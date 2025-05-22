Trump condemns the shooting of two staff of the Israeli Embassy in DC





Wednesday evening, two employees of the Israeli embassy were killed during a shooting in front of the Jewish museum of the capital in Washington, DC.

The victims were named Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26. The couple left an event organized by the American Jewish Committee when they were fatally slaughtered. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested Elias Rodriguez, a 31 -year -old man from Chicago, on the scene. Rodriguez was accused of first degree and other crimes on Thursday. Jeanine Pirro, the American acting lawyer in Washington, DC, described it as a case eligible for the death penalty during a press conference.

Paige Siegel's witness told CNN that she had heard Rodriguez say that I had done it for Gaza and Palestine Libre.

In a shared statement via social media Thursday morning, the Ministry of Israel for Foreign Affairs said: we are shocked and horrified this morning by the news of the brutal terrorist attack that cost two of our staff of the embassy in Washingtonaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. May their memory be a blessing. We embrace the mourning families during this painful period and will continue to support them.

According to Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, the two victims were about to be engaged.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “broken heart” for the families of the victims and that he had “asked security officials to strengthen the Israeli missions around the world and increase the level of security for all state envoys”.

Trump, illustrated here at the White House on May 12, 2025, condemned the murder of two images of Israeli embassy in Washington, DC Andrew Harnikgetty

President Donald Trump condemned murders via an article on verification and sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

These horrible DC killings, obviously based on anti -Semitism, must end, now! He said. Hatred and radicalism have no place in the United States.

It continues to be a select of condolences and reactions from world politicians and politicians:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

“We condemn in the strongest terms of the murder of two staff of the Israel Embassy in Washington, DC our prayers are with their relatives,” said Marco Rubio in an article on X.

It was a cheeky act of anti -Semitic and loose violence. Do not be mistaken: we will find the managers and court them.

American ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee

Mike Huckabee pointed out on “the horrible act of terror that the people of Israel wakes up this morning”, and said that he had been in contact with the Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Mayor of Washington, DC Muriel Bowser

Muriel Bowser addressed shots at a press conference, sending condolences to the families of the victims.

There is no active threat to our community. What I know is that the horrible incident will frighten a lot of people … We will not tolerate this violence or this hatred in our city, she said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi said in a press briefing after the shooting that government agencies will do everything [their] The power to protect all citizens, especially this evening, our Jewish community.

We will follow the facts, we will follow the law, and this accused defendant will be prosecuted to the best extent of the law, she added.

Former President Joe Biden

Joe Biden went to social networks to share his condolences and denounce “anti -Semitic violence”.

“Jill and I are horrified and saddened by the deadly shooting outside the Jewish museum in the capital last night which cost the lives of two young people, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim,” he said. “Anti -Semitic violence and hatred have no place in our communities. We pray for the families and relatives of Yaron and Sarah.”

Leader of the Minority of the Senate Chuck Schumer

Chuck Schumer declared in a press release on X that he closely monitored filming at DC

This disgusting shooting seems to be another horrible example of anti -Semitism which, as we know, is too widespread in our society. I pray for those who were killed, all those affected and their families, he said.

Kristi Noem internal security secretary

Kristi Noem said that the Embassy staff had been killed and that the authorities were actively investigating and working for more information to share.

Stroyant to translate the person responsible into justice, he added: Please pray for the families of the victims. We will translate this author to justice.

Senator Scott Wiener by California

In a television interview with News Channel Kron 4, the Senator of the Scott Weiner State, a Democrat, said: it is absolutely terrifying, I cry these two people who were murdered. Wiener also said that Jewish Americans face a large number of hateful and religious crimes in the United States

Senator Andy Kim from New Jersey

In a declaration on X, Senator Andy Kim of the Democratic Party said that the attack should be strongly sentenced.

Having already worked in diplomacy and embassies abroad, I am still disgusted by targeting the staff of the Embassy on American soil, he said. My heart goes to the families of the victims, to the staff of the Israeli Embassy, ​​to the American Jewish Committee who welcomed the event and others who were present.

The FBI is cord from the scene outside the Jewish Museum capital after a shooting that killed two dead in Washington, DC, in the early hours of May 22, 2025. Alex Wroblewskigetty Imabesen. Chris Coons du Delaware

Senator Chris Coon, a democrat, said that it was horrified to hear about the shooting.

It is a disgusting act of anti-Semitic violence that only advances violence and destruction, he said.

Senator Chris Van Hollen from Maryland

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a democrat, said that he was dismayed by the attack.

It is a horrible act of violence and anti-Semitism and the attacker must be brought to justice, he said.

Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick

The Republican senator Dave McCormick described the truly horrible attack a disgusting act of anti -Semitic violence in the heart of the capital of nations.

Leader of the Hakeem Jeffries minority

In an official statement, Hakeem Jeffries said he was horrified by the incident. It is clear that too many of our Jewish brothers and sisters legitimately fear their security in this country simply following their faith, he said. America will remain firmly with the Jewish community during this great hour of need.

UE High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas

Kaja Kallas said she was shocked by the mortal shot of the Embassy officials.

There is and should not be room in our societies for hatred, extremism or anti-Semitism, she said. I was going to condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Israel.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Antonio Tajani

Antonio Tajani said in a statement on X: I stand with the state of Israel for the tragic murder of two young employees of the Israeli Embassy in Washington. Scenes of terror and violence to be strongly condemned.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz said he was shocked by the incident, adding that his thoughts were with the families of the victims. At this stage, we must assume an anti -Semitic motif. I condemn this odious act in the strongest possible terms, he said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer sentenced the attack and reaffirmed his support for the Jewish community.

Anti-Semitism is an evil that we must eliminate wherever it appears, he said. My thoughts go to their colleagues, their families and their loved ones, and, as always, I am in solidarity with the Jewish community.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Frances Jean-Nol Barrot

Jean-Nol Barrot described the shots a odious act of anti-Semitic barbarism and said that nothing could justify such violence.

Irish Taoiseach Michel Martin

Ireland Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Michel Martin firmly condemned the attack. My deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of the couple, and to the Israeli people, he said via social media. There can be no room for violence or hatred.

