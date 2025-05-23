Politics
HMRC is starting to escape from Fujitsu's grip to a contract of 500 million pounds sterling
The HMRC began the process of breaking with its high dependence on Fujitsu for IT services, with a Valu to reach 500m Designed to leave supplier services.
In the clearest sign that HMRC is ready to detach from Fujitsu in the middle of public pressure concerning the post office scandal, he is looking for a supplier for a data center output contract (DCE), which will start in April of the year. The loss of work combined at the end of his post office contract will have enormous ramifications on the activities of Fujitsus UK.
HMRC wants a hyperscal cloud supplier to manage the migration of the supplier followed by the supply of cloud accommodation. According to the call for tenders, published last month: the main objective of the DCE program is to leave three data centers hosted by Fujitsu and to migrate the associated services towards new destination platforms.
The supplier who wins the HMRC contract will move the IT services of Fujitsus Datacentres to the Cloud, then provide Cloud Accommodation, according to the call for tenders. After migration, the selected supplier will provide cloud accommodation capacities for services in a secure cloud environment to ensure the continuity of services, reads the call for tenders. The supplier must provide a platform capable of maintaining trade changes, as well as the attenuation of current security and resilience problems.
It was the software and fujitic errors that caused the unexplained gaps of the branches of the post office that devastated the lives of those who were blamed. Fujitsu got away while the post office wrongly accused his subposters, despite his knowledge of the errors.
The British government sector is a huge business for Fujitsu, HMRC, the largest unique component of this. But since the involvement of Fujitsus in the post office scandal, its activities have become news of public interest and the government has undergone serious public and political pressures to reduce links with it.
The HMRC is described as the milk cow in the public sector of Fujitsus UK, with huge contracts involved. The supplier has already won 123 million money from taxpayers from the ministry this year, as part of its contracts worth billions of pounds. According to the Latest HMRC spending figuresWho include all contracts worth more than 25,000, in March this year only, the ministry spent 80m with Fujitsu. The other HMRC expenses with Fujitsu in March included approximately 4.9 m for other IT equipment, 4.9 m for physical accommodation and infrastructure, 4.6 m for licenses and management of computer software, and 1.7 m for office services.
Office contract
Fujitsu was also thrown from his lucrative contract but controversial with the post office belonging to the government, and his contract finally ends in March of next year.
Peer James Arbuthnot, long-standing activist for the justice for the subposters, told Weekly to compute that the government should stop putting lucrative contracts from Fujitsu.
Let us not forget that it was Fujitsu who modified the accounts of the subposters remotely, while denying that he did it and did not keep a file of what they were doing, he said. It was fujitsu that, knowing bugs and faults of their software, taking oath before the court that these bugs and faults did not exist. And it was Fujitsu who then watched the subposters were condemned following Fujitsus, and fell while thousands of lives were ruined.
Fujitsu finally agreed to negotiate his contribution to the enormous costs of the scandal. In March, the government announced that there was an agreement to start the talks on remuneration. Fujitsu previously declared that he would expect the conclusion of public inquiries before engaging in talks. The public inquiry has completed its public hearings and there is no date for the publication of President Wynn Williams' report.
Computer Weekly exhibited the scandal in 2009 for the first time, revealing the stories of seven subposters and the problems they suffered due to the horizon birthday, which led to the most widespread miscarriage in British history (See below the calendar of weekly computer articles on the scandal since 2009)).
