The Jokowi diploma, Bareskrim revealed surprising facts on the thesis ratification sheet: National Okezone

Jakarta – Police of the criminal investigation revealed his conclusions linked to the thesis of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) entitled Study of plywood consumption models. In the study, there was a sheet which was questioned by the computer expert Roy Suryo.

“More specifically, the thesis ratification sheet is made with hand expression, typography so that when touched, writing is flat, unequal or concave. Against the laboratory test (there is) compliance with the information of the printing owner at that time so that there is no impression using other tools other than the tynet tynet and the hand machine, Bridge Generan,” says Dirtsicum Rahardjo, Jakarta, Thursday (22/5/2025).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ob-m3bazmq0

According to him, concerning the alleged report on the false diploma of Jokowi by Egi Sudjana, the police conducted a series of investigations. Consequently, it was found that Jokowi met the requirements of diploma in UGM on the basis of evidence.

“Investigators get the fact that it is true, the engineers of Hajj Joko Widodo have fulfilled the requirements to obtain the diploma at the Faculty of Forestry of the UGM through evidence,” he said.

The proof, he said, was the minutes of the examination on behalf of Jokowi with a student number 1681, signed by the examiner of the examiner in the name of Sumito, Sofyan, P. Burhanuddin. Then, it was tested in the laboratory by Puslabfor with the results identical to the comparison.

“The existence of a certificate of free books, money or stationery to be able to participate in graduates.