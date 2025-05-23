The South African president says that Trump's meeting was not so dramatic





Johannesburg (AP) The feeling in South Africa before his leaders meeting US President Donald Trump in the White House on Wednesday was that of fear and concern.

In Trump Hell's mouth was the way a newspaper title described his mission.

The South Africans feared that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not exposed to the type of debate that Trump and vice-president JD Vance made on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of the world's media three months ago.

But after having been confronted with Trump with baseless allegations according to which there are generalized killings of white farmers in South Africa and that we did to watch a video of a South African politician marking repeating a song referring to the murder of white farmers Ramaphosa seemed to think that the meeting of the oval office was not as dramatic.

You wanted to see the drama and something big happening, Ramaphosa told journalists. I'm sorry that we have a little disappointed.

Ramaphosa is renowned in his country of origin as a calm and measured politician who is almost never emotional.

He made his name, however, in some of the most difficult and most in view of his country. Ramaphosa was the chief negotiator of the parties of the African National Congress during the talks in the early 1990s who ended the apartheid system for the domination of the white minorities which forced racial segregation on the South Africans for almost half a century.

After apartheid, he was considered by some as the logical successor of Nelson Mandela as South African president. He missed but returned to politics more than a decade later and became president in 2018.

Ramaphosa asked for the meeting with Trump in order to correct what he said to be errors in characterization of South Africa by the United States and to negotiate new critical commercial transactions.

Many South Africans did not want him to go to the headquarters of an administration that has made serious and false allegations against their country, in particular that the Ramaphosas government authorizes white farmers to kill regularly in what Trump has repeatedly called a genocide.

Honestly, I do not understand why Ramaphosa is actually in the United States when Trump clearly indicated what he felt about South Africa, students DuMisani Mnisi told Johannesburg.

Ramaphosas' spokesperson said the video, the press cuts for agricultural murders that Trump produced, and the overall confrontation of the oval office made an orchestrated show for the cameras, and the real company was the meeting behind closedy.

Ramaphosa said he was satisfied after this meeting and listed what he considered success to bring back to the house of Washington.

He said he thought he had persuaded Trump to attend the 20 South Africa group in November after the Trump administration said it would boycott. South Africa will put the presidency in the G20 rotation in the United States next year. Ramaphosa said he thought he started to change Trump's mind to South Africa, although he conceded that it would probably be a process.

Ramaphosa said the talks had started in several areas of trade and cooperation.

And he also declared that the South African delegation had received memories to mark their visit to the White House, and he and Trump had exchanged gifts. They gave themselves a book.

It was therefore good, said Ramaphosa.

