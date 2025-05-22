Politics
Why the supporters of Brexit are upset by the new British agreement
Experts from the Northeastern University of London explain why the agreement was signed and why Brexit debates so often returned to fishing.
London a new post-Brexit agreement signed by the United Kingdom and the European Union promises to facilitate trade, go on vacation and live to young people abroad.
So why was he welcomed as a terrible sale by Boris Johnson, the former British Prime Minister who delivered Brexit?
Brexit arguments tend to cause such emotions, says Joséphine HarmonDeputy professor in political science at the Northeastern University, because the referendum result of 2016, which saw the United Kingdom vote 52% to 48% to leave the EU, created a particular culture of British patriotism in which Euroscepticism was part of this vision of the British nation.
The Academic based in London argues that the referendum has helped to establish an opinion among certain politicians and voters according to which Great Britain could not be really politically free without being outside the rules established by Brussels.
There is this idea that the referendum has created a mandate for British sovereignty as being outside Europe, says Harmon, and there is an opposition to any cooperation which is considered to reduce British sovereignty.
Johnsons Gripe was in the sense that Harmon describes, with the former leader of the Conservative Party Take at x (Formerly Twitter) to deplore that Great Britain, within the framework of the new conditions agreed by London and Brussels, will see that the United Kingdom will have to accept the EU law for a multitude of measures without having its say because it was no longer moving from the block.
THE agreement Announced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will bring the two parties closer Multiple fronts Economically, socially, politically and in terms of security.
The agreement removes obstacles to transporting food and drinks between the United Kingdom and the EU. The rules of Brexit introduced in 2021 led sausages and British manufacturing burgers prohibited to be sold in the EU, which the new reverse pact.
A defense and security partnership has been agreed in the negotiations, while EU prices on British Steel have been abandoned, and there is the potential to continue discussions on relaxing work and study restrictions for 18 to 30 years.
With regard to travel, British passport holders will once again be able to use Egates in Europe to avoid long border lines an effect on Brexit that British travelers generally express complaints on social networks and the agreement, it is easier than tourists take their animals with them when they go to the continent.
Harmon says that the agreement has worked for both parties due to the need to stimulate economies and the changing geopolitical landscape.
The Labor Government of Starmers is committed to stimulating the British stuttering economy when it took power in July and to smooth commercial friction with the largest trading partner in the country is considered the safest way to provide it. The ministers say the agreement, which was largely welcomed By British companies could lower the price of food.
For Brussels, Harmon says that the acrimonious divorce of Brexit is left in the past due to Great Britain as a key partner in war management in Ukraine and also acting as an access to the White House of Trump thanks to the special UKS relationship with the United States seeming to be intact.
But yet, despite a large agreement, the debate still manages to be summed up with arguments on fishing rights. To guarantee changes on the rules of trade in food and trips, the United Kingdom has agreed to authorize access to fishing boats recorded by the EU by quota with British waters for another 12 years.
In what would have been a concession of the 11th hour, this decision seriously angry the Brexiteers. Nigel Farage, head of the Eurosceptic reform of the British political party, said He threatened to be the end of the fishing industry in Great Britain. So why the fishing industry, which contributed approximately 0.03% On the total of British economic production in 2021, anti-EU activists have so much?
Edmund NeillAssociate professor in modern history on the northeast campus of London, says that the protection of the British on its fishing waters dates back both to the era of the British Empire and to the first meetings with the Fishing and Agriculture policies of the EU.
The common fishing policy was created by the European Economic Community (EEC) The founding name of the EU to allow fair competition between members. But the British waters being among the most well supplied in the block for profitable fish and seafood, domestic fishermen have complained that foreign competitors pillaged their profits.
There is a slightly fictitious notion of what Great Britain is, based on the fact that it is an island nation, which evokes the conviction that not having control of our waters is particularly bad, explains Neill.
In addition, in the 1970s, one of the things that seemed the most inexpensive about the EEC and not without cause, it is things like the common agricultural policy and the common fishing policy, there are therefore these kinds of historical reasons for this feeling among Eurosceptics.
But Neill underlines that the Fishing Fleets in the United Kingdom in the past have sold their EU boats fishing licenses in order to take advantage and that Brexit has brought new difficulties for Trawlermen when it comes to selling their sockets in the form of increased border checks on fresh products.
Some fishermen have determined that from Brexit, they now fill huge amounts of paperwork and export much less to Europe, continues Neill.
So yes, although there are many fishermen who are really fed up because there will still be 12 years of entry [into British waters for EU boats]There are fishermen who emphasize that it was a bit of an exercise to cut your nose to turn your face badly.
The fishermen are not the only ones to discover what Harmon calls for a term used to describe the elements of the electorate which regret to vote to leave in 2016.
Harmon says that the survey indicates that there is a growing pro-EU mandate among the British public. A survey published by Yougov May 20 noted that one of the voters in six said they had made the wrong decision, while 62% of British consider Brexit as a failure.
There is a view, says Harmon, that no mandate is eternal and that new mandates can be generated. Starmer himself invoked his general elections of landslide as a change of change.
