“ Big and Beautiful Bill '' from Trump adopts the house in the victory commander for the leaders of the GOP





The “One Big, Beau Bill” by President Donald Trump adopted the House of Representatives early Thursday morning with few republican defections.

This is an important victory for the lecturer of the Mike Johnson Chamber, R-La., Who sailed on the deep interpretite friction within the GOP conference of the Chamber to deliver a product from which few Republican legislators finally defeated.

The bill is a draft legislation of several billion dollars which increases the Trump agenda on taxes, immigration, energy, defense and national debt. He sought to have a breach in the trajectory of federal government spending by reducing approximately 1.5 billion of dollars in public spending elsewhere. The US government has more than 36 billions of dollars in debt and spent 1.05 Billion of dollars more than it was collected during the year 2025, according to the Treasury department.

The bill adopted 215 to 214 with only two Republicans, representatives Thomas Massie, R-Ky., And Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, voting against. All the Democrats also voted against the bill, and the president of the House Freedom Caucus, Andy Harris, R-MD., Voted “present”.

Trump's “ Big and Beautiful Bill “passes Key House Hurdle after Gop Rebel Mutiny

President Donald Trump and President Mike Johnson speak with journalists after a meeting of the Republican Chamber on the Budget reconciliation bill of the American Capitol on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, included via Getty Images)

The Republicans spent more than 48 hours working continuously on the bill from the moment when the House Rules Committee is the final guardian cache before a voting on the chamber level at 1 a.m. on Wednesday until it adopted the Chamber just after 7 am on Thursday.

“It's literally morning in America,” said Johnson. “What we do today is nothing less than historical.”

During all this time, democratic legislators have attempted a variety of delay tactics, the introduction of amendments targeting Trump's key policies to force several procedural votes on the soil of the Chamber before the debate on legislation.

The head of the minority of the Hakeem Jeffries room, DN.Y., notably spoke on the floor of the room for more than 30 minutes just before the vote in a last effort to stretch the apparently endless day of debate and votes.

“This bill represents a failed promise. Last year, Donald Trump and the Republicans of the Chamber spent their time reducing the high cost of living in the United States of America,” said Jeffries on the floor of the room. “We are now more than 120 days after the inauguration. Costs do not drop, they are increasing.”

Tensions have evolved in several points while visibly tired legislators continued to fight their ideological battle early in the morning.

House GOP targets another DEM civil servant accused of blocked ice in the middle of the fallout from Delaney Hall

Representative Steve Womack, R-Ark., Who presided over the house at the time, warned Jeffries several times to address the chair in his remarks rather than directly attacking the republicans seated through the room.

“Each time I am interrupted, it will add an additional 15 minutes to my comments,” said Jeffries while the Democrats sitting around him resounded in support.

The bill aims to permanently extend the law on tax reductions and Trump Trump jobs (TCJA) while implementing new Trump campaign promises, such as the elimination of taxes on advice and overtime, and offering the elderly a higher tax deduction for a period of four years.

The chief of the Hakeem Jeffries minority spoke for more than half an hour Thursday morning. (Tierney L. Cross / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The legislation also included new funding for the border and defense, including more money for immigration and customs application operations (ICE) and 25 billion dollars to launch the construction of a “Golden Dome” defense system on the United States

The discounts include new work requirements for the beneficiaries of Medicaid, valid, as well as to put more the burden of cost sharing to the states which benefited from the extended registration of Medicaid of the Act respecting affordable care (ACA) by giving illegal immigrants access to the health program.

The legislation would also render a multitude of green energy tax credits allocated in the law on the reduction of inflation of former President Joe Biden (IRA) that Trump promised to repeal in his entirety on the campaign track.

It would also reduce the additional nutritional aid program (SNAP) by around 20% by introducing costs of cost sharing in the United States and increasing the amount of valid Americans faced by work requirements to be eligible for food coupons.

All the Democrats in the Chamber have rejected the bill, accusing the Republicans of promoting the rich disproportionately to the detriment of critical programs for the works who work. The Republicans, on the other hand, argued that they preserve tax reductions which prevent a 22% tax increase on Americans next year if TCJA was authorized to expire, as well as the rationalization of programs like Medicaid and Snap for vulnerable Americans who need it most.

Representative Thomas Massie voted against the bill as planned. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Representative August Pfluger, R-Texas, president of the Republican Study Committee of the 189 members of the Chamber, told Fox News Digital: “This transformational legislation is definitively extending the historic tax reductions of President Trump, provides unprecedented funding for border security and erases the last four years of catastrophic democratic policies.”

And while most of the united GOP legislators on the final bill, the divisions seemed to persist until the last moments. The Conservatives had put pressure for a more aggressive targeting of Medicaid waste and Biden green energy subsidies, while the Republicans of Blue State Pruit in high cost areas.

To resolve the exceptional differences, the Republican leaders of the Chamber published a list of changes from the eleventh hour to “One Big, Beau Bill” by President Donald Trump, a few hours before their full room examines the legislation.

The new provisions in the bill include the ban on federal funding for medical care for transgender adults and $ 12 billion in new funds to reimburse states for money they have spent on border policies of the former Biden administration.

Meet the legislators selected by Trump giving President Johnson a complete gop house conference

A key request from the tax conservatives was also honored, the leaders of the GOP of the Chamber apparently accelerating the implementation of the work requirements for certain valid beneficiaries of Medicaid.

The bill initially brought into force the work requirements of Medicaid in 2029.

Representative Chip Roy, R-Texas, one of the fiscal hawks leading to the GOP opposition to the bill, told Fox News Digital after midnight Thursday that it was not sure that the legislation went far enough, but suggested that the White House could persuade it with other avenues for change.

“There are things in the executive space, executive actions which, in our view, could take care of some of our concerns on the expansion of Medicaid,” said Roy.

The legislative update also included a victory for the Blue State Republicans who put pressure for a higher and local tax deduction ceiling (salt) that the current ceiling of $ 10,000 would be quadrupled at around $ 40,000, but only for people earning less than $ 500,000 per year. The $ 10,000 ceiling was instituted for the first time in TCJA.

“This is what the real leadership looks like. President Trump and the House Republicans have made a promise to the American people to guarantee our border, protect the elderly, reduce taxes on advice and overtime, and extinguish the benefits of the advantages for illegal immigrants,” Fox News Digital, the representative of the first mandate.

Representative Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, told Fox News Digital: “More than 77 million Americans clearly told the polls they wanted that President Trumps America the first agenda is codified in law, and our, Big, beautiful bill, keeps this promise.”

But while the leaders of the GOP in the House benefit from their difficult victory now, the battle on “Big and Beautiful Bill” of Trump is not over.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

The Senate Republicans have already pointed out that they expected to make changes to the bill when he reached the upper room, despite the leaders of the GOP in the Chamber exhorting them publicly to modify as little as possible.

There are a large number of senators who have expressed their distrust at the Medicaid and Snap cuts sought by the room. An increase in the salt deduction ceiling could also be encountered by skepticism in the Senate, where no republican represents a blue state unlike the Chamber, where the districts of New York and California are essential to the majority.

The Chamber and the Senate must adopt identical bills before sending them to Trump's office for a signature. GOP leaders reported that they hoped to do so by July 4.

Elizabeth Elkind is a political journalist for the digital coverage of Fox News in the House of Representatives. Previous digital feletes seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send advice to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mike-johnson-donald-trump-get-big-beautiful-win-budget-passes-house The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos