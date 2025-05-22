Bareskrim Polri provides a original Jokowi secondary school diploma





Jakarta (Antara) – The Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipidum) Bareskrim Polri made sure that the former Indonesian presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was original. At a press conference in the criminal investigation building, Jakarta on Thursday, Dirtipidum Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Pol. Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro said that the fact had been obtained from tests carried out by Dittipidum investigators with the Medico-Legal Laboratory Center (PUSLABFOR) of the criminal investigation police. Before testing the diploma equipment, the investigators found several documents that Sman 6 Surakarta, which is a school in Jokowi, took the upper average level, formerly called SMPP (Preparation of the College for Development) Surakarta. “The photocopy of the legalization decree (SK) of the Minister of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia number 0353/0/1985 of 1985 concerning the modifications of the name of the SMPP in a high school in which the name of Surakarta SMPP was listed to be changed in Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta”, he said. At the start of this fact, the investigator also examined the authenticity of the diploma certificate (STTB) on behalf of Joko Widodo with a comparison sample in the form of a diploma belonging to three of Jokowi colleagues during the San 6 Surakarta school. The test, he said, included paper equipment, paper safety, printing techniques, writing ink, stamp stamps and main signature ink. The result, it is known that the stamp of the Jokowi STTB stamp is identical to the Purwodadi, Groobogan and Wonogiri SMPP stamp in 1980. “The stamp on the diploma is the same. It's just that there was a SMPP written under Sman 6,” he said. In addition, the master number indicated on the STTB was also found by investigators from the main card book for students of Sman 6 Surakarta. “The investigators checked the name of the names of the students of Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta in 1977, 1978, 1979 and the name Joko Widodo was found,” he said. In addition, Dittipidum investigators also examined the authenticity of the diploma of Jokowi University at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). The original Jokowi diploma was tested in the laboratory with a comparison sample in the form of a diploma of three of Jokowi colleagues during the Conference at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. The test includes paper materials, paper safety, printing techniques, ink of handwriting, stamp stamps and the signature of the dean and the chancellor at the time. The result, it is known that the Jokowi diploma which is proof with a diploma which is a comparison is identical. After having collected the results of the survey, examining the witnesses and documents, as well as the realization of the title of the case, Dittipidum also declared that there was no criminal offense. We know that this investigation is a follow -up of the complaint subject by the Ulama team and defenders of activists (TPUA) chaired by Egi Sudjana. The public complaint (DUMAS) was recorded with a special number / TPUA / XII / 2024 dated December 9, 2024 concerning the complaints of public conclusions (and various social media as a form of Nottoir FEITEN) Legal diploma S1 Jokowi. Journalist: Nadia Putri Rahmani

