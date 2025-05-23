Israeli speculation goes on a potential flaw between Trump and Netanyahu | Donald Trump News





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has often tried to paint himself as a love close to US President Donald Trump, but the relationship has rarely been as simple as the Israeli Prime Minister described him.

And recently, speculation through the Israeli media according to which the relationship between the two leaders, and by extension, their country, began to collapse becomes inevitable.

An idea of ​​the gap was obvious in the recent trip to the Middle East Trumps, who saw him visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, but not Israel, the state which was generally the ally closest to the region.

Likewise, American negotiations with two of the most fierce Israel regional opponents, Iran and the Houthi rebels in Yemen, took place without any apparent contribution from Israel, a country that has always considered it central to such questions. Finally, against an increasing choir of international conviction on Israel actions in Gaza, there was the decision of the American vice-president JD Vance to cancel a visit provided for Israel for apparently logistical reasons.

Appearing on national television earlier this month, the Israeli commentator Dana Fahn Luzon said it succinctly: Trump signals Netanyahu, Honey, Ive has enough of you.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in Washington, DC, the United States on February 4, 2025 [Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency]

Saw a total ventilation of everything that could be advantageous for Israel, Mitchell Barak, an Israeli sounder and former political assistant to several high Israeli political figures, including Netanyahu, told Al Jazeera. America was once our nearest ally; Now we do not seem to have a seat at the table. This should be worrying for all Israelis.

Many Israelis blame Netanyahu for this, continued Barak. He always presented Trump as sort of being in his pocket, and his fairly clear Trump did not like that. Netanyahu crossed a line.

No best friend

Although concerns about a potential rift can develop in Israel, important votes from the American administration underline the strength of their alliance.

Last Sunday, President Trumps Special Steve Witkoff said that the United States was eager to avoid what he called a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he did not think there was one day between President Trumps and Prime Minister Netanyahus.

Police keep the entrance to Columbia University while demonstrators gathered in support of the Palestinian activist owned Mahmoud Khalil, on March 14, 2025, in New York, in the United States [File: Jason DeCrow/AP]

The spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House James Hewitt, who rejected the information that the Trump administration was preparing to abandon Israel, rejected the information that she continued on Gaza, said to abandon the Israeli media of the National Council of the National House.

The Trump administration was also active in the closing of the criticisms of the War of Israel against Gaza in public spheres and in particular on American university campuses.

Several international students were also arrested and expelled for their support for Palestine, including Rumeysa Ozturk, whose arrest she was walking in a street in a suburbs of Boston for an opinion article co-written in a student newspaper was described by Human Rights Watch as frightening.

The demonstrators meet before a federal court during a hearing with lawyers from Rumeysa Ozturk, a student from the TUFTS University of Turkiye who was detained by the American immigration authorities on April 3, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States [File: Rodrique Ngowi/AP]

Swimming

These policies have clearly indicated that the Trump administration is firmly at Israels Corner. And by looking behind Trump's policies in his first presidential mandate, it is not surprising.

Trump achieved many dreams of Israeli rights in this term, between 2017 and 2021, including the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, despite the fact that his eastern half is occupied the Palestinian territory, recognizing the annexation of the Golan Nuclear Agreement, although he is occupying Syrian territory and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement.

But these actions are partly to blame for the heyy relationship between Trump and Netanyahu, the American president would have felt what he considered a lack of gratitude for these pro-Israeli policies.

Trump was also furious after Netanyahu congratulated the former American president Joe Biden after his electoral victory in 2020 against Trump, which the current president still disputes.

The first person who congratulated [Biden] was bibi [Benjamin] Netanyahu, the man I did more than any other person to whom I have treated. Bibi could have been silent. He made a terrible mistake, Trump said in an interview in 2021.

However, in the preparation of the 2024 American elections, Netanyahu and his allies actively courted the Trump candidate, believing him to be the best way to carry out their agenda and continue their war against Gaza, analysts said.

Netanyahu had really campaigned for Trump before the elections, stressing how bad Biden was, said Yossi Mekelberg, associate member of Chatham House.

Now they do not know in which direction prevails that he is going because he is so contractual. He is all about victory, added Mekelberg, referring to the victory series that the president said during his recent Gulf tour, adding, but there is no victory in Palestine.

A protester holds a sign before a meeting planned between American president Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside the American consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 3, 2025 [File: Antonio Denti/Reuters]

Through the Israeli press and media, a consensus is installed that Trump simply tired of trying to obtain a victory or the end of the war against Gaza that Netanyahu and his allies on the hard Israeli right have no interest in continuing.

The Israeli army radio even presented information that Trump has blocked direct contact with Netanyahu to fear that the Israeli Prime Minister is trying to manipulate him.

Citing an anonymous Israeli official, Yanir Cozin, a journalist from the Israeli army radio, wrote on X: there is nothing more than Trump hates more than being described as a suction and someone played, so he decided to cut contact.

There is a meaning in Israel that Trumps turned on Netanyahu, said political analyst Nimrod Flaschenberg from Tel Aviv. Netanyahu's supporters panic because they all thought that Trump's support was unlimited.

What now?

A break in relations between Netanyahu and Trump may not signify an automatic break between Israel and the United States, Flaschenberg has warned, with all factions through the Israeli political spectrum speculating on what the future could contain under a realized relationship with the United States.

American financial, military and diplomatic support for Israel is a foundation of the two countries' foreign policy for decades, said Mekelberg. In addition, everything that prevents the current reluctance of its relationship with Netanyahu, support for Israel, while decreasing, remains rigorous in a large part of its republican base, analysts and polls noted, and in particular among the republican and democrats.

US President Donald Trump has long been a fervent supporter of Israel [File: Jim Watson/AFP]

People opposed to Netanyahu and the war hope that the United States could now apply a lasting cease-fire, said Flaschenberg, in reference to Israeli dependence on American patronage. It is not because of great faith in Trump, but the more the extent of their dismay in the current government.

However, just as present are those of the hard right, such as the Minister of Finance of Israel, Bezalel Smotrich, and the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, which Mekelberg has speculated could also hope for the orientation that American policy towards Israel is heading.

Ben-Girvir, Smotrich and their donors could benefit from the American disinterest, depending on the form it is necessary, Mekelberg told Al Jazeera. If the United States continues to provide weapons and diplomatic coverage to the UN while leaving [Israel] Go ahead, so it was their dream, he said of Smotrich, which reassured its donors that allowing minimal help in the besieged enclave did not mean that Israel would stop destroying all that remains of the Gaza Strip.

However, when Netanyahu can understand is uncertain.

The accusations that the Israeli Prime Minister has become dependent on the war to support the political coalition he needs to remain in office and avoid both a legal calculation in his corruption trial, as well as political calculation on his failures of governments before the attack of October 7, 2023, are both spread and long.

I do not know if Netanyahu can come back, said Barak, always uncertain if the Prime Minister can once again demonstrate his survival skills. There are a lot of discussions that Netanyahu is at the end of her line. I don't know. They have been saying this for years, and he's still there. They said that when I was his assistant, but I no longer see magic tricks that are at his disposal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/22/israeli-speculation-mounts-over-potential-rift-between-trump-and-netanyahu

