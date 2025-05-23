The elevation of the army chief at Field Marshal divides PTI – Pakistan





Islamabad: There seems to be a split in the PTI against the chief of staff of the army asim munirs promotion to the rank of marshal in the field, as acting president Gohar Ali Khan congratulated the new field marshal as opposed to the founder of the incarcerated party, Iran Khan, who criticized the movement of governments.

If we believe a message published on his handle X, Imran Khan criticized the promotion in his interaction with lawyers, family members and journalists during a hearing in the audience room of Adiala prison on Wednesday. However, the tweet was displayed on Thursday morning. It can be noted that the head of the PTI had also met his sisters and lawyers, including Salman Safdar and Usman Gill, in the prison premises on Wednesday.

The former Prime Minister does not have access to his account X and someone else publishes in his name, but the PTI has never revealed the identity of Mr. Khans's social media manager.

The founder of the PTI said he would have been more appropriate if General Asim Munnir had been declared king when Pakistan was directed according to the law of the jungle. He joked in the law of the jungle, there is only one king.

The severe position adopted by the former Prime Minister contrasts with his party leaders, in particular Gohar Ali Khan, who also met him on Thursday in prison. Barrister Gohar told a local news channel that Allah had done the honor to Coas Asim Munnir and also involved responsibility. I ask everyone to improve / normalize the country's situation, he said.

Dawn.com quoted it as saying that there would be an official PTI declaration on development. This is why I say that the [army chief] obtained this new honor from the Marshal in the field. [We] Congratulated, but after this new honor, there is an increased responsibility for him to play his role even more and to improve the situation, he told journalists outside the prison according to Dawn.com.

We have no conflict with the army. Khan Sahib also said yesterday that we stick to our armed forces and that anyone who is linked to the armed forces will not be controversial, he added.

The leaders of the PTI, Sister Aleema Khan, criticized the acting president, Barrister Gohar, in his interaction with the media, saying that he had given the declaration to congratulate the chief of the army in his personal title. Party’s opinion is not the opinion of Barrister Gohar, she added. We made the declaration of the founder of PTI yesterday, she said, adding that the lawyer Gohar could speak in the name of the PTI in the presence of the founder of the party. The founder clearly declared yesterday (Wednesday) that there was a jungle law here, it would be preferable for the army chief to gave himself the title of the king, she added.

Earlier this week, the federal office approved the promotion of Coas Asim Munir to the rank of Marshal in the field for its management in the recent conflict with India known as Marka-I-Haq.

No matter

A position on Mr. Khans X's account said that rumors concerning an agreement were not correct, but he has always invited the establishment for interviews for the property of the country.

The position added that Mr. Khan wanted no agreement or relief.

It was regrettable that the law does not apply to Pakistan's weakness and that it was against the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

The post also criticized the drone attack at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ordered the provincial government to record a demonstration with the federal government and to make sure that it has not been repeated. He said that the murder of people with drones cannot reduce terrorism.

He added that Pakistan had made a lot of effort to stop drone attacks in the United States, adding that bombs should not be abandoned on their own people.

According to the position, Mr. Khan praised the role of the armed forces, in particular the Air Force, which thwarted Narendra Modis tries to attack Pakistan and suggested that they are ready for such actions in the future.

IMF Gandapurs Warning

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, warned the federal government that he could reconsider his cooperation with the federal government about the IMF conditions if the party leaders were not allowed to meet the imprisoned leader.

Addressing the media outside of Adiala prison after meeting Imran Khan, the CM said that the founding chief of the PTI was willing to initiate dialogue in the best interest of Pakistan.

He said that if the party leaders have been denied access to Imran Khan, the PTI would reconsider its cooperation with the government, including on key issues such as compliance with IMF conditions.

Meanwhile, the PTI spokesperson published a statement, condemning delays in planning bond hearing in the affairs of the President of the Parties Foundation.

Central Secretary of Central Information Sheikh Waqqas Akram, in a statement on Thursday, dismissed the regime for allegedly submitted Imran Khan on difficult conditions.

These oppressive and claims tactics are intended to fail, because (Imran) the spirit of Khans remains uninterrupted and resolved while the whole nation stands firmly behind its leader. The PTI will not hold talks because they (the government) did not have the legal, constitutional and moral authorities in this regard, he said.

He stressed that the government should not trust India and refrain from resuming dialogue until it renounces terrorism, restores the industrial water Treaty and restores the constitutional status of occupied cashmere.

Mohammad Asghar in Rawalpindi and Malik Asad in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, May 23, 2025

