How China plans to win the talent war

The United States must mobilize its reserves of scientific talents with emergency in wartime to compete with the Chinas brain gain campaign.

The chief of China, Xi Jinping, launched a strategic campaign to dominate the world scientific landscape. He explicitly directed the scientific and educational establishments of Chinas to produce elite scientists, researchers and engineers who will launch the transformation of Chinas into a technological superpower with direct military applications. XI has unambiguous human talents like Chinas primary resource And recognized This global competitiveness of Chinas is the competitiveness of its qualified personnel.

To execute this strategic mandate, Beijing aggressively deploys unprecedented financial resources and complete support mechanisms Improve the education capacities of STEM Chinas And encourage highly qualified staff to join research organizations sponsored by the Chinese state. The undoubtedly XIS objective is to defeat the United States on the critical battlefield of technological innovation by building what is equivalent to the largest and most formidable in the world Army of scientists and engineersA direct challenge to the technological hegemony of the Americas.

The United States is faced with an existential imperative to not only maintain, but decisively strengthening its position at the top of world technological leadership. This requires mobilizing American scientific talents with urgency in wartime, implementing robust incentive structures to channel our brightest minds towards critical research on national security, and considerably increase investments in revolutionary technologies which will ensure both economic prosperity and a crushing military advantage in the coming decades.

The strategic research organizations of the Americas in particular the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health and the scientific mission of NASAS depict the first line of this technological confrontation. These institutions have historically offered decisive technological advantages through Revolutionary innovations Ranging from 3D printing to Lasik ocular surgery, including MRI machines that revolutionized civilian industries and military capacities.

Realizing the strength, vitality and impact of NSF investments, the Congress created the Technology, innovation and partnerships (Tip) Direction a few years ago to specifically speed up the pace of innovation, bringing new technologies on the market more quickly, leading to economic growth, job creation and competitiveness in the United States in the long term.

Above all, America must also take advantage of one of its most powerful strategic advantages: our ability to attract and preserve the first talents of the world's foreign STEM. The United States have historically served As a global destination of choice for scientists, engineers and exceptional researchers who seek freedom and opportunities. This brain gain has considerably increased our technological capacities while simultaneously denying these human resources to strategic competitors.

Beijing recognizes this advantage and aggressively implements policies to reverse this flow of talent. We must counter with rationalized visa processes for advanced diploma holders, Accelerated tracks For STEM graduates, President Trump has asked for and improved research opportunities that make America irresistible to global technological talents.

These technological breakthroughs emerged from the strategic combination of public funding supported for research on a long horizon and the critical mass of exceptional talents within these institutions. The assembly of this scientific elite workforce represents the most difficult aspect of establishing a dominant and paradoxically research ecosystem, the component most vulnerable to rapid degradation.

In the technological fields advanced to national security, many researchers accept a reduction in reduction in exchange for the opportunity to contribute directly to the technological supremacy of the Americas. Violating this implicit national service contract would inflict generational damage to our research capacities A strategic vulnerability that China is explicitly position has exploit Thanks to its massive investments in the development of talents and the construction of world -class research groups dedicated to technological advancement led by the State.

The consequences of strategic neglect extend beyond the handicap of the future Americas of technological competitiveness, they directly strengthen our main adversary. Chinese entities systematically have target American technology workers displaced for recruitment, in particular those who have experience in government research agencies or cutting -edge technology companies. Chinese talent acquisition programs have has evolved and enlarged Since Washington has identified the Thousand Talent Program as a concern for national security in 2019.

Beijing has refined these operations and developed increasingly sophisticated mechanisms to extract foreign expertise for Chinese research institutions thanks Incentive packages. Any significant reduction in American research personnel or financing will accelerate this technology transfer to our main strategic competitor.

If China represents the primary adversary of the Americas in the 21st century and technological superiority constitutes the decisive field of competition, then scientists and engineers of the Americas represent the front line forces of this strategic confrontation. These technological fighters operate in organizations such as NSF and NASA, operating in coordinated but distinct capacities of their counterparts in private technological companies. This public-private technological ecosystem represents one element which nor the other of strategic objectives without the other.

The technological arms race has seriously started. America must respond with clarity, resolution and strategic investment, or risk permanent subordination in the technological hierarchy which will determine the global power of this century.

About the authors: Alex Rubin and Divyansh Kaushik

Alex Rubin was a leading analyst covering Chinese technology problems at the CIAS China Mission Center for ten years until January.

Divyansh Kaushik is a researcher in technology and national security policy and is a non -resident principal researcher at American Policy Ventures.

Image: Octavio Hoyos / Shuttersock.com.