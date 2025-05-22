Politics
Johnson favored the authoritarian approach to pandemic sanctions, said the investigation
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson favored an authoritarian approach to punish people who did not insulate during the pandemic, the COVVI-19 investigation heard.
Political decision -makers also preferred punishment for incitement, despite scientists saying that support and commitment were very important to obtain membership.
The newspaper's entries written by the chief scientific advisor at the time, Lord Patrick Vallance, revealed that those who make decisions always wanted to go for the stick, not on the carrot.
On Thursday, Lord Vallance, now Minister of Sciences, testified to the seventh module of the investigation which examines the approach of the test, tracing and isolation.
A series of extracts was shown from his so-called evening notes, which Lord Vallance described as spontaneous ways to decompress in the end.
The survey learned that members of the scientific advisory group for emergencies (SAGE) have suggested more carrots and incentives necessary to pass a test, a self-isolated, etc., but they always want to go for the stick, not on the carrot.
Questioned by the Sophie Cartwright Investigation Council to whom they refer, Lord Vallance replied: I think that in this case, it would be the decision -makers of politics.
An entry of September 25, 2020 shows that Mr. Johnson suggests more punishment for those who do not follow the rules.
He said: PM: punish people who do not improve. Punish people who don't do the right thing.
Close some pubs and bars. We need much more punishment and closure much more.
Lord Vallance wrote: I put a message in the cat that supports and the very important commitment to obtain membership. PM ends with: massive fines, massive fines.
An entry of January 7, 2021 gave details on a meeting on the tests which included Mr. Johnson.
He said: Testing performance seems much better. Now the challenge is self-isolation.
He added that Dido Harding, who directed the test and trace program in England at the time, called for better projects to help people isolate.
Lord Vallance wrote: PM says: We have not been ruthless enough. We have to force more isolation. I prefer a more authoritarian approach.
Rather late during the day, the PM understands that incentives (or suppression of deterrence) must be in place to help people.
These instincts are a punishment, not help. It looks like a good test system is gradually meeting and will be ready when the lock is released.
We do not live in a utopia. People died every day
The former secretary of health, Matt Hancock, has feared that the country's ability to increase tests and tracing has been dismantled and will be difficult to perform in a future pandemic.
He wrote in his witness declaration that the main lesson for the future is that an evolving test and tracing infrastructure should be maintained ready for urgent expansion.
By reading the declaration aloud, Ms. Cartwright said: you say this: I am currently concerned, our current capacity has been dismantled, and it is much more difficult to put again in the future.
Mr. Hancock said it would be difficult to plead in favor of important and permanent tests on the factory scale in preparation for the next pandemic.
It would be, in a perfect world, what you have, in the same way that you have a permanent army, he added.
There is a case for that, but there is also a case against because it is expensive.
In my opinion, there is absolutely no case against a plan and a system ready to go to build these factories; To take the units, use PCR test machines, or whatever the latest technology, and to be ready to go.
Mr. Hancock was asked about former Owen Paterson involving a company with a company awarded a contract to provide millions of tests.
Mr. Paterson left as a deputy in 2021 after being found to have violated the rules on the plea paid when he pressure on ministers in the name of hiking.
Ms. Cartwright asked: do you accept, Mr. Hancock, that, at the very least, to maintain public confidence, a contract of this scale should have been managed with maximum transparency in the context of the creation of the test, trace, isolate system?
He replied: in a utopia? Yes, but we do not live in a utopia. People died every day and hike had the capacity to radically increase the number of available tests, as well as other test companies.
Mr. Hancock praised the company that did an incredible job during this period.
Mentioning Mr. Paterson, Ms. Cartwright continued: there have been clearly ministerial meetings which were not registered, which were also commented. Have you aware that these meetings had not been properly recorded?
No, not that I remember, he replied.
Former Minister of Health, Lord James Bethell, was asked if there was sufficient consideration granted to work with universities as laboratories.
He said that efforts have said not only in universities, but also on hospital pathology laboratories, animal pathology laboratories, all kinds of private, public and university test laboratories, and that it was made on a hourly base by almost all those who had a PCR machine.
He told the survey that he had spent a lot of effort to try to find a way to create an Uber for diagnoses, but it was a total disaster.
It didn't work. They were regularly late. They regularly lost tests. The reversal times were quite rapid. The data was in disorder. It was very, very expensive.
And I would have liked this effort to work.
|
