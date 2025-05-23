How Donald Trump showed that the old video falsely claims the white genocide in South Africa





Quick reading

The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room.

At a meeting, Trump said that images showed burial projects for more than 1,000 white farmers in South Africa, but the NYT revealed that it came from a commemorative procession for a murdered couple.

On Wednesday, American president Donald Trump, at a meeting of the White House with President Cyril Ramaphosa in South Africa, showed images of burial sites of more than 1,000 white farmers in South Africa.

In another Trump's ambushes, the lights were attenuated to show the images of a road in a rural area that was lined with white cross and many vehicles. Trump said they are burial sites here. Burial sites. More than a thousand white farmers.

But Nyt made an analysis and found that the video was actually coming from a commemorative procession of a white agriculture couple in the region, which took place on September 5, 2020, near Newcastle, in South Africa. A local website has led the report and the title of the procession to Normandian extends for many kilometers. According to the police, the couple was assassinated at the end of August 2020.

The multiple crosses were planted before the event and then withdrawn. They were not tombs for farmers. The images that have been published on social networks also showed that people installing white crosses. In addition, the 2023 Google Street View images show that they no longer exist.

It was his proof presented concerning the racial persecution of white South Africans. A White House official told NYT that each cross represented a white -killed farmer, but did not say why Trump said that the video showed a burial place. Elon Musk had also shared the same video twice on X.

White crosses are known to represent the farmers who have been killed. With demonstrations against the murder of white farmers, videos and photos of the September 5 event also showed tractors with flags condemning the murders of farmers and a banner that read, President Ramaphosa, how many more must die ???

Although South Africa has a high murder rate, police statistics do not prove that white South Africans are more vulnerable to violent crimes. In addition, according to the definition of the United Nations, South Africa does not justify the definition of “genocide”. The genocide requires acts, such as murder, evil and mental evil, engaged with the intention of destroying, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such. There is no evidence of these events in South Africa, of which the Minister of Agriculture is also white.

