China supports the EU with more strategic autonomy: XI tells Macron





Ankara / Istanbul Chinese president Xi Jinping spoke Thursday with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and said that Beijing supported the EU with more strategic autonomy. During the telephone conversation, XI said that since his visit to France last May, cooperation between the two countries had made a lot of progress. “China still considers Europe as an independent pole in a multipolar world and supports an EU benefiting from more strategic autonomy,” said Xi, according to a press release on MAO Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The Chinese president added that his country was willing to work with the EU to meet the global challenges and achieve results that benefit both in the world. “China and France, as two permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, of the major independent countries, and the founders and manufacturers of the post-war international order, should strengthen solidarity and cooperation, confirm the authority and the position of the UN, safeguard the rules of international trade and the global economic order and practice real multilateralism,” he said. XI also stressed that the two parties must improve strategic communication, create a consensus and seize opportunities to deepen cooperation in investment, aviation, space, nuclear energy and other traditional areas. “While expanding cooperation in emerging fields such as the digital sector, green development, bio-pharmaceutical and money economics, and improving the links of people to promotion to promote friendship between the two nations,” he suggested. Macron reaffirmed France's desire to continue to establish a solid economic relationship with China. “Chinese investments are welcome in France,” he said, stressing that “our companies must benefit from fair competition conditions in both countries. It is fundamental”. He said that the two agreed to move forward “as soon as possible” on cognac exports to China, describing it as “essential for our producers”. Turning to international affairs, Macron said that France and China share the same objective on the Russian war in Ukraine, “a lasting and robust peace”, which he said, must start with “an immediate and unconditional cease-fire”. In the Middle East, Macron underlined the need to progress towards “a political solution capable of ensuring peace and security for all”. He noted that France and China will work together at the International Conference on a two -state solution, scheduled for June in New York and co -worked by France and Saudi Arabia. Macron also praised China's high level participation in the next United Nations Conference on the Ocean. * Writing by Islamuddin Sajid and Necva Taste The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

