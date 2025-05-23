Boris Johnson Beskte Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Kyiv April 2022.

Professor Glenn Diesen is at the end and is a trend in his presentation of what happened during the peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul Vrenn 2022.

Posted: 22.05.2025 14:20

While the commentary in the traditional media has drawn little attention to negotiations in Istanbul just after the invasion, these negotiations became a favorite theme among NATO criticisms on the outside left and external rental.

There is a story that Russia and Ukraine were in the process of concluding a peace agreement, but that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sabotaged peace by persuading Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj to withdraw from negotiations and continue the war.

Professor Diesen is one of those who neglect a very complex negotiation process in this way. This was included in a broader history that NATO has exploited and sacrificed Ukraine in an assistant war to weaken its rival, Russia.

Can be parked

Let me emphasize that a critical look at the diplomatic role of the vest in advance and after the full-scale invasion is both legitimate and necessary. It is a debate that will continue in advance. But now we can already park: the shock that Boris Johnson played a paralyzing role in stopping negotiations in Istanbul.

Negotiations were blocked for several reasons. The most important thing was that the United States and other Western countries were not willing to give Ukraine that security guarantees the country requested. In addition, confidence in Russia was still weakened by the massacre of goals and because Russia has started to promote much more demanding conditions in negotiations.

This is obvious from an in -depth analysis in Foreign affairsWritten by two of the main global experts in Russia: Samuel Charap of the famous Rand and Sergey Radchenko reflection group, professor at Johns Hopkins University. The analysis is based on projects of agreements between the parties, interviews with negotiation participants and Western persons, as well as on sources and declarations which were little known outside of Ukraine and Russia.

They are not necessarily seated with the complete facet, but after having read several interviews and analyzes, this article appears as one of the most nuanced and credible summaries of what has actually happened.

Begamped promising

He seemed promising when Russia presented his withdrawal from the fronts north of kyiv at the end of March 2022 as a gesture of trust for the support of negotiations. After Russia has abandoned the requirements of in -depth demilitarization and what they called Denazification of Ukraine, a concrete breakthrough came to Istanbul on March 29. There, the parties agreed with a common project, known as Istanbul-Municipality::

Ukraine had to become a permanent nytral state without foreign bases or adhesion to NATO, but still retains the right to accession to the EU.

On the other hand, Ukraine was supposed to be vast guarantees of security for permanent members of the Security Council (including the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia), as well as Turkey, Germany, Poland, Italy and Israel.

The wording of areas under Russian control of St-Ukraine was vague, but there are no explicit requirements for territorial surrender on the Ukrainian side.

Regarding the military situation, this could be a good starting point for new negotiations. But a major problem has remained: the United States did not participate in negotiations and western guarantees were in practice for acquired.

Just arrived

The Prime Minister of Daving of Israel, Naftali Bennett, should have looked for reality Zelenskyj: America will never give you guarantees … Volodymyr, that will not happen, he said in a later interview. He did well.

Following bad experiences with the Budapest memorandum in 1994, where Ukraine gave up nuclear water for security that has never been filled, this time demanded more hand -resistant guarantees. But he didn't do it. The Biden administration did not want such obligations.

Thus, Ukraine was confronted with a real dilemma: should they accept an agreement based on the words of Russia without binding guarantees of the West or continue the war in HP in better conditions later? What the West has really offered was a vast economy and military as long as necessary. This was clearly communicated, notably Boris Johnson. But there is something completely different from the sabotage of peace.

The West's desire to support Ukraine with the vice-president and economic aid, without at the same time ensuring formal security guarantees, can be interpreted as a form of diplomatic ambivalence. This ambiguity helped place Ukraine in the limbo security policy.

At the same time, in the midst of negotiations, the massacres of Bucha and Ipin have become known. A widespread confrontation is that it was when Zelenskyj withdrew from the negotiations. But that is not true. Negotiations continued for a while. Nevertheless, the refusals of confidence already weakened in Russia to disappear completely and that the atmosphere in Ukraine for the compromises was seriously weakened.

Would give the right of veto in Russia

According to Charap and Radchenko, Russia began in mid-April that all the guarantees met to approve a unanimous response if Ukraine was again attacked. This would give the veto in Russia directly on the security of Ukraine which was of course unacceptable for kyiv. The negotiations were blocked after the exchange of the last versions in the middle of April.

Three years of intense war followed. Now the parties are left in Istanbul to discuss peace. If Thorvald Stoltenberg had been alive, he could have repeated what he said in connection with the negotiations in Bosnia: the difference between this peace agreement and the previous one which was rejected is Finn in the tombs.

Since the Vren 2022, Russia has annexed four Ukrainian regions. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed or sacrificed. Ukraine has paid an incredibly high price without something stronger at the negotiation table than the last. The United States is still not willing to provide hand-resistant security guarantees.

Peace was not sabotaged by Boris Johnson, as Professor Glenn Diesen claims, but by Russia who launched a brutal war of attack and never gave Ukraine no reason to believe that an agreement would be respected. This is why the negotiations were blocked. Not because of a Western plot.

If the West must be criticized, it is for the lack of will of the desires of Imemom Ukraina of clearer guarantees. It was a legitimate expectation of Zelenskyj at the time and it is a legitimate expectation today.