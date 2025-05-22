The vice-government of the RBA said that China knew that it had a “strong hand” in the trade war with us

Andrew Hauser, the vice-government of the reserve bank, said that he was in China the week after the American president Donald Trump shocked the world of his so-called “Liberation Day” in early April, and he witnessed something remarkable.

He said that after the American prices on China increased to 145%, he saw “striking confidence” among the local populations that China was heading for a trade war with a “strong hand”.

He said there was a general expectation that a significant share of the economic costs of American prices would fall on the United States itself and a determination “not to amortize this impact”.

Albanese to meet XI in China The trip follows a warm letter of congratulations from the Chinese leader after the electoral victory of Anthony Albanese.

He detected “little wait” that China's currency would be devalued in the event of a trade war, in part because China would not want to isolate the United States from its own prices.

And he saw optimism among Australian companies active in China that the trade war could work in their favor by improving their competitive position in the Chinese markets.

“The tariff climbing for the eyes in early April was a real shock for most of those with whom we talked,” said Hauser.

“But for each expression of surprise, we also heard a striking confidence that China entered this trade war with a strong hand.”

He made his comments in a Speech at the Lowy Institute in Sydney Thursday evening.

Do you really want this fight?

Mr. Hauser has shown a graph in his speech to illustrate the harsh reality of China's “strong hand” in its commercial relationship with the United States.

See the graphic below.

As it shows (lower right corner), almost half of China exports to the United States are products for which the United States has limited alternative suppliers.

These goods include lithium batteries, computers, smartphones and video game consoles.

“Indeed, the massive use of technology [in China] is one of the most striking impressions for any outside visitor, “said Mr. Hauser.

“The transition from American prices to American consumer prices for these goods is likely to explain why many were quickly exempt [from US tariffs]”He said.

He said that a large part of China exports to the United States (lower left corner of the graph) are products for which the United States is not a dominant source of demand, so that China exporters can divert these goods to other markets (to a certain extent).

The RBA rate has reduced an uncertain future The greatest uncertainty overlooking the world economy is America, once the basis of global financial stability.

This leaves the upper half of the graph, where the United States represents a large part of Chinese imports.

There are far fewer products in these two boxes.

Hauser said that during his stay in China, he also heard doubts about the quantity of manufacture currently carried out in China to move to the United States to avoid prices.

“High labor costs and a finite stock of advanced manufacturing skills were supposed to make it impossible to produce many products at the prices that US consumers should pay, as is the absence of highly integrated and colocated supply chains that had developed in China, as well as in Asia,” he said.

“And there were doubts about the viability of long -term investment in factories while the volatility of American policy parameters has remained so high.”

The importance of China for the economy of Australia

Hauser said in recent weeks since he has returned home from China, the United States and China have returned from the precipice of the trade war.

But he said it was a fascinating to see the Chinese government, the business community and people were so willing to face an American front war, he said.

He also reminded the public of the importance of Australia's trade relations with China.

“Of all the trends that shape the Australian economy during the last half century, one of the deepest has been the long swing to Asia and, more precisely in recent years, China is now our largest unique trading partner by a Country Mile,” he said.

“But China is also at the front and at the center of the rapidly evolving tariff strategy of the American administration. How this strategy takes place and how China reacts, are therefore key questions for economic prospects in Australia, and therefore the monetary policy of the RBA,” he said.