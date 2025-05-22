Harvard blocked by the DHS of the registration of international students





A pedestrian with Harvard University of Harvard University of Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Sophie Park | Bloomberg | Getty images

The Trump administration prevented Harvard University Thursday from the registration of future international students and the conservation of foreign students currently registered.

The Ministry of Internal Security said that it had revoked the certification of the Harvard student and exchange visitors because the leadership of the private school “has created a dangerous campus environment by allowing anti-American and pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically attack individuals, including many Jewish students, and to observe its former learning environment in the past.”

“Many of these agitators are foreign students,” said the DHS.

The secretary of the DHS, Kristi Noem, who ordered the revocation, said: “that this will serve as a warning to all universities and university institutions across the country.”

Harvard called the “illegal” revocation.

“We are fully determined to maintain Harvard's ability to welcome our international students and academics, who come from more than 140 countries and enrich the university and this nation immeasurably,” said the university in a press release

“We work quickly to provide advice and support to members of our community,” said the statement. “This reprisal action threatens serious damage to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard's academic and research mission.”

The DHS said that in addition to prohibiting the registration of future international students, “existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status”. The revocation was reported for the first time by the New York Times.

Since the fall of 2023, international students represented more than 27% of Harvard's total registrations, according to university data.

While Noem's ordinance has become public, a federal judge in Oakland, California, issued an injunction against President Donald Trump and Noem to prohibit them from putting an end to the legal status of international students pending the outcome of a trial contesting the cessation of the legal status of several of these students.

The injunction could prevent the Trump administration from acting on its threat against international students currently registered in Harvard.

Noem in April threatened to revoke Harvard's ability to register international students.

She warned the university at that time that her certification to register foreign students was subject to the compliance of federal immigration laws.

In a statement on Thursday, Noem said: “This administration is responsible for Harvard responsible for promoting violence, anti -Semitism and coordination with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.”

“It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition fees to help win their endowments of several billion dollars. Harvard has had the opportunity to do the right thing,” said Noem.

“He refused.”

“They lost their certification of the program of students and exchange visitors because of their non-compliance with the law.”

The Trump Administration in April appeared $ 2.2 billion in federal subsidies at Harvard, a few hours after the University rejected the requirements for the elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and to assess international students for ideological concerns.

This is a news. Please update updates.

