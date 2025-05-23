Trump video does not show “burial sites” in South Africa





This article is available in Spanish in Latin.

In a protruding moment with the head of South Africa, President Donald Trump played a video which, according to him, showed “burial sites” for a thousand white farmers – the victims of what he called a genocide – along the roadside in South Africa.

Ramaphosa and Trump consider him a video plays in the oval office on May 21. Photo of Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images.

He has in fact shown that a demonstration in 2020 drawing attention to the question of violence against farmers of all races in South Africa.

Trump made his comments at a meeting of the oval office on May 21 with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a week after the United States accepted the first South African white refugees, whom Trump described as victims of genocide. Ramaphosa postponed the assertion that there is a white genocide in South Africa, and in response, Trump made a member of the staff decrease the lights to play a video.

Point towards the screen, which showed an aerial view of a rural highway strewn on each side of white cross, Trump said: “These are interruption sites here.

“I would like to know where it is, because that – I have never seen,” said Ramaphosa.

“I mean, it's in South Africa,” said Trump.

Rather than construction sites, as Trump said, the video showed a demonstration after August 2020 Murderof Glen and Vida Fluffy, who had been killed during a flight to their Farmhouseinnormandian, a rural area about 200 miles southeast of Johannesburg. The crosses along the road were to commemorate and draw attention to the many farmers who have been killed over the years.

A screenshot of the Trump video showed the 2020 demonstration in South Africa.

There is a real problem with the death of South African farmers. Although some have launched murders as “white genocide”, experts say that it is not correct, as we have written recently. Rather, they said, most violent acts are committed during theft in a country where most wealth and post-Apartheid land still belong to a relatively small white minority. Whites have approximately 72% of farm and farming assets despite representing around 7% of the population, according to a 2017 land audit report commissioned by the South African government.

And, said experts to us, although there is a high rate of murder and violence in the country, nothing proves that white farmers are distinguished. According to police data, farmers' murders represent less than 1% of all murders in South Africa. There were 51 murders on the farms in 2022-2010, figures that are not delimited by the breed, out of a total of nearly 27,500 murders in the country.

“On average, 76 people are murdered in South Africa every day according to official statistics from the official police of 2023/2024,” said Lizette Lancaster, of the Institute for Security Studies in South Africa.

“Flights and murders in farms are recognized as a serious problem by all sectors of society,” she said, to explain, however, that “almost all South Africans of all horizons will agree that there is no white genocide. The government has achieved persistent pretensions of a white genocide and the confusion of this with the murders of the farm since democracy in 1994.”

In an interview with the news service of public broadcasting in South Africa, Darell Brown, a farmer who helped organize the demonstration presented in the video that Trump showed, “said:” The message we are trying to transmit is: agricultural murders must stop. I do not mean that murders of white farmers. Agricultural murders must stop. ” He explained that the roads on the roadside were representative of farmers who had been killed and called on the government to take the question seriously.

The demonstration took place on Saturday September 5, 2020 and took place along the P39 motorway between the Home of Frtuffeys and the neighboring city of Newcastle.

The South African news website Iol quoted a participant in the demonstration, Bob Hoatson, saying that the initiative did not concern white farmers: “It was for people from all horizons who were concerned about agricultural murders,” he said.

During the Oval Office exchange, Trump said: “When they kill the white farmer, nothing happens to them.”

But according to Lancaster, it is not true that “the government is deliberately ignorant (for example the police) or the security sector is actively accomplice of the crimes committed against vulnerable groups.” In South Africa, she said: “The government, the public sector and community partnerships give results.

In the case of Firféty murders, three men were sentenced and serve a prison period.

“The life of farmers, agricultural workers and the inhabitants of the farm as well as all the citizens of the country, in black and white, are important,” said vice-president David Mabuza after the murders of Fleerty, when he summoned a meeting to discuss programs to slow down violence against farmers. “It is for this reason that the government will continue to work with justice, crime prevention and security cluster to guarantee prevention as priority in the treatment of agricultural murders.”

Although violence remains a serious problem in South Africa, the video played by Trump has not shown 1,000 “burial sites” or prove that there is a white genocide in the country.

