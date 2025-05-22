PM Modi inaugurates 103 railway stations as part of the AMRIT BHART station's scheme | Commercial news





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Thursday 103 redeveloped stations, distributed in 86 districts in 18 Union states and territories, as part of the AMRIT BHARAT resort program. He also reported a new weekly train between Bandra Terminus in Mumbai and Bikaner Station at Rajasthan.

After praying to the Karni Mata temple in Deshnoke, about 30 km from Bikaner and almost 200 km from the international border with Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the refurbished Deshnoke station and practically inaugurated 102 other stations.

Of the 103 stations refurbished at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore, 19 are in the Uttar Pradesh, 18 years old in Gujarat, 15 in Maharashtra, nine in Tamil Nadu, eight in Rajasthan, six in Madhya Pradesh, five in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, three in Jhark, Telangana and Telangana and two At two years old, three in Jhark, Telangana and Telangana and Bengala, two to two, three in Jhark, Telangana and Telangana and Bengala, two, two in Jharkhand, Telangana and Telangana and West Bengal, two to two years old, three in Jhark Kerala and one in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himchal Pradesh and Puducherry. The story continues below this announcement In total, 1,300 stations were identified for redevelopment within the framework of the regime. Among these, 157 are in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 132 in the Maharashtra and 101 in Western Bengal. Launched in 2022, the AMRIT Bharat station program is a long-term plan to improve stations and develop them as a city centers. According to the ministry of railways, as part of the program, detailed plans are made for each station and the work is done in phases, depending on what each station needs. Among the stations refurbished as part of the program, Deshnoke station, which serves pilgrims and tourists visiting the temple of Karni Mata, among others, was strongly inspired by the architecture of the Temple. While the Begumpet station in Telangana incorporates elements of design inspired by the architecture of the Kakatiya Empire, the Thawe station in Bihar has murals and works representing Madhubani paintings. The Dakor station in Gujarat is inspired by Ranchhodrai Ji Maharaj. The redeveloped stations include various installations such as entry and exit points, waiting rooms, toilets, platforms and roof. At the same time, elevators, mechanical stairs and free Wi-Fi are added wherever necessary. There are also better signs and information systems to help passengers. Some stations will have executive fairs and special areas for business meetings. Local products will be sold in kiosks as part of the One Station One products scheme. The story continues below this announcement Earlier, as part of the AMrit Bharat station scheme, a total of six stations was redeveloped MPS Rani Kamlapati, Gandhinagar Capital Gujarats, Karnatakas Sir MV Terminal, UPS Ayodhya Dham, the first phase of Gomti Nagar station and the second entry of Odishas Cuttack. Many of them were pilot projects for the program. According to data from the Ministry of Railways, around 8,000 roasters were spent under the chief of customer equipment for 2023-24. The target of expenses expected for the last year 2024-25 was Rs 12,992 crosses, and more than Rs 12,000 crores were allocated during the year 2025-26. PM Modi also inaugurated various electrification projects completed such as the Suratgarh-Phalodi train line (336 kilometers of road or RKM), the Phulera-Degana (109 RKM) train line, Udaipur-Himmatnagar Rail Line (210 RKM), Phalodi-Jaisalmer Rail Line (157 RKM) and Samdari (129 RKM). He also threw the foundation stone for the doubling of the Railline Churu-Sadulpur (58 km).

