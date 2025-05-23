



The Republicans of Washington House (AP) took a step in the age of major on the agenda of President Donald Trump, approving a legislative set which combines tax loss, spending reductions, border security financing and other priorities.

The chamber committees worked for months on the bill, which has undergone late modifications to win retained in the republican conference. It exceeds 1,000 pages and is entitled “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, a wink to Trump himself.

Read more: The Républicains de la Chambre draw one night to adopt Trumps Trumps Bill of Taxs and programs discounts

The Republicans made a final series of revisions before the bill reaches the soil of the chamber, strengthening the state and the local tax deduction to win centrists and accelerate the work requirements in Medicaid to win those who did not think that the bill had done enough to limit expenses.

Here is an overview of what is in the legislative package, which should undergo more changes when it goes to the Senate.

Tax reductions for individuals and businesses

Republicans seek to make it permanent reductions in income and inheritance taxes for individuals were adopted in the first term of Trump in 2017, and promised promises he made on the 2024 campaign track so as not to tax for advice, overtime and interest on certain car loans.

To partially compensate for the lost income, the Republicans offer the repeal or the deployment of clean energy tax credits adopted during the presidency of Joe Biden, helping to reduce the overall cost of the tax portion to around 3.8 billions of dollars.

The bill includes a temporary increase in the standard deduction of an increase of $ 1,000 for individuals, which increased it to $ 16,000 for individual declarants and an increase of $ 2,000 for joint declarants, which increased it to $ 32,000. The deduction reduces the amount of income which is really subject to income tax.

There is also a temporary increase of $ 500 from the children's tax credit, which brought it to $ 2,500 for 2025 to 2028. It then returns to $ 2,000 and will increase to take into account inflation.

The exemption from succession tax amounts to $ 15 million and is adjusted for inflation in the future.

One of the most thorny questions of negotiations was the quantity of tax deduction of the state and local, now capped at $ 10,000. This was a priority for New York legislators. The invoice increases the “salt” ceiling to $ 40,000 for income up to $ 500,000, the ceiling that exceeds down for those with higher income. In addition, the ceiling and income threshold will increase 1% per year over 10 years.

Several of the provisions that Trump promised in the campaign would be temporary, lasts almost throughout his mandate. Tax reductions for tips, overtime and the interests of car loans expire at the end of 2028. This is also the case for an increase of $ 4,000 in the standard deduction for the elderly.

Among the various fiscal provisions of companies, small businesses, including partnerships and companies, will be able to remove 23% of their qualified commercial income from their taxes. The deduction was 20%.

Companies will be temporarily authorized to fully spend domestic research and development costs during the year and the cost of machines, equipment and other eligible assets. This encourages companies to invest in a way that improves their productivity.

Older parents and Americans face work requirements for food assistance

House Republicans would reduce food aid expenses, which is called the additional nutrition and assistance program, about $ 267 billion over 10 years.

States would serve 5% of benefits of benefits, from financial year 2028 and 75% of administrative costs. Currently, states pay none of the advantages and half of the administrative costs.

Watch: Trump pushes GOP Holouves on Capitol Hill to support his huge bill on domestic politics

Republicans also widen the work requirements to receive food aid. Under the current law, valid adults without dependent persons must fulfill work requirements up to 54 years, and this would change under the bill at 64 years.

In addition, some parents are currently exempt from work requirements until their children are 18 years old; This would change, so only those who take care of a dependent child under 7 years of age are exempt.

And new work requirements for Medicaid

A focal point of the package is nearly $ 700 billion in reduced expenses in the Medicaid program, according to CBO.

To be eligible for Medicaid, there would be new “community engagement requirements” of at least 80 hours per month of work, education or service for valid adults without load. The new requirements would start on December 31, 2026. People should also verify their eligibility for the program twice a year, rather only once.

Republicans seek to generate savings with new work requirements. But Democrats warn that millions of Americans will lose coverage.

A preliminary estimate of the non -partisan congress budget office said that the proposals would reduce the number of people with 8.6 million health care during the decade.

No taxes on firearm silencers, no money for Planned Parenthood and more

Republicans also use the package to reward the allies and disadvantage political enemies.

The package would eliminate a tax of $ 200 on the fiery weapons silencer that has existed since the Congress adopted the National Firearms Act in 1934. The elimination of the tax was supported by the NRA.

The Giffords group, which strives to reduce armed violence, said that the silencer makes it more difficult to recognize the sound of gunshots and locate the source of shots, altering the ability of the police to respond to active shooters.

Republicans also seek to prohibit Medicaid funds from going to Planned Parenthood, which provides abortion care. Democrats say that the organization’s financing would make millions of patients more difficult to obtain cancer screening, PAP tests and contraception.

“ Trump 'Kids $ 1,000 savings accounts

The bill initially called for accounts of “Maga”, a stenography for the signature line of Trump, “to make America again large”. But in a last minute revision, the bill changed the name to “Trump” accounts.

For parents or tutors who open new “Trump” accounts for their children, the federal government will contribute $ 1,000 for babies born between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2028.

Find out more: so you want to increase the birth rate of your country? Experts say it's hard

Families could add $ 5,000 per year, account holders unable to take distributions before the age of 18. Then, they could access 50% of money to pay higher education, training and new purchases of houses. At 30, account holders have access to the full balance of the account for purposes.

Financing of Trump's mass deportation operation

The legislation would provide $ 46.5 billion to relaunch the construction of the Trump wall along the American-Mexican border, and more money for the expulsion program.

There are $ 4 billion to hire 3,000 new border patrol agents as well as 5,000 new customs and $ 2.1 billion agents for signature and retention premiums. There are also funds for 10,000 immigration agents and additional customs and investigators.

It includes major changes in immigration policy, imposing costs of $ 1,000 on migrants in search of asylum something that the nation has never done, which puts it equally with a few others, including Australia and Iran.

Overall, the plan is to withdraw 1 million immigrants per year and house 100,000 people in detention centers.

More money for Trump's “Golden Dome” and Trump ”

There are also nearly $ 150 billion in new funds for the Ministry of Defense and National Security.

He would provide $ 25 billion for Trump's “Golden Dome”, a long -term anti -missile defense shield, $ 21 billion to restore the country's ammunition arsenal, $ 34 billion to enlarge the naval fleet with more naval construction and some $ 5 billion for border security.

It also includes $ 9 billion for problems related to the quality of life of services, including housing, health care and special wages.

Tax on university endowments and the redesign of student loans

A wholesale overhaul of the student loan program is the key to the legislation, providing $ 330 billion with budget and savings discounts.

The proposal would replace all the reimbursement plans of existing student loans by only two: a standard option with monthly payments spread over 10 to 25 years and a “reimbursement” assistance plan which is generally less generous than those it would replace.

Among other changes, the bill repealed the regulations of the Biden era which allowed borrowers to have the loans cancel if their colleges frauded them or suddenly closed.

There would be an increase in tax, up to 21%, on certain university allocations.

More drilling, exploration of public land

To generate income, a section would allow an increased rental of public lands for drilling, mining and logging while cleaning the path for more development by accelerating government approvals.

The fees paid by companies to extract oil, gas and coal would be reduced, reversing Biden's attempts to limit fossil fuels to help fight climate change.

The writers of the Associated Press Collin Binkley and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington and Matthew Brown in Billings, Montana, contributed to this report.

Support PBS News Hour

Your tax deductible donation guarantees that our vital reports continue to prosper.

Donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/house-republicans-narrowly-passed-trumps-big-beautiful-bill-heres-what-in-it The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos