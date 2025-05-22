Erdogan's ally calls the mass murder of Zionists, declares humanity has no other choice

Kenez / Stockholm

In a frightening demonstration of hatred speeches broadcast on the net TV channel funded by the Turkish government, on May 21, Smail Klarslan, commentator and columnist known for his fiery support to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, called the mass murder of Zionists, saying that humanity has no other choice.

Klarrslans' remarks, which sparked online indignation and among international observers, were broadcast live during a segment of political comments. The commentator said that all non -violent methods of resistance against Zionism had been exhausted and called what he described as a last step.

Let me repeat it, he said. The thing to do is obvious: killing the Zionists. Humanity has already done everything it could protest, parliamentary measures, international calls. All that remains is to eliminate them one by one from the face of the earth.

He added that the world could no longer support what he claimed to be the daily murder of 100 Palestinians, half of whom he said to be children, by Zionists. No conscience can no longer resist this. We should have already started to kill Muslim, Hindu, Jewish, Zionist Zionists, that doesn't matter. They must all be eliminated.

The declaration of Klarslans seemed to confuse political Zionism with a large category of ethnic and religious identities, including the Jews and others, fears of incentive to the genocide. The comments, made on a network with close links with the Turkish government, occurred at an era of increased tension and increase in anti-Semitic rhetoric in the country's pro-government circles.

During the same broadcast, Klarrslan also targeted those who defend Linet Manashe, an Israeli-Turkish pop singer who was recently forced to cancel a performance in Istanbul due to the growth of anti-Israeli feeling.

Manashe, a double citizen and long -standing interpreter in Türkiye, was to sing in Maslak Yeni Gazino on May 18. However, a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the site, singing slogans such as Get of Türkiye. While the tensions intensified, the police intervened and the visibly shaken singer was escorted out of the building by a rear exit for its safety, Turkish minute reported.

In a video shared in her locker room, Manashe pleaded in tears for the help of President Erdogan, the first lady Emine Erdogan and the Turkish public. I am very upset. I don't feel safe, she said. I am a Turkish citizen and an artist. So far, I only existed by my voice. Please don't leave me alone in this area.

Rather than condemning intimidation or sympathizing with the singer, Klarslan laughed and disseminated her supporters, suggesting that they knew the Palestinian cause by showing solidarity with an Israeli citizen regardless of her Turkish identity.

Klarslan, who has already faced reactions, even in Islamist circles, for having suggested that the Gazans should be reinstalled elsewhere, could intensify his rhetoric in order to redeem himself among the retragists. His call for violent action seems to be part of an increasingly dangerous trend in Turkish political discourse.

The net TV broadcasting intervened in the middle of increasing concern about institutional anti -Semitism and sanctioned by the State in Türkiye. Eminent political and religious personalities, including leaders with close ties with President Erdogan, have increasingly used a hostile and inflammatory rhetoric under the cover of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Ali Erba, head of turkey Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), urged Muslims to boycott the affiliates affiliated to Israeli, which implies that putting such articles in his home calls in question their religious identity. In a speech of March 5 at the Mosque of Ankaras Millet, Erba said, if a Muslim supports those who support the oppressors, they should question their faith.

Erba previously made disturbing comparisons between the biblical Jews and modern Jews, accusing them of conspiracy and destruction. He said that the descendants of these troublemakers repeated the same patterns today, which implies that protest and morality mean nothing with what he called corrupt individuals.

A bill supported by the ruling party of justice and development (AKP) and its Islamist allies seek to revoke Turkish citizenship of two Israeli nationals and confiscate their acts. The proposal, if adopted, would establish a legal precedent for the persecution supported by the State based on ethnic or national identity.

The International Union of Muslim scholars (IUM), led by Dr. Ali al-Qaradaghi, a long-standing ally of Erdogan, had also approved violence in the name of the Palestinian resistance. In a press release according to anti-Israeli riots at a Russian airport in October 2023, Al-Qaradaghi warned that ignore the actions of Zionists would result in unforeseen consequences, effectively justifying violence and crowd disorders.

Even if governments remain silent or hypocritically approve of these odious acts, the people will not remain silent, said the declaration of the IUM.

Human rights defense groups and observers sound the alarm on what they consider a disturbing change in the political discourse of turkeys. Declarations as those made recently by the commentator Klarrslan are not isolated explosions, they provide, but signs of a broader normalization of extremist rhetoric at some of the highest levels of Turkish society.

President Erdogan, although vocal in his conviction of Israel military operations in Gaza and describing himself as defender of oppressed, remained notablely silent in the face of anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli feeling at home. In some cases, his silence of administrations was interpreted as tacit approval or even a subtle encouragement of such rhetoric.

