China, France should protect the international order, XI tells Macron
President Xi Jinping has called on China and France to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, saying that the two large independent countries should be reliable forces to maintain international order, open forces for the promotion of global growth and progressive forces to guide multilateral cooperation.
In a telephone conversation Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron, XI said that the more complex the international situation, the more it is necessary for China and France to make the right strategic choice.
The telephone call was the two leaders “third interaction in one year, after their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in November and at the Xi State visit to France in May of last year.
In Paris, the two parties agreed to remain attached to the spirit which guided the creation of their diplomatic links, namely independence, mutual understanding, long -term vision and mutual benefit, and enrich it with new characteristics of the new era.
XI told Macron that since then, cooperation in China-France has done many new advances.
He called on both parties to improve strategic communication and create a consensus, deepen cooperation in traditional fields such as investment, aerospace and nuclear energy, and expand collaboration in emerging fields such as digital technology, green development, biomedicine and money economy.
China and France should also promote the exchanges of people to people to promote friendship between their peoples, Xi said.
France is the third Chinese trading partner in the European Union, and China is the best trading partner in France in Asia and the largest seventh in the world. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $ 79.58 billion.
While this year marks the 80th anniversaries of victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the United Nations Foundation, XI said that China and France, both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and large independent countries, are founders and manufacturers of the international post-war order, and it called for solidarity and cooperation.
The two countries should jointly respect the authority and the position of the UN, to safeguard the rules of international trade and the world economic order and to practice real multilateralism, said XI.
XI has also said that China still considers Europe as an independent post in a multipolar world and supports the EU in improving strategic autonomy and the more important role in international affairs.
China is ready to work hand in hand with Europe to meet global challenges and achieve more results that will not only benefit both parties, but also to the world as a whole, he said.
Macron said that despite changes in the international situation, his country greatly appreciates his relationship with China and will constantly adapt the principle of China.
France is willing to strengthen practical cooperation with China in trade, investments and various other fields, to maintain the positive impetus of bilateral links and to put pressure for a greater development of relations in France-China, he said.
Macron also said that, faced with an international situation in rapid development, France was willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China on major issues, fulfill the responsibilities of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, prevent climbing and repercussions from hot spot problems, and jointly maintain regional peace and peace and stability.
Europe and China should still improve communication and dialogue to protect their common interests, added the French president.
In recent weeks, China and Europe have experienced a period of high frequency interactions.
On May 6, XI exchanged congratulations with the president of the European Council Antonio Costa and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic links between China and the EU.
XI told EU leaders that China was ready to work with them to extend mutual opening, properly manage friction and differences and work towards an even brighter future for China-EU relations.
Observers have said that the series of actions recently taken by the United States administration had had security, economics and other areas of Europe, allowing Europe to adjust its policy to China in order to build a more stable relationship that benefits the two parties.
