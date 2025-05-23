No IMM IMNIF support, Ali Amin Gandapur warns Govt





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, chief minister, said a severe warning to the federal government, declaring that if the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) are not allowed to meet the founder of the imprisoned parties Imran Khan, the provincial government will withdraw the support of economic policies formed by the MFI.

Addressing the media after meeting Imran Khan at Adiala prison, Gandapur stressed that his position is fully aligned with that of PTI and its founder. “All Imran Khan says is the last word for us,” he said.

The chief minister of the KP revealed that it had taken him two months to finally meet Imran Khan, despite a court order. During their meeting, they discussed the next federal budget and the continuous political strategy. “If we are not allowed to consult our chief, we will not be seated with the federal government on the negotiations related to the IMF,” warned Gandapur, stressing that KP is the only province to have reached all the TMI targets so far.

He demanded that 5 to 6 key figures of the PTI be authorized to meet Imran Khan to discuss crucial parties and national questions. “The country cannot run on the strength of the batons,” he said. “If negotiations must take place, Imran Khan is ready.”

Calling the supremacy of the Constitution, Gandapur said: “Our mandate was stolen – not just for us, but it is a loss for the whole country.” He reiterated that PTI's struggle for the release of Imran Khan will continue at all costs. “Our war is activated, and we are going to release our leader whatever happens.”

Gandapur also criticized the treatment of political dissent. “It is easy to take a microphone and criticize, but real work is difficult. We protested peacefully but we met bullets. Our goal is not to sacrifice our workers but to protect them. ”

By reaffirming PTI's commitment to constitutionalism and political dialogue, KP CM said that Imran Khan was firm and again entrusted him with the movement of the protest movement. “Our requests are for the constitution, not for personal purposes. When darkness is at its peak, it only means that dawn is close,” he concluded, citing Khan.

