



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denied that he is trying to change the Constitution so that he can stay at the end of his mandate in three years. Erdogan managed Turkey for 22 years, first as Prime Minister of 2003, then as president elected since 2014. But he can no longer present himself unless the rules are changed or that he calls for early elections. “We want the new Constitution not for ourselves, but for our country. I have no interest in being re-elected or presenting myself in the elections,” he told journalists on Thursday. And yet, Erdogan's remarks and recent actions have strengthened speculations that he wanted to remain president after the end of his mandate in 2028.

Last January, a singer asked him if he was ready to run for another mandate and he said: “I am, if you are.” The next day, his spokesperson for his party confirmed that the question was on the agenda: “What is important is that our nation wants it.” While many Turks will want Erdogan to continue as president, he drags in opinion polls behind the mayor of the opposition of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, who was arrested in March and remains in prison. The arrest of Imamoglu concerning alleged accusations of corruption, which he denies, was largely considered by his supporters as a political motivation and triggered some of the greatest demonstrations that Turkey has considered in more than a decade. The polls suggest that support for the mayor has increased since he was detained in prison in Silivri, west of Istanbul. The authorities have succeeded in blocking its flow of social media on X in Turkey and they continued to target its administration of the city, holding at least 18 employees suspected of corruption in recent days, in particular the chief of public relations of the municipality, Taner Cetin.

Although the detention of Imamoglu in prison has been widely criticized internationally, President Erdogan has largely escaped censorship, the Western allies considering it as a key ally of NATO. In his comments to journalists on Wednesday, Erdogan said that the Constitution of Turkey did not reflect the opinions of civilians because it was mainly written following a military coup in 1980, even if it was changed. “In such a rapidly evolving world, is it possible to go anywhere with a constitution that has been written under the conditions of a coup?” He asked. The current Constitution only authorizes two presidential conditions over five years. Erdogan is already in his third, but he argued that his initial mandate had taken place before Turkey moved from parliamentary domination to presidential domination. This change required a constitutional referendum in 2017 which gave Erdogan sweeping powers, but still allows only two presidential terms. To obtain another referendum, he needs the support of 360 deputies in the Parliament of 600 places, but can currently count only on 321. With 400 votes, he could immediately change the Constitution. His recent decision to put an end to more than four decades of conflict with activist Kurdish PKK was interpreted by some as an attempt to attract Kurdish support to a new constitution. Erdogan said on Wednesday that on Wednesday, the PKK would allow the Party of Dem Pro-Kurdish to continue in politics “in a much stronger way”. The DEM party has 56 deputies and, with their support, Erdogan would have much more likely in the Parliament to change the Constitution. The vice-president of the opposition party of the opposition of Ekrem Imamoglu, Ali Mahir Basarir, said that Erdogan had no chance of running again because of a constitution which he had designed himself. Erdogan could also call the first elections, but he did not allow them either, said Basarir.

