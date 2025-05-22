PSI pattern Jokowi Diploma Reason





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Dian Sandi, executive of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), was summoned by the investigator of the metro police Jaya after downloading a photo of the Jokowi diploma on the social media platform.

Home in Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara, Sandi was present at the Jakarta metropolitan police on Monday, May 19, 2025 to clarify the accusation that the 7th presidential diploma, Joko Widodo, was not authentic.

“So what I received was an invitation to clarifications linked to the Pak Jokowi report. I am a good citizen who obeyed the law, I needed his declaration, I was going,” he said as quoted by Antara on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

He suspected that the summons was linked to the download he made on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 on his X account.

“But it's okay, it may be a police development, I'm here to explain,” he said.

Sandi also stressed that his actions had been carried out personally, without direction of the president of PSI, Kaesang Pangarep, or Jokowi. “I move in my personal name. It is on my own initiative,” he said. Lawyer: Jokowi never gave a diploma in Sandi Meanwhile, Jokowi's lawyer Yakup Hasibuan said that his client had never distributed a copy of his original diploma to anyone, including Dian Sandi.

“Mr. Jokowi has never given a diploma in anyone to disseminate,” Yakup told the national police inquiry agency on Tuesday, May 2025.

He also mentioned that he did not know the reason behind the download, but appreciated the stages of the regional police of the Jaya metro who called Dian to be questioned as a witness in this case. Sandi's motif has downloaded a photo of the Jokowi diploma on social networks On April 1, 2025, during the Lebaran holidays, Utama Sandi downloaded a photo on the X platform which he claimed as a copy of the original diploma belonging to President Joko Widodo.

“For those who make a copy of the Pak @jokowi diploma that I downloaded in the Utas.

The download that shows the color photo of the diploma immediately sparked a debate among citizens. The position won 56 thousand shows and was accompanied by thousands of comments showing various opinions. This controversy also made Dian involved in public discussions, in particular by comparing in Podcast with Roy Suryo and Rismon Sianipar – two characters known to often doubt the authenticity of the Jokowi S1 diploma.

In an interview with Tempo on May 6, 2025, Dian explained that the download was one of the UTAs he made to show his conviction that the Jokowi diploma was authentic. This belief, he said, emerged from his conversation with Andi Pramaria, who claimed to be a friend of Jokowi's classmate at the Faculty of Forestry UGM.

Sandi said that he had worked with Andi Antara in 2018 and 2023 as a contractual worker in the provincial government of Western Nusa Tenggara, during the management of Governor ZulkiefLimansyah. At that time, Andi was head of the provincial forestry service.

“Pak Andi tells the story of the university with Jokowi, he sent photos of their collegial time,” said Sandi, “photos in class, on campus, including graduation photos.”

Sandi claimed to choose to share Andi stories because he was concerned about the discourse that developed on social networks, which, according to him, began to be unhealthy. “The one who discussed scientists, but the debate has not been authoritative,” he said.

He considered the downloads of those who doubted the authenticity of Jokowi diplomas, such as Roy Suryo and others, had aggravated public opinion, in particular the allegations of evidence that used various technological requests.

“It makes Nitizen easy to believe that this is really false, that is what makes me motivated to appear,” he said.

Regarding the origin of the photo of the diploma he downloaded, Sandi was reluctant to reveal the source directly. But he said that the image had been displayed before in the Jokowi Force meeting in UGM in 2022.

At that time, because Jokowi could not attend, his diploma was screened as a symbol of attendance. “What is displayed on the projector is the same as what I show in X. Not a new photo or of different sources,” he said. Hammam Izzuddin, Abdul Latift AprilmanAnd YUDONO YANUAR Contribute to the drafting of this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/hukum/motif-kader-psi-unggah-ijazah-jokowi–1513954 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos