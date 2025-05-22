



Treasury secretary Scott Bessent did his feelings about billionaire Elon Musk last month.

[Expletive]You! [Expletive]You! [Expletive]You! Bessent shouted Musk in the corridors of White Houses West Wing, the Atlantic reported.

The remarks were made near President Donald Trump, according to the point of sale.

Bessent's blasphemy directed towards Musk was part of a wider fight on which of them should choose the next chief of the IRS, the Atlantic reported.

Musk Choice was Gary Shapley, who was chosen by Trump to run the agency at the start, but was then ousted a few days later, according to Axios.

Michael Faulkender, who is also as deputy secretary of the American Treasury Department. He was appointed to serve as chief of the IRS after Shapley was ousted, Axios reported.

The fight between Musk and Bessent began outside the oval office before ending up at the office of national security advisers, according to the Atlantic.

Musk accused Besse of having directed two hedge funds who had failed and as they asserted, their faces were a few centimeters from the other, the Atlantic reported.

Although things are not physical, Trump saw the confrontation between the two, a witness told Axios.

In April, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was questioned about the shouting match reported between Musk and Bessent.

There are sometimes disagreements among staff and cabinet presidents, but we think that is part of the healthy debate process, Leavitt told journalists. And everyone knows in the end, President Trump is the decision maker.

This is not the first time that Musk has been involved in a dispute with officials of the Trump administration.

In March, the New York Times reported that Musk had entered a back and forth with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Secretary of Transport Sean Duffy at a meeting involving other members of the administration.

In April, Musk went to X, that he had, to slam Trumps' comments, the Top Trade sales advisor Peter Navarro.

During an interview on CNBC, Navarro was requested how the Trump administration prices would affect the Musks, Tesla electric car company.

Navarro replied by saying that Tesla is not a car manufacturer but a car assembler.

In many cases, if you go to his Texas factory, a good part of the engines he obtains (which in the EV affair are the batteries) come from Japan and come from China. Electronics comes from Taiwan, said Navarro on CNBC.

In response, Musk called Navarro a moron and more stupid than a bag of bricks on X.

The details on the dust between Musk and Bessent came after Musk announced that he was planning to withdraw from his political expenses.

I think I have done enough … If I see a reason to make political expenses in the future, I will do so, Musk told Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. I do not currently see any reason.

Musk paid more than $ 290 million in his own money in the 2024 elections to support Trump and the Republicans. After prevailing on the election, however, Musk could not find any political success during the out -of -year elections.

In Wisconsin, the choice of Musks for the Supreme Court of States was defeated by the Democratic candidate, who won by a margin of 238,807 votes, according to the New York Times.

