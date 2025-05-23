



When President Trump's new prices began to strangle goods traffic, the head of the Freight Technologies truck logistics company used an unorthodox method to try to attract the president's attention.

The company based in California bought for $ 2 million from Trump Coin, the signature cryptocurrency supported by Mr. Trump. The president and his family launched Trump coins a few days before he entered into office in January. Anyone can buy cryptocurrency. An analysis company claims that Mr. Trump's family and other donors have collected more than $ 300 million in transaction costs so far.

Donald Quinby, Freight Technologies financial director, told CBS News that the purchase seemed to be “really the best platform for us to splash, to make noise”.

“With the meme Trump jet, it was just an opportunity to really plead for free and fair trade,” said Quinby. “I'm sure he likes to follow who buys his pieces.”

In April, the Trump family announced an “intimate private dinner” with Mr. Trump's golf course in Virginia to reward Trump Coin, or $ Trump buyers. A classification has been created so that buyers can compete with each other. Buyers finally spent 140 million dollars trying to obtain access to the event, according to the Inca Digital Data Analysis company.

A message on the $ Trump ranking. Trumpdinner.gettrumpMes.com

Some of the 220 leading buyers from $ Trump received tickets to attend dinner. Trump will also organize a smaller reception for the 25 best token holders. Guests are beneficiaries of a new opportunity to access and a potential influence in a city with a long history of mixing money and politics, experts said.

“It's really unprecedented,” said Jessica Tillipman, law professor at George Washington University. “It seems to be a president who could potentially take advantage of something in the open air.”

The White House has rejected the idea that the gala dinner or the role of the president in the promotion of the cryptocurrency crossed the ethical lines. Administration officials said they had not approved an initial plan suggesting that the best buyers in the same corner would receive a visit to the White House.

“This is a personal dinner to which the president attends on his personal time,” said a White House official at CBS News in a statement. “The White House has absolutely nothing to do with that.”

Trump rewards cryptocurrency buyers

Parts even are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is largely motivated by buzz on social networks. They are generally not used in transactions and are known for erratic price changes. $ Trump culminated at around $ 75 shortly after the launch and dropped at less than $ 8 by April 2025, but climbed in value after dinner announcement with Trump.

Among the participants of the Thursday dinner is Justin Sun, a cryptocurrency of Chinese origin and the largest holder of Trump Coin. According to Forbes, Sun has a net value of $ 8.5 billion, and is best known for creating the Tron Blockchain. He was also the buyer who paid $ 6.2 million for a banana tapo to a wall by the artist Maurizio Cattelan. The sun quickly ate the fruit.

Sun was prosecuted for fraud by the Biden administration for allegedly “fraudulently manipulated the secondary market” and pay celebrities to promote a crypto token created by his business “without disclosing their compensation”. Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission interrupted the trial in the context of a broader development of Trump administration towards the relaxation of the application of cryptography.

Justin Sun, founder of Tron, speaks at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore, Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Sun also said that his company had invested tens of millions in the World Liberty Financial linked to Trump. But the anonymous nature of cryptocurrency allows the sun, and other foreign buyers like him, access to the short power with little transparency.

“It's almost like the perfect type of opaque structure for any type of foreign government or, you know, non -American citizens who wanted to try to ask for favor, Curry's favor with this particular administration,” said Tillipman.

Experts raise concerns concerning conflicts of interest

Tillipman compared the Trump family foray into the cryptocurrency with Hunter Biden art sales during the administration of his father.

“The argument was that [purchasers of Hunter Biden’s artwork] Could use it to influence “then President Joe Biden, she said.

Like cryptocurrency, “many of these types of transactions are by nature opaque because you do not know who the purchase. You do not know who the buyer is,” said Tillipman. She noted that in fact, the Biden administration tried to distribute the president of transactions by saying that information on buyers and transactions would be kept secret by the owner of the gallery.

Nevertheless, she said that “there was a lot of legitimate concerns associated with this particular transaction, because there was afraid that it was a rear door to President Biden” through a family member.

“The difference here is only the order of magnitude and the involvement of the president himself,” said Tillipman. Hunter Biden's art brought him about 1.5 million dollars at the end of his father's presidency, compared to the potentially more lucrative Trump family cryptography company.

Trump has already sworn on social networks “ensuring that the United States is the world capital of cryptography”. He and his eldest sons also support the Crypto Exchange World Liberty Financial, and the cryptocurrency represents approximately 2.9 billion dollars of Mr. Trump's net value, according to a recent report.

The cryptographic society linked to Trump raises concerns about the conflicts of possible interests 03:22

The Senate advanced the Senate on Monday, which would regulate stablescoins, a type of cryptocurrency linked to the value of an asset such as the US dollar or gold. They tend to have less price fluctuations than the parts even, but allow the same opacity in transactions. Some Democrats have pushed the bill, citing the assets of Mr. Trump's cryptography and calling for anti-corruption rules.

“This is outdoor corruption,” said Massachusetts Senator on Thursday, the best democrat of the Senate banking committee. “The law on genius will be overwhelmed Donald Trump's ability to perceive money from anyone looking for forgiveness, who wants a price, which wants a criminal prosecution.”

The White House rejected criticism that Mr. Trump's support for the cryptographic sector represents a conflict of interest.

“All of the president's active ingredients are in a blind trust, which is managed by his children, and I would say that one of the many reasons why the American people re -elected this president to this office is that he was a very prosperous businessman before abandoning him to serve our country publicly,” said press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a competition on Thursday.

Quinby noted that the purchase of the memes part did not immediately lead to access to the president. Freight Technologies has not reached the classification, but they are ready to continue spending. Trucking has reported in public securities public documents that its investment in $ Trump could possibly reach $ 20 million, if this is what Trump's attention. Even if they lose money on the market, Quinby thinks it was worth the risk.

“We thought that the ability for us to go out and defend the show and free trade, we thought it was worth it,” said Quinby.

More CBS News

Nancy Cordes

Nancy Cordes is the chief correspondent for the White House of CBS News, based in Washington, DC Cordes has won numerous prizes for his reports, including several Emmys, Edward R. Murrow Awards and an Alfred I. Dupont-Columbia University Prize.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/donald-trump-meme-coin-crypto-dinner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos