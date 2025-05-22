



President Donald Trumps The Administration blocked Harvard University's ability to register international students, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In an article on X Thursday, the Secretary of Internal Security, Kristi Noem, said that the Trump administration was holding Harvard responsible for promoting violence, anti -Semitism and coordination with the Chinese Communist Party on his campus.

It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to register foreign students and to benefit from their higher tuition fees to help win their grants of several billion dollars, she said. Harvard had the opportunity to do the right thing. He refused.

In a letter to the university administration, Noem said that the certification of the University Student Exchange Program had been revoked. The program is supervised by the US US Homeland Security Investigations Unit, which comes under the agency Noem directs.

This decision means that not only will Harvard not be able to accept foreign students on his campus, but that current students will have to be transferred to another university in order to maintain their non-immigrant status, according to the letter.

In a press release, Harvard described the illegal movement and a reprisal action.

We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard's ability to welcome our international students and academics, who come from more than 140 countries and enrich the university and this immeasurably nation, the university said.

The action marks an escalation in the midst of a broader dead end between the university which refused to accept a list of requests linked to its diversity programs and the response to pro-Palestine demonstrations and the Trump administration.

The administration responded with three cycles of federal funding and subsidy discounts, totaling more than 2.6 billion dollars. The most recent took place on Monday. Harvard is currently pursuing legal action accusing the administration of challenging the American Constitution in its actions.

Earlier this week, Harvard president Alan Garber called on the elders to throw their support and donations behind the university.

The institution entrusted to us now faces challenges unlike others in our long history, Garber wrote in an email, in which he launched the presidential priority fund and the presidential fund for research. The two funds are supposed to fill the gaps left by the financing cuts.

According to immigration lawyer Leon Fresco, the Trump administration's decision is a financial blow for the school and a major problem for students.

If foreign students cannot go to university, they recover their tuition fees that they have already paid at university for this next semester, he told Al Jazeera, adding that Harvard counted on this money for the coming year.

Fresco noted that there was a clear legal recourse to fight against the revocation of its exchange program.

The dismissal regulations are very specific that there must be a notice of intention to revoke which is given. There must be reasons related to the non-compliance of the study exchange exchange program, he said. It cannot be a politically ideologically revocation, which does not exist in the regulations.

Anterior threat

Noem, in April, first threatened to revoke the certification of the Harvards study visitors' program, which is required by educational institutions to accommodate students on several types of visas.

She gave the university administration a deadline of April 30 to provide detailed files on what she called illegal and violent activities of foreign students on campus, highlighting a federal law which requires disciplinary disclosure and disciplinary measures.

The University later said that it had provided the information requested from the agency, Harvard Crimson reported, although it did not reveal more details.

The threat occurred in the midst of a broader repression of the Trump administration on pro-Palestine demonstrations in the universities of the United States, which federal officials have largely described as anti-Semitic, reported a label rejected by the organizers, Al Jazeeras Kimberly Halkett.

The Trump administration agitated hard on Harvard and other colleges, including Columbia University, on what the administration says is anti -Semitism that exists on campuses, and it really seems to be the spark that turned on this, Halkett reported Halkett in Washington, DC.

The president set up a joint working group at the start of his administration to remedy it, but the opponents say that this working group has evolved to include everything, from the fight against hiring practices to changes in universities, she said. Trump himself accused universities of fomenting anti-Trump ideology.

According to federal data, 7,417 total schools were approved for the student exchange exchange program in the United States in 2023. The agency maintains that by virtue of the federal law, it can examine approved schools at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/22/trump-blocks-harvards-ability-to-enroll-international-students-nyt-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos