Erdogan: I will no longer go to the presidency





May 22, 2025 15:10

Share to: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he does not intend to present himself again for the president, stressing that Turkey needs a new constitution, which reflects the spirit of modern times and democratic values. “I have no intention of running again. Our only objective is to increase the reputation of our country. Turkey changes, the world is changing. Do you think an anadoli agency managed by the state. Erdogan has long been a supporter of the drafting of a new constitution which, according to him, will be more democratic, more civilian and in accordance with the contemporary needs of society. The current Constitution of Turkey was adopted in 1982, following the 1980 military coup, and although it was changed several times, criticisms say that it still contains elements of an authoritarian system and the logic of putchists. However, the Turkish opposition often expresses doubts about Erdogan's intentions, claiming that its reforms aim to strengthen personal power and weaken independent institutions. However, the declaration of its withdrawal from the presidential race could open a new political dynamic in the country, in particular on the eve of the presidential and parliamentary elections of 2028. Erdogan was re -elected president for the third time in 2023 and, according to the current mandate, he will remain in office until 2028. Analysts predict that the question of the new constitution will be a central subject in the coming years, because the form of the constitutional system will determine the rules of political competition in Post-Erdogane Turkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koha.net/en/bote/erdogan-nuk-do-te-kandidoj-me-per-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos