The house goes through a radical national policy package after Trump and President Johnson won the selected





Washington The Chamber adopted a massive national policy, a major victory for President Donald Trump and President Mike Johnson on Thursday morning, R-La., After weeks of intra-district negotiations and a few last minute changes.

The tax reduction and the expenditure measurement of several dollars are now going to the Senate, where the Republicans have promised to change it.

After hours of debate overnight, the vote on final adoption in the House was 215-214, with two republican representatives Thomas Massie from Kentucky and Warren Davidson de l'Ohio joining all the democrats present in opposition.

Representative Andy Harris, R-MD., The chief of the Caucus of the Freedom Cauc from the Far Right Chamber, voted present. Representatives Andrew Garbarino, RN.Y., and David Schweikert, R-Ariz., Accidentally missed the vote, but said they would have voted in favor of the bill.

Garbarino “fell asleep on the back, joke. I'm just going to strangle him,” joked Johnson to journalists, adding that Schweikert tried to vote but missed him in seconds.

Nicknamed by Trump as the “big and beautiful bill”, the legislation extends the tax reductions expired by the president adopted in 2017 and contains a silver infusion to extend the military, strengthen border security and carry out its mass deportation plans. He also fulfills two of Trump's campaign promises: eliminating taxes on advice and overtime.

The bill also reduces expenditure in other areas, including hundreds of billions of dollars in Medicaid cuts and the additional nutrition aid program (SNAP), while canceling a series of clean energy tax credits adopted by the Democrats in 2022. And it increases the debt ceiling by $ 4.

Taking a victory tour after the vote, Johnson told journalists that the massive package had sometimes been about to collapse.

“There is a lot of prayer that gathered this. I'm just going to be very frank on this subject. There were a few moments during the last week it seemed that the thing could collapse,” said Johnson, flanked by his GOP management team and committee presidents. “And I went to the small chapel here and I got on my knees and I prayed for these guys to have wisdom and endurance and discernment.”

“And this is the secret here. And teamwork and mutual respect that everyone has for each other, and I think that is what defines the Republican Party,” he continued. “It's a big day to be an American. It's great to be a republican.”

But Johnson recognized that there was still a long way to go in the process. The speaker had lunch with the Senate Republicans this week and said he had encouraged them to modify this as little as possible. “Any change that the Senate would bring to be approved by the room.

Congress GOP leaders said they wanted to send the final bill to Trump's office for its signature by July 4.

“Now, it's time for our friends from the American Senate to go to work and send this bill to my office as soon as possible! There is no time to waste,” said Trump in an article on Truth Social.

The vote came after the Republicans and Democrats argued on the legislation during a hearing of the rules of the Marathon Chamber which started just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday and finished 9 p.m. later, when the panel sent the bill.

The scanning package included a series of last -minute modifications to appease the factions of GOP Holouds whose votes are essential in the majority of Slim House. Republicans can only save three GOP defections during any voting in the face of the unified democratic opposition.

Conservative Hard-Liners obtained changes in the form of accelerating Medicaid's work requirements to start at the end of 2026, and to remove the tax credits on clean energy.

A group of republicans in the blue state has obtained a larger and local deduction ceiling (salt) of $ 40,000 to bring home in their high tax districts.

The measure was projected Tuesday by the non -partisan congress budget office to increase the national debt by 2.3 billions of dollars. The Budget Office said it would cancel health care coverage for 8.6 million people.

Overall, packaging should reduce household resources among the lowest in income by 4%, while increasing household resources among the highest income decile by 2% by 2033.

We do not know what impact late changes will have on the final estimate.

Trump helped Johnson and the GOP leaders to conclude the agreement, joining a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on Tuesday. When Harris and other curators dug Trump on Wednesday, called them and the GOP leaders in the White House to put them on board.

Johnson and the head of the majority Steve Scalizes, R-La., Returned from the meeting, promising to invoice a vote, even without public insurance of the Caucus Freedom. The leaders were desperate to move quickly because they feared that there were absences from the GOP later in the week.

In the end, some of the anti-expensive hawks that were skeptical about the bill, including the representatives of Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Ralph Norman, Rs.C., voted for the bill.

Am I satisfied with the deficits? No, “Norman told journalists after the vote.” We have held it for as long as possible to get the cuts, as long as possible. We couldn't do it. We live to fight another day.

While Massie had long declared her voting plan against the bill, citing deficit problems, Davidson's opposition was more surprising.

“Although I like a lot in the bill, promising that someone else will reduce expenses in the future does not reduce expenses,” said Davidson on X. “Deficits count and this bill increases them now.”

Meanwhile, Harris said he had voted present “to advance the bill in the president's process”.

“There is still a lot of work to do in reducing the deficit and the end of waste, fraud and abuses in the Medicaid program,” said Harris on X.

For their part, the Democrats castigated the Republicans for having discussed and adopted the bill under the cover of the darkness, and warned that the profound expenditure cuts would unravel millions of Americans from the Medicaid rolls.

Heres what it will mean for the American people, the chief of the minority Hakeem Jeffries, Dn-y., Said in a speech before the vote. Children will be injured. Women will be injured. Older Americans count on Medicaid for nursing home care and home care will be injured. People with disabilities who count on Medicaid to survive will be injured. Hospitals in your districts will close. The nursing homes will stop. And people will die.

And Jeffries warned the Republicans that voters would punish them in the mid-term elections in 2026 to support this bill.

When the votes are finally expressed on this first Tuesday in next year, “Jeffries said:” This day could very well be the day when the Republicans of the House lost control of the House of Representatives of the United States.

