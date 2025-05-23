A series of Jokowi statements after being examined on the false diploma report

Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Former President Joko Widodo underwent an examination of the Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) of the national police Tuesday morning May 20, 2025, linked to allegations for the use of false diplomas. Jokowi arrived at the location around 09.43 WIB bearing a long brown batik and a long -lasting black cap, accompanied by his aid and lawyer team.

After leaving the examination room, Jokowi published several important statements to the media crew, including the question of the authenticity of documents and its attitude to face this case. The following is the Jokowi declaration that was Tempo to summarize.

Diploma

About an hour after his arrival, the father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka came out of the criminal investigation building while wearing a Black Fade file bearing the Gadjah Mada or UGM University logo, which he called container of original diplomas. The document was previously submitted for a medical-legal test by the police.

“This morning, I received an invitation from the criminal investigation unit to give information about the complaints of the community. At the same time, I took a diploma that was given to the criminal investigation unit,” Jokowi said in the criminal investigation unit on Tuesday, May 2025.

Get 22 questions from investigators

In the examination process, Jokowi said he had received 22 questions from the criminal investigation police investigator. This examination was carried out as followed by the alleged falsification of the diploma reported by the defenders of the activists and the Ulama (TPUA) against the former governor of DKI Jakarta.

“There were 22 questions that were transmitted. Regarding elementary diplomas, Junior High, High School, University,” he said. The former mayor of Solo also said that the investigators wondered by his activities during the college. In addition, Jokowi also asked questions about the thesis on which he worked for the requirements for graduation to the UGM.

Ready to open a native diploma

The former mayor of Solo said he was ready to open his original diploma to the public if the legal process really continued in court. He also claimed to show his diploma during a hearing by the court if the judge asked the judge who had led the trial.

“We will open the diploma later, at the request of the court requested by the judge,” Jokowi told Bareskrim Polri Building, South Jakarta on Tuesday, May 2025.

Sorry for the report

Jokowi said he was concerned about people who would bear the consequences if his original diploma was opened in court. However, he considered, the reported parties had gone too far.

“If the legal process continues in the next stage, I'm sorry (with the report). But it's scandalous,” said former governor of Dki Jakarta.

Previously, the team of legal advisers from Jokowi, Yakup Hasibuan, had submitted the Diploma of Original Secondary Studies and its Customer University to the Directorate of Crimes General (Dittipidum) on Friday May 9, 2025. Yakup declared that the diploma would be examined with the reports of Eggi Sudjana in Bareskrim.

“It is therefore a little different from what we relate to the metropolitan police of Jakarta. Here, Mr. Jokowi is the report,” Yakup said in the criminal investigation unit on the national police on Friday.

Yakup said that the Jokowi secondary school diploma and the conference at the University of Gadjah Mada would be tested for criminalic because they were accused of false. But he did not know how long the forensic test will be carried out by the investigator.

According to him, Jokowi is ready to undergo a legal process linked to a false diploma report which was alleged to him. “He is ready to give his diploma because it is an order to apply the law,” said Yakup.

Raden Putri, Hammam Izzuddin, Antara and Vedro Immanuel Girsang Contribute to the drafting of this article