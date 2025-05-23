Pak short the attack on the army's siege against Imran Khan until May 29 – Theprint – PtifeED





Islamabad, on May 22 (PTI), a Pakistani court postponed the hearing on the army's headquarters on Thursday against the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan until May 29 in the midst of the requests of his supporters to accelerate the legal proceedings against him.

An anti-terrorist court held the hearing at Adiala prison, Rawalpindi, where Khan has been imprisoned since 2023, faced with several cases.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) said in a WhatsApp message that the hearing had been adjourned until May 29. The last hearing on the case was held on February 15.

The case was based on accusations that PTI supporters, provoked by Khan, attacked the general seat (GHQ), Rawalpindi, on May 9, 2023.

Khan was confronted with several cases which were launched after his government was overthrown in April 2022. A hearing of Toshakhana affair 2 on the illegal sale of state gifts took place on Wednesday, and the court postponed it until May 26.

In addition, the PTI has pressed the acting chief judge of the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) to accelerate the hearings on the petitions requesting the suspension of the convictions granted to the founder of the Khan party and to his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the case of corruption of the al-Qadir trust of 190 million pounds.

Dawn Newspaper reported that dozens of PTI workers and members of the Assembly met on Wednesday at Constitution Avenue, organizing a demonstration and demanding the liberation of Khan. Later, they ended the demonstration but promised to return next week when the hearing of the al-Qadir affair should take place.

According to the party lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, the acting chief judge had assured them that the case is scheduled for next week.

PTI President Gohar Ali Khan, speaking to the media, called at the end of what he called the unjust incarceration of Khan.

In another development, the investigation team, on the second consecutive day on Thursday, did not carry out a polygraphic test of Khan as part of nine cases of violent protests recorded against him on May 9, 2023.

The team came from Lahore and visited Adiala prison to do the test, but Khan refused to force and demanded that his legal team be present on this occasion. He also cited a constitutional provision under which one cannot be obliged to testify. Pti Sh Scy scy

