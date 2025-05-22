Polri: original Jokowi baccalaureate diploma from the Faculty of Forestry UGM





The Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipidum) Bareskrim Polri said that the baccalaureate diploma of Jokowi or Joko Widodo from the Fête de Forestie at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) was original. The conclusion of the Jokowi baccalaureate diploma is the result of investigators as well as the Puslabfor (PUSLABfor) Laboratory Center for Criminal Investigations to scientifically examine the diploma. The investigator received the original diploma number numbered 1120 in the name of Joko Widodo with NIM (student registration number) 1681 / Kt Faculty of Forestry UGM on November 5, 1985, said that the wordBrigadier General Duhandhani Rahardjo PuroDirtipidum Bareskrim Polri in Siran Press, Thursday (05/22/2025). Joko Widodo, the 7th president of Indonesia, was right to study at the Faculty of Forestry, at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and also found proof of conferences in the field to Kulia Real Work (KKN) on behalf of Joko Widodo. “The existence of a certificate of success in the practice examination in the name of Joko Widodo in 1984 which was archived by the Faculty of Foresty UGM,” said Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro. Djuhandhani continued that his party also found a document for the description of first cycle exams and levels in the name of Joko Widodo with the student number 1681 / KT. In the document, he also explained that Jokowi had carried out a practical level of work at the thesis. The following is a list of field conferences in Kkn Jokowi: 1. A conference on the ground for a day for a day in Banjarejo, Ngawi, in 1980. 2. Conferences in the field for 3 days in Baturraden and Cilacap in 1982. 3. Forest inventory for 6 days in Banjarejo in 1982. 4. General practice for 2 months in Madiun, CEPU and Rembang in 1983. 5. KKN for 3 months in the Wonosegoro district, Boyolali Regency, in 1983. 6. Forest problems for 3.5 months in the city of Surakarta in 1984-1985. 7. There is a list of researchers on behalf of Joko Widodo Student Number 1681 / KT. Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro said Jokowi really registered and had entered the Faculty of Forestry UGM. Bareskrim has revealed a number of evidence. “With regard to the Forestry Faculty, UGM investigators received the fact that it was true that the IR Joko Widodo signed up and entered the Faculty of Forestry UGM in 1980 thanks to the proof of the announcement in the Journal of Popular Sovereignty, around 3,169 participants succeeded in the PPI entrance exam or the UGM Pioneer I published on Friday Kliwon. “Said General de Brigadier Djuhandhani. The announcement of the graduation of Jokowi is also reported by the newspaper Bernas. The announcement of the Bernas newspaper was also tested by criminal investigation and said true. (In Rosyadi))

