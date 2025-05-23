PSI Cadres apologizes after downloading the Jokowi UGM diploma on its social networks





Tempo.co,, Solo – The framework of the Indonesian Solidarity Party or the PSI Dian Sanda Utama visited the residence of the 7th President Joko Widodo in Sumber Village, Banjarsari, Solo, Central Java, Thursday, May 22, 2025. Dian, who is also the president of the Nusa Tenggara residence of West at 16:40 WIB.

After waiting for a few minutes in the transit room, Dian then met Jokowi in the house. The second meeting lasted about 26 minutes.

Meeting by journalists after meeting Jokowi, Dian admitted that his visit to apologize to Jokowi for having published the Gadjah Mada or UGM diploma without authorization from the owner. “I left Jakarta after the announcement of the criminal investigation police. I would like to apologize to the father (Jokowi) for having published his diploma without authorization,” said Dian.

He felt grateful that Jokowi was ready to forgive him. Jokowi also confirmed that his diploma was the same as those downloaded on social networks. “Thank goodness, Mr. (Jokowi) is fine. And he also said that it was indeed a diploma that belonged to what I published. So my arrival was just that,” he said.

In addition, Dian submitted an additional legal certainty after Bareskrim announced the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. According to him, it was no longer his capacity. “We are just waiting for the current legal process, which will all be outside rather than my ability to respond to this,” he said.

Dian made sure that his visit to Solo met Jokowi and not on the management of the president of PSI Kaesang Pangarep. He insisted that he came to apologize. “It's just that there is no direction at all. This is why I came here to apologize,” he said.

He said it was the first time to meet Jokowi personally. Previously met Jokowi at the PSI event. “He forgives. Of course because my intention is to never embarrass him. My intention is only to want it to be brilliant and immediately finished so that people who calm people. This concerns the dignity of people,” he said.

Previously, Sandi downloaded a photo of the Jokowi Diploma S1 from Gajah Mada University or UGM. In an article on his personal account X, Sandi wrote: “For those who make a copy of the Pak Jokowi diploma that I downloaded in Utas. Let yourself be calm in the AID; I downloaded this.“”

During the download, Sandi was examined by Metro Jaya regional police investigators concerning the Jokowi report on the use of false diplomas. “So what I received was an invitation to clarifications linked to the Pak Jokowi report. I am a good citizen who obeyed the law, I needed his declaration, I was going,” he said as quoted by Antara on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/kader-psi-minta-maaf-setelah-unggah-ijazah-ugm-jokowi-di-media-sosialnya-1514060 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos