“ One Big Beautiful Bill '' by Donald Trump adopts the House by a vote





The House of Representatives adopted a massive bill of tax and expenses early this morning by a vote, advancing a key element of the agenda of President Donald Trump.

Voting 215-214, two Republicans joining all Democrats in opposition. It was the last element of massive legislation to vote in the middle of the night or early in the morning – in this case just before 7 a.m.

The bill would extend and carry out permanent Trump income tax cuts, while expanding expenses in border defense and security. Democrats were united in their opposition, as it would cause Medicaid, clean energy and other social programs, while adding billions of billions to the deficit.

In an effort to obtain the support of the legislators of the high tax states, the legislation increased the current ceiling on income and local tax deductions from $ 10,000 to $ 40,000, but this would be reduced for those earning more than $ 500,000 per year.

The bill also includes provisions for no tax advice and overtime, which were two of Trump's campaign promises.

The legislation will now travel to the Senate, which should make major revisions.

Trump had labeled the legislation “One, Big Beautiful Bill”, and that's what it was named: the great law on Big Beautiful Bill.

The legislation was modified at the last minute so as to attract votes from the hard line conservatives, who retained their votes by arguing that the bill had not done enough to reduce expenses. The final bill increases the work requirements of Medicaid, among others. Another modification made has been to rename accounts which provide $ 1,000 each for newborns. They had been called Maga accounts, but were changed into “Trump accounts” in the final project.

The head of the House minority, Hakeem Jeffries, said that the bill was a “tax scam of the reckless, regressive and reprehensible GOP”.

“This is a great ugly bill that the Republicans of the Chamber are trying to muddle the gorges of the American people under the cover of the dark. This legislation will not make life better to the American people. The GOP tax scam represents an assault against the economy, an assault against health responsibility, an assault against nutritional assistance, an assault against tax festivity and an assault against financial responsibility. “

Trump announced the adoption of legislation. He wrote on Truth Social: “The bill includes massive tax reductions, no tax on advice, no tax on overtime, tax deductions when you buy a vehicle made to Americans, as well as strong border security measures, increases in remuneration for our agents of the ice and historic Bill! Now, it's time for our friends from the American Senate to go to work and send this bill to my office as soon as possible! »»

The Democrats plan to continue to hammer the Republicans for the Medicaid cuts, among others. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the non -partisan entity which examines the impact of legislation for legislators, from 2026 to 2034, there would be $ 698 billion in federal subsidies for Medicaid due to changes in the program. There would also be $ 267 billion less in expenses for the additional nutrition aid program, or SNAP. During this period, the deficit would increase by 3.8 billions of dollars.

The White House has praised the tax alternatives of the legislation for the families of the middle class, but the Democrats underline the CBO analysis, which showed that the resources would decrease for the poorest households, but increase for the richest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2025/05/trump-house-one-big-beautiful-bill-1236408239/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos