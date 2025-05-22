Immediately after Fall of former President Bashar al-Assad On December 8, the new goalkeeper of Syria announced its intention to move from a state -controlled economy to a liberal model based on competition on the free market. This has resonated with the Syrians long ravaged by the major Corruptiona contributor to the Assad regime to the country's deep poverty. The term “socialism” holds a toxic reputation in Syria after decades under the so-called Arab Socialist Party Ba'ath.

“The situation in the old diet areas is disastrous,” said Eissa. “You can recognize who lives in areas released for years by clothing by the shape of the body.” In parallel, the areas held by the rebels obtained fragile economic stability in part by adopting the Turkish LIRA and by reaching the freedom of corrupt monitoring of Assad. Many Syrians now hope that the successes of these areas will spread on a national level, but concerns will linger on rooted patronage networks and the massive liberalization challenge.

Western sanctions remain the main obstacle to this recovery and this transition. The Caesar Sanctionsonce supported by the Anti-Assad Syrianshave has turned into a particularly important barrier. Named from a defector that introduced the smuggling of thousands of photos documenting torture and murder in Assad's prisons, the sanctions aimed to isolate the old regime. “The original Caesar law has been promulgated to punish a dictator criminal who has violated the rights of his people. Now, these circumstances have changed”, ” arguments Al-Qadi.

Syrians in the country largely echoed this feeling to one of these authors during his recent trips throughout Syria in December 2024 and April 2025. “We were in a rotten situation. It was not at all normal. The sanctions must be deleted,” said a Christian restaurant and a hotel owner of Bab Touma, Damascus, in December.

Admittedly, sanctions are not the only cause of economic collapse. Years of bombing, corruption and war dissuaded investments. But the sanctions have aggravated these difficulties by intentionally blocking trade and restricting financial transactions. As such, local businesses are struggling to import equipment and treat payments. Average companies, the backbone of the economy, face difficulties in obtaining loans and carrying out cross -border transactions. In Damascus, the owner of the Emad hotel, which reopened after the fall of Assad, said: “We were in a terrible abnormal situation. The most important thing is to raise the sanctions.”

It is in this context that the new government inherits a country in ruins. The United Nations reports More than 200,000 refugees returned in mid-January 2025, which is a broken economy with little opportunity. Some 400,000 Syrians have returned from neighboring countries since the fall of Assad, according to the UN refugee agency estimates. In parallel, more than a million internal displaced people (PDI) within Syria returned, bringing the total number of Syrians who returned home to more than 1.4 million. In the old diet zones, electricity is often available only two or three hours a day.

In May, the situation in Damascus has improved somewhat, according to the region. A young Kurdish-Arab woman told the author that they now had eleven hours of electricity in Dumar, an area outside the city center. “Damascus is still semi-sabitable. Electricity and heating are such a mess,” noted a Syrian in February.

In December 2024, the World Food Program reported that more than 90% of Syrians lived below flax poverty than $ 2.15 per day. Many Syrians survive one meal a day. When an author arrived in downtown Damascus shortly after the fall of Assad, unwanted children and adults in tatter clothes invaded him, begging for money. She witnessed similar scenes in Homs.

To advance economic liberalization efforts in this difficult context, the government calls for expatriate Syrian businessmen. However, its grip on the key sectors such as oil and telecommunications have dissuaded the defenders of the free market. Monopolies like watad oil and syriaphonectrolled by figures close to the new leadershipSpark The fears of a patronage of the Assad era persists.

The challenges of infrastructure still complicate economic recovery. The infrastructure intact by bombs remain dilapidated, lacking serious maintenance or updates since the 1950s. “Put yourself in the position of a businessman,” said Al-Qadi. “If you want to invest billions in production, you need electricity, water, communications and a functional banking system. None of this is easy in Syria focused on species.”

However, despite the ongoing difficulties, northern Syria shows glows of Revival. Before the fall of Assad, areas like the north of Aleppo and the control of the Idliboutside regime since 2012 and have rid of the Islamic State by 2017, shelters for six million Syrians, including four million PDIs. Entrepreneurs have rebuilt cities like Azaz, Al-Bab, Al-Ra'y and Idlib.

Their rejection of the Syrian book in favor of the Turkish LIRA proved to be critical, because it was doing better, even in the face of devaluation. The areas of the Syrian National Army (SNA), constituting the old opposition and its militia factions, would have lower prices and more dynamic markets than the Idlib of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), where monopolies continue to swell costs. “The opposition brigades are in competition with each other, which is why prices in SNA areas are lower than IDLIB, where only one group controls the market,” an Afrin activist explained to us.

SNA products are now reaching Iraq, Libya and Morocco-Even to Germany and the United States. The stable infrastructure of Al-Ra'Y attracts Syrian and Turkish investors. “There is an economic opening to Syria,” said Eissa. “New investors are coming.” The industrial area includes cement, textiles and agriculture to very necessary jobs. In November 2024, the factories hired Syrians fleeing Lebanon due to an Israeli bombardment. In other words, Turkey has helped them obtain exemptions from sanctions.

Since 2021, the Syrian Interim Government (GIS) supported by the turquats has dissolved after the release of Damascus has been destroyed by seven industrial zones in northern Aleppo. “The positive aspect is that we have qualified workers. The disadvantage is that unemployment remains greater than 30%. Even those working earn very low wages,” said former GIS economy minister Abdel Hakim Al-Masry.

During visits to the industrial city of Al-Ra'y in June and November 2024, investors of the return of Turkey expressed their optimism. “While infrastructure lacks infrastructure here in the North, we have all the necessary infrastructure.” Said Eissa. Lower customs duties, Turkish facilitation and growing demand have strengthened business.

Thus, the transition from Syria to a liberal economy presents opportunities and challenges in the midst of relief of essential sanctions. However, the impact of reforms will depend on the speed of relief of sanctionsA process that will certainly take time After the American announcement. Now the new government must promote the growth of the private sector. The contrast between the opposition and the areas held by the regime underlines the need for competition and a reduction in state interference. The success of regions like Al-Ra'y shows how an open economic climate can unlock opportunities.