paul Nurse and Sir Peter RatcliffeExhusing that all health workers have offered regular for the virus.
In evidence last week, Professor Nurse said that his letter had been “ignored” by the Secretary of State for three months, before receiving a “anodal response” from another civil servant.
Regular home workers' tests did not start before the summer of 2020 in England, while NHS staff and other social care workers were offered weekly tests in November of the same year.
Mr. Hancock said that he had not seen the letter personally and at that time, the government was already implementing policies to combat the transmission of the virus by people without clear symptoms.
“The argument that is implicit is that, in one way or another, someone eminent who won a Nobel Prize knew something and we have ignored it. This is simply not true. This is not what happened,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5y82pll0epo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mathews to stop test cricket
- The US President Trump threatens 50% rates in the EU and 25% on iPhones | BBC News
- Research reveals the effects of Alzheimer's disease on the whole body
- Imran Khan Slams The head of the Pakistani army Asim Munnir, known as “give him the title of King” instead of the field marshal
- PM Modi to inaugurate the first HP locomotive engine from Nation to Gujarat
- Declared original, this is a series of interesting facts in the investigation into the alleged false diploma Joko Widodo
- Esports Lounge to replace brown fun zone in Ackerman Union
- Trump threatens a 50% price on the EU
- Sean 'Diddy' Comb Tickets: prosecutors question the expert trauma trauma
- Why Marshal Asim Munnir should have received the title “King of the Jungle”
- The British autographs hand over the caros system and rent a military base for 101m a year.
- Herentennis deserve three Naia All-America Honorees