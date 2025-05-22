Indonesia ensures an investment of US $ 4 for the Nusantara capital project





North Penajam Paser (Antara) – Total investment in the future capital of Indonesia, Nusantara – During development in the east of the Kalimantan – reached 65.73 Billions of Rupes (more than $ 4 billion), according to the archipelaga Capital City Authority (Oikn). In April, 42 companies made their investments in Nusantara, with a total value of RP62.08 Billion. On Wednesday, six other companies signed investment agreements totaling P3.65 Billions by R. Oikn Basuki Hadimuljono chief told North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan on Thursday that new projects include the development of a culinary center over 1,800 square meters of land, a five -star Marriott hotel on 2.04 hectares and an international school on 7,900 square meters. The school should extend over 10,000 square meters and accommodate up to 750 students. In addition, a modern supermarket with a catering area is planned on 0.21 hectare of land, alongside new office zones, apartments and a commercial area – all supported by new investments. Meanwhile, Agung Wicaksono, deputy for OIKN for financing and investment, stressed that his team actively worked to improve the attraction of Nusantara among investors and accelerate the realization of the project. He expressed his confidence that the collaboration continues with investors will have a lasting positive impact on the development of the future headquarters of the Government of Indonesia. The government began the construction of Nusantara in 2022, under the president of Joko Widodo of the time. President Prabowo Suubianto, who took office in 2024, assured the public that his administration will continue the mega project until 2029, with a dedicated budget of 48.8 Billions of RP (nearly $ 3 billion). In April, Hadimuljono said the second phase of the project, focusing on legal and legislative buildings, had started. He said that the buildings are essential to the government's plan to designate the IKN as the Center for Political Affairs by 2029. Related news: Oikn confirms the accommodation of loans loans in Nusantara

Related news: Nusantara government office area planned for the completion of June 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/amp/news/356261/indonesia-secures-us4-bln-in-investment-for-nusantara-capital-project The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos