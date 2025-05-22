Verification of the facts of Trump's claims in matters of “genocide” of white farmers in South Africa





This article originally appeared on Politifact.

President Donald Trump recently authorized 59 Afrikaner White farmers to reinstall himself in the United States as a refugee, saying that they lose their land in South Africa and are targets of the genocide.

When a journalist asked on May 12, why he had created an accelerated path for Afrikaners, Trump said: “Because they are killed. And we don't want to see people killed. But it is a genocide that takes place that you do not want to write. ”

Trump added: “White farmers are brutally killed and their lands are confiscated in South Africa.”

Trump has shared versions of this story since 2018, like others in his orbit, notably Elon Musk, a Trump advisor in South Africa.

The decision to prevail over the resettlement of Afrikaners was a reversal; He suspended all admissions to American refugees after taking office.

The South African government has criticized Trump's executive decree of February 7 on Afrikaner resettlement authorization in the United States

“It is ironic that the decree does not provide for refugee status in the United States for a group in South Africa which remains among the most economically privileged, while vulnerable people in the United States in other parts of the world are expelled and refused by asylum despite real difficulties,” the statement said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the White House on May 21.

White farmers were murdered in South Africa. But these murders represent less than 1% of more than 27,000 annual murders nationwide. Experts have said that deaths are not a genocide and that Trump misleads land confiscation.

“The idea of ​​a white genocide which takes place in South Africa is completely false,” said

Gareth Newham, who heads a prevention program for justice and violence at the Institute of Security Studies in South Africa.

“As an independent institute, according to violence and violent crimes in South Africa, if there was evidence of a genocide or targeted violence which takes place against any group according to their ethnicity, we would be among the first to raise (the) alarm and to provide proof to the world.”

There are about 2.7 million white Afrikaners, who are descendants of Dutch and French settlers, in South Africa. About 80% of people living in South Africa are black. From 1948 in the early 1990s, South Africa lived under the domination of apartheid, the racial segregation which only gave the white and the black South Africans forced to live separately from the whites.

Data on crime in South Africa and its limits

In response to our email to request evidence of Trumps statements, the White House has provided any data. A spokesperson said the Afrikaners spoke to US officials about violent attacks, death threats, vandalism and racial insults against farmers.

Newham said the main reason for almost all agricultural attacks is theft, which has long been documented.

“The attacks where there may be evidence of racial or political motivations (that is to say slogans written on the wall on a scene of a crime, or words pronounced by the attacker according to the victim), are extremely rare and represent only a few percent of the recorded cases,” said Newham.

The majority of the victims of the murder nationwide are the young black men, sub-comics, said Newham.

“The victimization of murder is much more correlated with the class, sex and the place than race,” said Newham. About half of the murders take place in around 12% of the constituencies, “mainly cantons or poor areas of metropolitan cities, mainly populated by black Africans”.

The report on the crime of South African police services for the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, shows that there were 51 murders on farms of a total of 27,494 murders nationwide. But data have limits.

The breed of victims of agricultural murders is not systematically registered in official data, said Anthony Kazononi, principal researcher at the social development center of the University of Johannesburg in Africa.

Although anecdotal evidence suggests that many victims are white, other victims are black or not white, said Kazononi. “Media relationships sometimes mention the race, but they are sporadic and not robust enough to support the affirmations of systemic racial targeting.”

Nechama Brodie, a journalist who wrote a book on agricultural murders and checked the subject, told Politifact that the South African police have not always been effective in creating a murder on the farm. A challenge consists in deciding who is considered a farmer because there are commercial farms and “small farms”, which can simply be plots of land.

Brodie said that Friforum, a non -governmental organization focused on Afrikaners, is one of the most reliable sources of information on the murders of Afrikaans white farmers. Afriforum Data, based on police information, private security, victims and media reports, has shown around 50 agricultural murders per year.

Brodie said that a death of white farm owners is more likely to be covered in the news than the murder of a small rural operator. The majority of small operators in the country and rural residents are black.

“South African media coverage of murder victims is extremely selective and creates a false representation of who is most at risk,” said Brodie.

No evidence that South Africa has sponsored or organized murders to destroy a group

We asked the State Department of evidence of a genocide of white farmers in South Africa, and a spokesman said that the department had nothing to announce concerning a determination of the genocide.

The official definition of the genocide, written in 1948 following negotiations led by the United Nations, kills, causing bodily injury, preventing births or forcing the transfer of children “with the intention of destroying, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”.

The definition does not include any indication on the numbers or the absolute percentages required to be qualified as genocide.

There are many arguments on the definition of genocide, said Richard Breitman, a university emeritus professor and author of books on the Holocaust.

“But many specialists consider the intention of destroying an ethnic, religious or national group as essential,” said Breitman. “These are not strictly a number of victims, but an organized effort, generally by a government or a political organization, to target a large percentage of a defined enemy group.”

Experts rejected the characterization of the “genocide” of Afrikaners.

“There is no indication of a campaign or an intention sponsored by the state to eliminate a specific racial group,” said Kazononi. “The main reason remains theft, sometimes coupled with extreme violence, in accordance with broader models of violent crimes in South Africa.”

The term genocide evokes the horrors of the holocaust, which killed 6 million Jews, and the Rwandan genocide of 1994, where 800,000 Tutsis were systematically killed, said Kazononi.

“In this context and the legal definition of the SNUs, labeling agricultural killings as a genocide is both inaccurate and misleading,” said Kazononi. “This does not decrease the severity of violence or the need for increased rural security, but it highlights the importance of responding with evidence, nuances and context.”

Jean-Yves Camus, co-director of the Observatory of political radicalism at the Foundation of European Progressive Studies, said that the question “must be seen in the broader context of a country plagued by crime and the activity of gangs”.

In most cases, the new land law requires the payment of owners

During apartheid, non -white families lost their house and their land. When apartheid ended in the mid-1990s, the government adopted laws to help black South Africans recover from decades of discrimination and abuse.

Ramaphosa signed a bill in January which sets out the procedures so that the government takes land for public purposes. The bill calls to compensate for landowners, with some exceptions such as if the land is not used or if the owners' goal is not to develop the land.

The circumstances where payment is not necessary is “very limited”, wrote Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel, a professor of Stellenbosch University who gives conferences on real estate law.

“In the colonial past and southern apartheid, the distribution of land was largely uneven on the basis of the breed,” wrote Boggenpoel. “The country still suffers from the effects of this. Therefore, expropriation of goods is a potential tool to reduce land inequalities. This has become an increasing issue of emergency. The South Africans expressed their impatience with the slow rhythm of the agrarian reform. ”

The main objective of the new law is to allow the government to legally take abandoned or underused land such as hundreds of buildings in Johannesburg who have been abandoned by their owners and taken up by slumlords and people involved in organized crime, Newham said.

The experts told us that no crisis on the ground had yet taken place.

“There is no evidence of systematic confiscation of land targeting white farmers or someone else,” said Kazononi.

