The diploma of Jokowi was declared original by Bareskrim, how is the case journey?





Kompas.com – The case of a report of the alleged false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was officially closed by the Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) of the National Police. The decision was sent by the director of General Crimes (Dirtipidim) Bareskrim Polri, Brigadier General Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro, during a press conference at the criminal investigation, Jakarta, Thursday 5/22/2025). The Jokowi diploma was originally confirmed after passing a Medico-Legal Laboratory Test (LABFOR) by the criminal investigation police. So how did the case of a false diploma Jokowi started? Read also: Kasmudjo Explanation of never seeing the Jokowi diploma despite his teaching in UGM

Summary from various reports on Kompas.com, The following is the journey of the Joko Widodo diploma case: December 9, 2024: Jokowi was reported for the alleged false diploma The alleged case of false diploma of Jokowi began when the leader of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) EGI Sudjana made a report by Bareskrim Polri on Monday (11/12/2024) Eggi reported that President Joko Widodo and the Chancellor of Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Professor Ova Emilia, to the criminal investigation police concerning the alleged false diplomas. Based on the report, the criminal investigation police then investigated the alleged fake Jokowi diploma. Read also: Profile of Roy Suryo, former menpora reported by Jokowi for the case of false diploma accusations April 15, 2025: Mass TPUA DEMO at the Faculty of Forestry UGM Kompas.com/yustinus Wijaya Kusuma The masses who are members of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) during the visit of the Forestry Faculty, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to request clarifications linked to the authenticity of the diploma of Joko Widodo. The masses who are members of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) during the visit of the Forestry Faculty, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to request clarifications linked to the authenticity of the diploma of Joko Widodo. The masses on behalf of the team of defenders and activists of the Ulema came to the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Tuesday (15/04/2025). They intended to clarify a certain number of documents related to the educational history of Jokowi on the campus, including a diploma accused of false. The three representatives of TPUA who were accepted with an audience with the ranks of professors and university leaders were Roy Suryo, Tifauzia Tyassuma and Rismon H Sianipar. Read also: Prove the original diploma, why Jokowi prohibits journalists from journalists from the original document? April 16, 2025: Jokowi met TPUA representatives Jokowi welcomed the mass representatives of the Ulama defenders' team and activists at his residence in Solo City, Central Java, Wednesday (04/16/2025). The meeting lasted about 30 minutes. TPUA representatives expressed their desire to see the original Jokowi diploma. However, Jokowi stressed that he did not have the obligation to show diplomas to those who had no legal authority, unless the court was Read too: why not want to show an original diploma?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.com/tren/read/2025/05/23/054500065/ijazah-jokowi-dinyatakan-asli-oleh-bareskrim-bagaimana-perjalanan-kasusnya- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos