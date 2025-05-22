“The family is the most fundamental constituent of society”





Emine Erdogan, wife of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressed a gala dinner as part of the International Family Forum, organized by the Ministry of Family and Social Services. Stressing the growing interest in the event, Emine Erdogan said: “I think that our concerns and concerns are shared. We all, in the world of today where the threats against the family have increased considerably, want to protect it.” She expressed her conviction that the forum marked “the first step in solid solidarity to achieve this common goal”. Basic state of society Calling the family “The most fundamental construction block in society”, the First Lady highlighted her role as a source of values, security and national identity. She noted: “Just as we roam a branch of flowers in water to reproduce it, the family is the old water where the heritage of civilization takes root.” Emine Erdogan warned against global threats eroding traditional family structures, claiming that they aim to conquer the interior fortress by targeting children's minds. She called on governments to intensify protection policies, saying: “The family is a common value of societies around the world and a sacred element in all religions.” Trkiye declares 2025 the year of the family 2025 declarations “The year of the family”, Emine Erdogan underlined Turkish initiatives to strengthen family unit, including alimony for marriage and children, family investment programs and the voluntary project Hearts, congratulated by UNICEF. She also talked about the deeply rooted cultural values ​​of Trkiyes, noting that “the spirit of Turkish culture is the extended family where generations live together”. Citing a study by Harvard University, she added: “The secret of human happiness lies in the possibility of establishing solid and sustainable relationships. By thinking about global suffering, Emine Erdogan said: “Since October 7, 2023, more than 2,000 families have been completely wiped out in Palestine”, urging the international community not to ignore the crisis. Commitments for the family and the planet As part of the program, representatives of 15 countries have signed Declaration of global will of zero wasteInitially launched at the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations. The ministers and senior officials of Palestine, Nigeria, Senegal, Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan and others joined their commitment. The Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, presented Emine Erdogan a painting of a family tree to mark the occasion. Later, Emine Erdogan shared an article on social networks, reiterating: “The family is the oldest, oldest and most precious humanity with this belief, I was happy to come together during the gala evening of the International Family Forum. The International Family Forum started in Istanbul on Thursday with the participation of the ministers of 27 countries. The two -day event, which takes place under the theme “Our family, our future”, is organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Family and Social Services of Trkiyes as part of the Family initiative of the year 2025 of the country. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should present the closing remarks.

