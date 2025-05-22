House is adopted by “Big and Beautiful Bill” of Trump in the thin vote of the razor after a dramatic session all night





Washington – The Chamber narrowly adopted the bill on the national policy of President Trump on Thursday after a dramatic session all night and days of negotiations.

In a vote from 215 to 214, all the Republicans of the House except two supported the massive budget package – central legislation on the agenda of Mr. Trump's second term – during a vote which came a few hours after having revealed a updated version of the legislation that GOP managers hoped to satisfy sufficiently. The representatives of the GOP Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio opposed the bill. The president of the Caucus of House Freedom, Andy Harris of Maryland, voted present.

The measure eliminated a critical procedural obstacle in the morning hours, which obtained the vote on the final passage after the days of dismay among the republican conference of the Chamber.

The bill will now go to the Senate, where some Republicans have already expressed opposition.

Chamber Mike Johnson (R-La) is expressed in the media at a press conference after the Chamber has narrowly adopted a bill transmitting President Donald Trump's agenda to the American Capitol on May 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

“We are impatiently awaiting the opportune consideration of the Senate of this single legislation,” said Chamber's president Mike Johnson, after the vote Thursday, committing to bring the package to the president's office in the coming weeks. “We are going to get there by independence day on July 4, and we are going to celebrate a new golden age in America.”

The White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt posted on social networks that the adoption of the bill “would not have occurred without the management of President Trump”.

The legislation, nicknamed the Big Beautiful Bill law, addresses the president's tax, defense and energy priorities, and has overcome several setbacks since the start of the year after the GOP leaders have made repeated insurance to maintain that their concerns would be dealt with if they retained legislation in the future.

But Johnson's self-imposed deadline to pass the measurement through the arrival line of the Chamber by the Memorial Day quickly approached, the Louisiana republican faces an increasing opposition of several factions of his party with certain parts of the bill involving Medicaid, the state and the local tax deduction and other provisions.

An amendment by the 42 -page manager published by the leaders of the GOP of the Chamber A included on Wednesday at the end of a modification on Wednesday to gain both the budget that the rights of the House Freedom Caucus and the Republicans in the pressing blue state to facilitate the tax burden of their voters. The new version would increase, among other things, the implementation of Medicaid's work requirements from early 2029 to the end of 2026, a change sought by carnaves.

Another modification of the bill would end the tax credits for new renewable energy power plants more quickly, obliging them to start construction within 60 days of the promulgation of legislation and be in service by the end of 2028. The measure is an exception for nuclear power plants, which must be in the process of building by the end of 2028.

Johnson could only afford three defections on the bill, with all the members present and voting, given his thin majority. Massie was the only republican to oppose the key procedural vote on the measure earlier Thursday.

“If something is beautiful, you don't do it after midnight,” said Massie on the house's floor.

The head of the majority, Steve Scalie, a republican of Louisiana, delivered his last launch at the Republican house before the vote, asking that the bill will draw the promises of the GOP.

“If you vote no, you vote against American energy, you vote against securing the American border, you vote against help for these middle -class families,” said Scalise.

Johnson praised the legislation on the floor of the room, saying that “brings the Americans to win again”.

“This major bill is the most substantial legislation that any party has adopted, certainly under such a thin majority,” said the speaker.

All the Democrats opposed the package. And after the Democrats of the House launched procedural roadblocks during the night to delay a vote on the measure, the head of the minority of the Hakeem Jeffries Chamber was written against the bill in a speech of the Chamber early Thursday, calling it a “tax swindle of the reckless, regressive and reprehensible GOP”.

“It is a great ugly bill that the Republicans of the Chamber are trying to muddy the throat of the American people under the guise of darkness,” said Jeffries.

The New York Democrat, alluding to the mid-term elections next year, warned that “this day could very well prove to be the day when the House Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives of the United States”.

The vote came after the right-wing holdings met Wednesday afternoon with Mr. Trump and Johnson in the White House. After the meeting, Johnson nestled with other members of the Republican Conference to inform them of the changes while the members of the House Freedom Caucus met separately.

Before the White House meeting on Wednesday, Harris, who presides over the Conservative House Freedom Caucus, said that it was not optimistic that the bill could spend this week, although it was “quite confident” that he could have spent within 10 days.

But other hard budgets declared after the meeting that the negotiations were heading in the right direction.

During a visit to the Capitol on Tuesday, Trump put pressure on the Republicans to settle for the legislation – that the leaders of the GOP shelter “the great and beautiful bill” – and suggested that those who could not face main challenges.

In an administrative policy published on Wednesday, the White House management and budget office urged the Republicans of the Chamber to adopt the measure, claiming that it “reflects the shared priorities of the Congress and the Administration”, adding: “The non-adoption of this bill would be the ultimate betrayal”.

The details of the updated version of the legislation met in the last hours before the vote.

Johnson also negotiated with the Republicans of the Blue States about a provision on state and local tax deductions, known as salt. The moderates recommended an increase in the salt ceiling, currently set at $ 10,000, but argued that the $ 30,000 ceiling described in the package has remained too low. An agreement was concluded to increase the deduction to $ 40,000 per household for income up to $ 500,000, according to the managers.

The vote marks a key victory for Johnson, after days of screening for his conference by a difficult disagreement with regard to the legislation. But even with the victory, the legislation should face resistance to the Senate – where many Republicans have declared that they would request changes to the bill.

Johnson met the Senate Republicans to discuss the budgetary process on Tuesday. The head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, a Southern Dakota Republican, told journalists on Wednesday that the speaker “would like to see as little change as possible of the product, because they bridge a very delicate balance there”. But Thune said that “the Senate will have its imprint.”

More CBS News

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a political journalist at CBSnews.com, based in Washington, DC, she previously worked for the Washington Examination and the Hill, and was a member of 2022 Paul Miller Washington reporting a scholarship with the National Press Foundation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/house-vote-trump-tax-bill/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos