There is no safer sign that an organization is out of good ideas than when it brings back a face from the past, aware that it will keep the fans happy but will almost certainly lead to a disaster.

The supporters of Chelsea wanted Jos Mourinho to come back until they recovered it and remembered why Hed had to go first. The same withOrientalViewers and Leslie Dirty Den Grantham.

Several million have been sunk in new albums by Kanye West despite the admiration of rappers for Adolf Hitler, and in the newStar WarsGeorge Lucas films despite having made a film in the previous 22 years.DallasAndRoseannewere restarted for television, even if Larry Hagman was sick and that Roseanne Barr was Roseanne Barr. Sean Connery returned (unofficially) as James Bond in 1983 despite his opinion too old for the role when he left him in 1971.

None of these projects ended well and no one seriously expected them. They felt inevitable.

Boris Johnson's return as leader of the Conservative Party feels just as inevitable and inevitably condemned. A more common survey suggests that he would batt both Nigel Farage and Keir Starmer if he was restored at the top of the conservative tree, which will be enough for many worried members of a party heading to the Kemi Badenoch useless. The multiple reasons why he was expelled in disgrace less than three years ago do not seem to have any importance.

Some of these faults were exposed in its response to the reset agreement of the United Kingdom Brexit announced last Monday, more embarrassing and more misleading than anything that is managed by Brexiteers transported and rolled up; Priti Patel, Mark François, David Frost, Bernard Jenkin and everything else. Johnsons' remarks, in an article on social networks, then in an interview with GB News, have been mounted with lies, laziness, pompomosity, false figures and inexpensive insults. The conservative faithful had to laper it.

Keir Starmer is clearly determined to register for an agreement on free movement which could give 80 million young EU nationals the right to come to this country, said Johnson, echoing the garbage that he peddled on 76 million Turks with their packaged bags in 2016.

Great Britain will again pay countless million pounds in the EU chests, what do we return? He asked. Yes, apart from the Defense and Security Pact, access to the 150 billion security action weapons fund for Europe (SAFE), the administrative flight formalities, e-waste, protection against steel prices and carbon tax and a predicted increase in the British economy up to 25 billion dollars per year, what has the EU ever done for us?

Great Britain was now the non-voting punk of the EU Commission that Johnson wrote, its use of the Shakespearean slang word for the prostitute reminding us that he accepted 88,000 for a book on Avon's bard, worked on (according to Dominic Cummings) when he should have focused on the decomposition of Covid-19 and since then was too shaved.

Keir on two levels is the Gimped Give from Brussels at the Orange mud, he continued. It is a language that seems likely to excite a certain type of older conservative, but also a language that wink at those who spend their time on Tiktok, inventing rumors on the Prime Minister who are so absurd, even Isabel Oakeshott would think twice before broadcasting them. Only in this regard, Boris Johnson knows exactly what he does.

Starmer, he told GB News, brought us back into the sweaty embrace of Brussels. Now sweaty embraces are something that Johnson knows a lot. Will the conservatives soon envelop him in one of their own?