A republican of the room opposed Trump on key votes for years and survived. Can Thomas Massie start again?





President Donald Trump often seems to be the sun around which other Republicans orbit, putting their management and movements and, from time to time, withdrawing one from his solar system when they deploy.

But a GOP legislator has always found its own political gravity, surviving the confrontation after clashing against the standard carrier of the parties: the representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Massie was one of the rare Republicans, he is firmly opposed to the Balayage Bill of the Republican Parties to promulgate key elements of the agenda this year, such as the extension of 2017 tax reductions and stimulate expenditure for the application of immigration. And he did not hesitate to express his criticisms what Trump nicknamed his only major bill, which, in massive words, is equivalent to a bomb of check debt, represents expenses at Biden level and an increase in deficits, and contains a concession which, according to him, would mainly benefit Limousine Liberals in the Blue States.

Trump, never shy with words, criticized Massie as a heap-so-so that should be elected from office criticism that Massie stressed in fundraising calls for his own campaign. This is not a new dynamic for Kentuckian, one of the few Republicans who found himself in disagreement with Trump several times but who lived to tell the story. The question is whether it can start again in 2026, and if the tension evaporates as it has already done or if Trump really takes the step to support a main challenger this time.

It's a step in place, Massie said on Tuesday, speaking of Trumps threats. In 2020, he wanted me to go from the GOP, so losing a seat would not be as bad as being thrown away, isn't it?

I think it's hyperbole from him. I am not worried about this, continued Massie.

Massie, a faithful libertarian who came to Washington while the Tea Party took over the House Republican Conference in the early 2010s, has actually found himself crossed with Trump over the years.

He castigated the first attempts of the Republicans to repeal Obamacare in 2017. He rose to the side of the Democrats in an attempt to overthrow Trump’s emergency declaration on the southern border in 2019. And his opposition to the relief of relief covers 2020 at the start of the pandemic led Trump to label him a great-rate third rate on social media and to encourage a main challenge against him.

Massie has long observed that he and Trump did not come from the same ideological roots. In 2017, he told Washington to examine that Trumps the election had led him to reassess his hypotheses on what motivated republican voters during and after the era of the Tea Party.

After some soul research, I carried out when they voted for hike [Paul] and ron [Paul] And I, in these primaries, they voted for libertarian ideas which they voted for the craziest son of a dog in the race, said Massie. And Donald Trump won best in class, as we did until his arrival.

Massie revisited the quote in a brief interview with NBC News last year on the sidelines of a presidential campaign event for Florida Governor Ron Desantis in Iowa. Massie was one of the few members of the Congress to approve a Trump challenger in the primaries of 2024, and he retained his approval from Trump in the general elections until the last days.

I thought I wanted Congress to have more crazy candidates, Massie said last year. And I decided that this was not the case. And I think there is a backlash. People are looking for someone who is just a solid preservative. I think I was tired of madmen, and the voters are too.

In the race in Crazy, I could sometimes direct the Tour, added Massie with a smile. Now I can't even stay on the head.

Despite large -scale dissidents and confrontations on social networks, while Trump previously thought of finding a main opponent to overthrow Massie, no seriousness has materialized.

Massie came to victory in his main months after the threat of Trumps 2020, and he even won Trumps's approval before his primary in 2022.

To hear Massie describe it, he resisted it well. Other Republicans have lost primaries or decided to retire, sometimes in the midst of the Tanking survey numbers, facing Trumps Wrath. Not him.

IVE obtained Trump antibodies, Massie told Fox News in 2024 when he was asked if Hed faced political reprisals for not having approved Trump's primary offer. He added, Trump came to me and I won my re -election, so I'm not worried about it.

He is currently facing a single republican challenger, Nicole Lee Ethington, a nurse who criticized Massie on social networks for her vote on recent legislation. But it remains to be seen how much Trump or his allies could try to continue Massie in the following years primary gop. The Kentucky Republican has overshadowed 75% of the votes in each of his last three primaries.

However, the libertarian policy of massies means that it has regularly found itself in the minority among the Republicans of Congress, in particular on expenditure issues, military participation of the Americas abroad and governments use surveillance at home.

Again, he found himself in a familiar place in the Trumps republican party.

