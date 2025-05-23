The Trump tax bill adopts the Chamber, advances in the Senate





The Washington Republicans of the American House of Representatives met early Thursday to adopt the “Big and Magnificent” tax bill by President Donald Trump in the House during a close vote.

Each Democrat on the ground voted no, just like the republican representatives Warren Davidson of Ohio and Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Representative Andy Harris, R-MD., Who chairs the Caucus Conservative of the Freedom Freedom, voted present. The final statement was 215-214.

The adoption has been a major victory for the Republican leaders, who have spent the last two months to create the bill and the last two days to make last minute changes.

The more than 1,000 pages of legislation and 42 pages of the amendments are a case study on how to gain both moderates and hard conservatives.

House FREDOM CAUCUS Member. Keith Self, R-Texas, said that he wanted the bill to have gone further on tax reductions, but that the Caucus “did what we could”.

“I was the last vote [cast]And I was not going to withdraw the bill, “he told NBC News.

Trumpmmed, President Mike Johnson and the management of the GOP in the House after the bill, adopted and thanked “each republican who voted yes on this historic bill!”

US President Donald Trump, Center, President of the Chamber Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, on the left, and representative Lisa McClain, a Michigan Republican, arrive for a meeting of the Républicain of the Chamber in the American Capitol in Washington, DC, United States, Tuesday, May 2025.

Nathan Howard | Bloomberg | Getty images

“Now, it's time for our friends from the American Senate to go to work and send this bill to my office as soon as possible!” The president wrote Ontruth Social Thursday morning. “There is no time to waste.”

Johnson aims to bring the package to the Trump office by July 4. “Today proves that we can do it and we will,” said the speaker.

At Wall Street, however, investors were not as enthusiastic about the tax reduction package as the Republicans in Washington.

The main clues dropped on Wednesday because analysts and business leaders feared that Trump's expensive expense bill causes explosive federal deficits and long -term budgetary health for the nation. The yield on the performance of the Treasury bonds at 30 years reached 5.09%.

Democrats are also vehemently opposed to the steep cuts of the social security bill to pay some of the tax discounts that Trump promised on the campaign track last year.

An analysis of the Office of the Budget of the Non -Sample Congress believes that if the bill should become law “, in general, the resources would decrease for households in the lowest (tenth) decile of the distribution of income, while resources would increase for households in the highest decile.”

The whole always faces a complicated path through the Senate.

The upper Chamber will examine the legislation under a set of rules called budgetary reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority to pass instead of the 60 typical votes necessary to move the bills via the Senate.

Nevertheless, several Republican senators have already said that they would need significant change in the bill before agreeing to vote for this.

The final version of the bill which was adopted Thursday contained dozens of amendments, designed to give a victory to each of the competing factions of the GOP conference.

The American president of the Mike Johnson room (R-La) speaks to the media after the Chamber has narrowly adopted a bill transmitting President Donald Trump's agenda to the American Capitol on May 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Kevin Dietsch | Getty images

For example, a calendar to impose the work requirements for the beneficiaries of Medicaid was increased by two years, at the end of 2026, victory for the Conservatives.

However, changes also contained a quadruple increase in the deductions ceiling that federal tax declarants can claim the state and local taxes they paid.

The maximum deduction of salt increases from its current level from $ 10,000 to $ 40,000, for taxpayers, indicating less than $ 500,000 in income.

Representative Mike Lawler, RN.Y., who was a solid restraint on the bill until it includes the increase in the salt ceiling, described the legislation “to really start to launch our economy and give people certainty on the market”.

“The fact is that we have kept something, it is a great promise that I made to my district, that I would fight dental and nails and that I would never support a tax bill which does not adequately lift the ceiling on salt, and that is what we have delivered here today,” he said on the “Squaw Box” of CNBC after the vote.

Before the vote, the Chamber's rules committee summoned itself for 21 consecutive hours of debate and modifications in order to comply with the self-imposed deadline of the Memorial Day de Johnson for having adopted the bill.

The broader bill seeks to hold the key promises of Trump's campaign and includes arrangements to make Trump's permanent tax cuts in 2017 and eliminate taxes on advice.

