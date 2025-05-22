Trump says he just found the “best word”. It has been used since the 1500s





President Donald Trump again put his unique vocabulary on display this week.

On Monday, May 19, the president signed a new decree which gives the manufacturers of prescription drugs 30 days to significantly reduce the cost of their drugs.

If this deadline is not respected, the American Ministry of Health and Social Services, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will be responsible for developing new regulations that assimilate American drug prices to lower costs paid in other countries.

By explaining his plan for journalists, Trump had something of a linguistic revelation.

Basically, what was done is to equalize. There is a new word that I found, which is probably the best word, he said.

I was going to equalize, where all were going to pay the same thing. I was going to pay what the Europe will pay, he continued.

President Donald Trump signs executive decrees at the Oval office on January 20, 2025.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Of course, Trump is not the first to use the word “equalized”. The Merriam-Webster dictionary says that the first known use of the word occurred in 1599, and it remains common in modern times.

The president himself has even used the word several times in the past, including in his speech to a joint session of the congress on March 5.

While saying that the United States had contributed much more to the defense of Ukraine against Russia than other European allies, Trump said: “Biden authorized more money in this fight that Europe has spent by billions and billions of dollars. It is difficult to believe that they would not have stopped it and would not have said it at some point, we come.

However, this can, in fact, be the most viral vocabulary moment of the president since he became fascinated by the word “grocery store” while delivering his speech of “liberation day” on April 2, announcing radical rates and promising savings for us consumers at the supermarket.

It is such an old-fashioned term but a beautiful term: the grocery store, “he thought.” In a way, he says a bag with different things. “”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/trump-says-he-came-up-with-new-best-word-11739633 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos