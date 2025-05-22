Why the supporters of Brexit are upset by the new British agreement

Experts from the Northeastern University of London explain why the agreement was signed and why Brexit debates so often returned to fishing. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission have announced an agreement that will remove the barriers of Brexit on trade and trips (press association via AP Images)

London a new post-Brexit agreement signed by the United Kingdom and the European Union promises to facilitate trade, go on vacation and live to young people abroad.

So why was he welcomed as a terrible sale by Boris Johnson, the former British Prime Minister who delivered Brexit?

Brexit arguments tend to cause such emotions, says Joséphine HarmonDeputy professor in political science at the Northeastern University, because the referendum result of 2016, which saw the United Kingdom vote 52% to 48% to leave the EU, created a particular culture of British patriotism in which Euroscepticism was part of this vision of the British nation.

The Academic based in London argues that the referendum has helped to establish an opinion among certain politicians and voters according to which Great Britain could not be really politically free without being outside the rules established by Brussels.

There is this idea that the referendum has created a mandate for British sovereignty as being outside Europe, says Harmon, and there is an opposition to any cooperation which is considered to reduce British sovereignty.

Johnsons Gripe was in the sense that Harmon describes, with the former leader of the Conservative Party Take at x (Formerly Twitter) to deplore that Great Britain, within the framework of the new conditions agreed by London and Brussels, will see that the United Kingdom will have to accept the EU law for a multitude of measures without having its say because it was no longer moving from the block.

THE agreement Announced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will bring the two parties closer Multiple fronts Economically, socially, politically and in terms of security.

The agreement removes obstacles to transporting food and drinks between the United Kingdom and the EU. The rules of Brexit introduced in 2021 led sausages and British manufacturing burgers prohibited to be sold in the EU, which the new reverse pact.

A defense and security partnership has been agreed in the negotiations, while EU prices on British Steel have been abandoned, and there is the potential to continue discussions on relaxing work and study restrictions for 18 to 30 years.