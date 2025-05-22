Trump News at a glance: Ramaphosa keeps his cool in Trumps Orchestrated Show for cameras | Trump administration





South African President Cyril Ramaphosa refused to bait when Donald Trump falsely accused his nation of committing a white genocide, in what his spokesperson rejected as an orchestrated show for the cameras.

Ramaphosa remained composed and suggested that the two leaders will talk about it very calmly while Trump has set it an ambush with a video making false allegations according to which white Afrikaners in South Africa were victims of genocide.

President Ramaphosa did not come here for a television program, he came here to discuss with President Trump in the way we can reset the strategic relationship between South Africa and the United States, Ramaphosas spokesman Vincent Magwenya said at the South African TV station Newzroom Afrika.

Ramaphosa was more cordial after the meeting, insisting that it went very well. He added that he expected Trump to attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg in November, because the United States should resume the presidency of groups in 2026.

I want to give the G20 presidency to President Trump in November, and I said he had to be there, he said. I don't want to give the G20 presidency to an empty chair.

Trump calls for the treatment of Afrikaners opposite apartheid

During the White House meeting, Trump said that the treatment of whites in the country was like the opposite of apartheid. Trump has long argued that Afrikaners, a minority descended mainly from Dutch settlers who governed South Africa during his decades of racial apartheid, are persecuted. South Africa rejects allegation. The murder rates are raised in the country and the overwhelming majority of victims are black.

Read the full story

Trump accepts Qatar's jet

The Trump administration has accepted the controversial donation of a Boeing 747 airliner of the government of Qatar, and ordered the air to assess the speed with which the plane can be improved for possible use as a new air force. The Jet's offer sparked a Trump bipartite criticism storm, especially after visiting the presidents in the country last week to organize American trade agreements.

Read the full story

Trump says he is seriously planning to take Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Public

Trump said he would make a decision in the future close to the taking of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Public. Companies are the backbone of the American housing market and support around 70% of American mortgages together. In an article on Truth Social, Trump said: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are doing very well, throwing a lot of money, and the moment would seem to be right. Stay listening!

Read the full story

The White House violated the order by trying to expel migrants in South Sudan

A federal judge ruled that the Ministry of Internal Security trying to expel migrants in South Sudan was undoubtedly violent from an injunction which he had granted earlier. Justice Brian E Murphy remarked during an emergency hearing which he ordered in Boston after the apparent deportation of Trump administration in South Sudan.

Read the full story

Mahmoud Khalil prevented his son for the first time by ice, say lawyers

Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate of the University of Columbia and a detained Palestinian activist, was not allowed to hold his newborn son after the officials of immigration and customs application (ICE) refused to authorize a contact visit between him and his family, his lawyers announced on Wednesday. Instead, Khalil was forced to meet her one month's baby for the first time behind the glass in a detention center in Louisiana, where he has been detained since March.

Read the full story

The student at the University of George Washington is prohibited after a pro-Palestinian diploma speech

A student was prohibited from the campus at the University of George Washington after having used her speech to graduation to criticize the links of universities with Israel and express her support for the Palestinians. The senior graduate, Cecilia Culver, said her remarks at nearly 750 students.

Read the full story

The Ministry of Justice moves to cancel the police reform agreements

The Ministry of Justice moved Wednesday to cancel a regulation with Minneapolis who called for a overhaul of his police service after the murder of George Floyd, as well as a similar agreement with Louisville, Kentucky, after the death of Breonna Taylor, saying that he did not want to continue business. It is in the midst of the pressure on the right to redesign the murder of Floyds, to undermine diversity efforts and to define liberal cities as minneapolis as crime.

Read the full story

What happened to others today:

Catch up? Here is what happened on May 20, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/22/trump-administration-news-updates-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos