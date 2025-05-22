Politics
The vice-government of the RBA said that China knew that it had a “strong hand” in the trade war with us
Andrew Hauser, the vice-government of the reserve bank, said that he was in China the week after the American president Donald Trump shocked the world of his so-called “Liberation Day” in early April, and he witnessed something remarkable.
He said that after the American prices on China increased to 145%, he saw “striking confidence” among the local populations that China was heading for a trade war with a “strong hand”.
He said there was a general expectation that a significant share of the economic costs of American prices would fall on the United States itself and a determination “not to amortize this impact”.
He detected “little wait” that China's currency would be devalued in the event of a trade war, in part because China would not want to isolate the United States from its own prices.
And he saw optimism among Australian companies active in China that the trade war could work in their favor by improving their competitive position in the Chinese markets.
“The tariff climbing for the eyes in early April was a real shock for most of those with whom we talked,” said Hauser.
“But for each expression of surprise, we also heard a striking confidence that China entered this trade war with a strong hand.”
He made his comments in a Speech at the Lowy Institute in Sydney Thursday evening.
Do you really want this fight?
Mr. Hauser has shown a graph in his speech to illustrate the harsh reality of China's “strong hand” in its commercial relationship with the United States.
See the graphic below.
As it shows (lower right corner), almost half of China exports to the United States are products for which the United States has limited alternative suppliers.
These goods include lithium batteries, computers, smartphones and video game consoles.
“Indeed, the massive use of technology [in China] is one of the most striking impressions for any outside visitor, “said Mr. Hauser.
“The transition from American prices to American consumer prices for these goods is likely to explain why many were quickly exempt [from US tariffs]”He said.
He said that a large part of China exports to the United States (lower left corner of the graph) are products for which the United States is not a dominant source of demand, so that China exporters can divert these goods to other markets (to a certain extent).
This leaves the upper half of the graph, where the United States represents a large part of Chinese imports.
There are far fewer products in these two boxes.
Hauser said that during his stay in China, he also heard doubts about the quantity of manufacture currently carried out in China to move to the United States to avoid prices.
“High labor costs and a finite stock of advanced manufacturing skills were supposed to make it impossible to produce many products at the prices that US consumers should pay, as is the absence of highly integrated and colocated supply chains that had developed in China, as well as in Asia,” he said.
“And there were doubts about the viability of long -term investment in factories while the volatility of American policy parameters has remained so high.”
The importance of China for the economy of Australia
Hauser said in recent weeks since he has returned home from China, the United States and China have returned from the precipice of the trade war.
But he said it was a fascinating to see the Chinese government, the business community and people were so willing to face an American front war, he said.
He also reminded the public of the importance of Australia's trade relations with China.
“Of all the trends that shape the Australian economy during the last half century, one of the deepest has been the long swing to Asia and, more precisely in recent years, China is now our largest unique trading partner by a Country Mile,” he said.
“But China is also at the front and at the center of the rapidly evolving tariff strategy of the American administration. How this strategy takes place and how China reacts, are therefore key questions for economic prospects in Australia, and therefore the monetary policy of the RBA,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-05-22/rba-andrew-hauser-china-ready-for-trade-war-with-us/105325202
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The new 5.5 Golts Earthquake in South Wales, says GFZ | World news
- Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Nicusor Dan for his presidential victory
- Trump threatens Apple and the EU with new radical prices
- The new imam? Turkey's offer to direct the Muslim world
- Key rights must be protected
- Iran sees hope for progress after the fifth cycle of nuclear talks with us | New policies
- Mathews to stop test cricket
- The US President Trump threatens 50% rates in the EU and 25% on iPhones | BBC News
- Research reveals the effects of Alzheimer's disease on the whole body
- Imran Khan Slams The head of the Pakistani army Asim Munnir, known as “give him the title of King” instead of the field marshal
- PM Modi to inaugurate the first HP locomotive engine from Nation to Gujarat
- Declared original, this is a series of interesting facts in the investigation into the alleged false diploma Joko Widodo